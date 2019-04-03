Rapid7 Acquires Netfort For Network Monitoring Tech

With the deal, RPD is further adding to its full range of network security offerings as customers demand greater visibility, analytics, and automation in complex cloud environments.

Rapid7 has acquired NetFort for an undisclosed sum.

Rapid7 (RPD) announced it has acquired NetFort for an undisclosed amount.

NetFort operates as a network traffic and security monitoring company.

RPD is smart to bolster its suite of monitoring, visibility, and analytics offerings as hybrid cloud environments grow in their complexity and customers demand more full-featured solutions.

Galway, Ireland-based NetFort was founded in 2002 to provide businesses with end-to-end network traffic monitoring and analytics across physical, cloud and virtual networks.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO John Brosnan, who was previously Director of software engineering at Multistream.

Below is a demo video of LANGuard, the company’s flagship product:

Source: NetFort

NetFort’s primary offerings are:

Monitor User Activity

File Activity Monitoring

Ransomware Detection

Web Traffic Monitoring

AWS Cloud Visibility

Company partners or major customers include:

Cube Cyber

IPSystems

Insight

Access 2 Networks

Scalar Decisions

Source: NetFort

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global network monitoring market was valued at $1.67 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $2.93 billion by 2023.

This represents a moderately strong CAGR of 9.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rising number of enterprises moving to the cloud and the growing need for robust network monitoring and security.

The North American region is projected to grow steadily as companies are expected to opt for cloud solutions due to their low cost and because the US is the home of many major global cloud service providers.

Major competitive vendors that provide networking monitoring solutions include:

Gigamon

NetScout Systems (NTCT)

Ixia

VIAVI Solutions (VIAV)

APCON

Garland Technology

Source: Sentieo

RPD didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K.

As to financial guidance as a result of the transaction, management stated:

The acquisition of NetFort is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7’s Annualized Recurring Revenue growth, revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income per share for calendar year 2019, as guided on February 7, 2019.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, RPD had $258.8 million in cash and short-term investments and $452 million in total liabilities, of which deferred revenue accounted for $248.6 million and convertible senior notes represented $174.7 million.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($6.7 million).

In the past 12 months, RPD’s stock price has risen 103.4% vs. competitor Qualys’ (QLYS) rise of 8.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

RPD has consistently beaten consensus earnings estimates since Q1 2016, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are primarily centered on ‘Buy’ ratings and the current consensus price target of $50.67 implies a 5.4% downside potential from the stock’s current price at press time of $53.40:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has begun climbing since a sharp drop in late 2017 and early 2018:

Source: Sentieo

RPD acquired NetFort’s network monitoring, traffic visibility, and related analytics offerings.

As Rapid7 Chief Product Officer Lee Weiner stated in the deal announcement:

We were immediately impressed by NetFort’s technology and the deep network protocol expertise inherent across the team. By bringing NetFort’s network data and analytics to our own platform, we enhance security analysts’ capability to unearth risk, detect attacks, and investigate incidents more effectively.

RPD will integrate NetFort’s technology into its Insight cloud, which offers a wide range of network visibility, security orchestration, analytics, and automation which enterprises are demanding in greater numbers.

As organizations continue to transition to the cloud, complexity has increased dramatically due to the various operating environments across public, private, and hybrid platforms combined with the far greater number of applications communicating with each other.

Companies now require greater network visibility, application monitoring, and intelligent automation to avoid overstressing their IT group resources.

So, I view the deal as a smart strategic move by RPD to continue to build out its offering set to provide customers with as robust a solution set as possible.

