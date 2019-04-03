Fixed Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 359 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, 60% of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, half of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which also corresponds to almost half of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking of around 7B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past month is that TNX has fallen below the 2.5% yield mark. Supported by the dramatically downgraded Federal Reserve expectations on the rate path, released by the Fed last month, followed by the dovish-than-expected Fed Chair speech at the press conference, the Treasury yields have settled at their 1-year low. The fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second chart, are in a bull market since the start of the year.

The main fixed-income benchmark, PFF, has risen 10% from its December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, they had entered into a bear market and the S&P 500 recorded its worst December since 1931, everything seems to be behind us. Furthermore, investors may be happy with the New Year's rally and the 20% gain of the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year. And this despite the US and China trade war, the slowing economic growth and the Brexit mess.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield.

1.1 Long Time No Call

1.2 Short Time No Call

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet, their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Take a look at the investment grade only:

Now, I will separate these into two groups - those that pay a qualified dividend rate and those that pay a not qualified dividend rate.

Qualified:

Not Qualified:

3. Current Yield < 5% (Try to Avoid These):

The full list:

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

None of these preferred stocks bears an investment grade rating, although they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Furthermore, please note that Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P) has not paid any distribution since November 1, 2008. Despite the fact that there is a solid amount of accumulated dividend, it is still suspended.

Qualified:

Not Qualified:

5. Current Yield > 10%:

The full list:

Overall, this is a highly speculative group, and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. The curious thing, in this case, is that only 8 of the 26 preferreds have their distribution suspended. These are RHE-A, HOVNP, NM-H, NM-G, MHLD's preferred stocks (MH-A, MH-C, and MH-D) and CETXP.

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

All preferred stocks, except for PSA-A, PSA-B and WFE-A, are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% to a maximum of 20%.

9. The Term Preferred Stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Here is the full list:

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5.5% and YTC > 5%:

Take a closer look at the main group:

The full list:

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for February 2019:

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month. The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

12. mREIT Fixed Rate for IRA Accounts:

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

There are 2 preferred stocks that have been called for redemption for the past month:

Public Storage 6.375% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Stock Series Y (PSA.PY)

... and

Digital Realty Trust 7.375% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PH)

In addition, there is one issue that was voluntarily delisted from Nasdaq by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as a result of the acquisition of MB Financial, Inc (MBFI) - MB Financial 6.00% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (MBFIO):

14. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

Take a look at the full list:

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value.

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

CBL Properties (CBL) preferred stocks, CBL-E and CBL-D, continue to sink lower and lower, after the company announced it will suspend payment on its common stock for two quarters under a proposed class-action settlement that alleged the shopping center owner overcharged tenants at bulk metered malls for electricity. Still, the preferred stocks are still paying dividends, for now...

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of April, just after the Federal Funds Rate dovish decision last month (March 20, 2019) after the two-day meeting.

After the New Year's rally, there are not many bargains at the moment. However, I find a newly issued preferred stock that is worth to take a look at, BHFAP. I think that it offers good returns when compared to the other securities in the company's capital structure and it is a lot better when compared to the other securities in the "Life Insurance" sector and to the rest of the 'BBB-" investment grade preferred stocks.

