Keep An Eye On Enphase

Enphase Energy (ENPH) reported fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on February 26, smashing revenue estimates but disappointing on earnings. The company's stock price has popped off despite falling initially. However, improvements in the financials do not necessarily support the recent gains. Our DCF model indicates that fair value should be around $8 even factoring in upward revisions in revenue growth estimates.

For an in-depth description of the model and prior assumptions made to derive our most recent intrinsic value estimate, readers can refer to our original article (July 2018) and the most recent update (August 2018). All projections discussed in these prior articles but unmentioned in this one remain unchanged.

Changes in Model Assumptions

We've decided to bring our long-term gross margin down from roughly 32% to 30%. While the original 32% assumption stems from a mix between management's 30% gross margin goal and the anticipated 33-35% gross margin on the company's arrangement with SunPower (SPWR), we believe that forecasting above management's long-term goals deviates from our goal of building a conservative model. Management expects gross margin to be around 31% in Q1 2019, even taking into account the effects of expedite fees attributed to continued supply shortages. We are comfortable forecasting 30% for 2019 and beyond, especially given the room for improvement after component shortages begin to taper off in the second half of this year.

Also, based on management's recent repayment of $39.5 million of debt, we have subtracted that amount from debt as well as $42 million from cash reserves (a conservative estimate to account for accrued interest and fees). While this repayment will lower annual interest expense by roughly $6 million, we will continue to forecast interest expense at 15% of total debt. From 2024 until the end of the forecast horizon, we also project that this number will decrease to around 10% since the firm will likely have a more stable credit rating and therefore have a lower cost of debt.

CFO Eric Branderiz noted in the earnings call that operating expenses increased in the final quarter of 2018 due to costs incurred related to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and that these cost increases would continue for the near future. Because of this, we bumped up our projection for OpEx from 24% to 26% of revenues and pushed back management's long-term goal of 20% from 2021 to 2022.

As we discussed in our last article, we applied a cost of capital of 25% when discounting free cash flows until our model projected ENPH to be cash flow positive before reverting to our calculated WACC (roughly 10.5%, using the more stable beta of the TAN solar industry index). In our last model update, this shift occurred in 2022 but now materializes in 2021 along with cash flow positivity.

Changes in Revenue Growth Estimates

As Enphase is a growth company by nature, we believe that revenue is the most critical metric for the firm. According to management, the aforementioned supply constraints hamstrung revenue at the end of last year. The company expects to resolve this issue by the middle of this year. Because of this, as well as the strong year over year (constrained) revenue growth that the company showed in the fourth quarter (roughly 16%) we revised our estimate for 2019 from 8% to 12%, plus $15,000 from the SunPower arrangement. We then predict a jump to 15% revenue growth in 2020, supported by anticipated growth in the battery space and the full Ensemble offering. Our model then projects a slight pullback in revenue growth, a peak at 20% in 2020, and finally a steady downtrend to a 3% terminal growth value.

The global microinverter market is expected to grow at a roughly 10% annual growth rate through 2024. We expect Enphase to outpace this growth, primarily due to innovative technology, ease of installation, and the Ensemble platform; Enphase has a differentiated and superior product line that will allow it to outpace its competitors in the coming years.

Intrinsic Value Estimate

When calculating our intrinsic share price, we elected to use 2019 cash and debt values. Given the company's recent repayment of debt, the final 2018 balance sheet numbers are inaccurate and would hamper the share price calculation.

Our model yields an intrinsic share price of $7.82, above our most recent estimate of $7.00 but still well below the most recent market price upwards of $9/share. As we've done in the past, we used a shares outstanding value of 125,000, the maximum allotted for Enphase. We project that the company will reach this value of shares outstanding in 2023. However, using the most recent shares outstanding value of 106,600, we derive an intrinsic share price of $9.18, much closer to current levels.

This estimate indicates that ENPH is fairly valued at the current market price. We believe the company's true fair value lies somewhere between these two estimates.

Takeaway

Though we believe that ENPH's run-up creates a situation of mild overvaluation in the near-term, we're by no means rushing to sell the stock. This story is one of long-term growth, buoyed not just by strong financials but by innovative technology, strong product offerings, and continued growth in solar energy.

Our recommendation for investors who believe in this long-term story, as we do, is to hold the stock and continue to keep an eye on Enphase. Investors should look for continued revenue growth, especially growth over and above that projected in the model. Investors should watch the timeline for the full release of IQ8 and Ensemble, as well as improvements in battery technology, given that Enphase management expects this to be a powerful driver of growth beyond 2019. Investors should, also, watch for growth over the next few years in Asia and Africa, where the attractiveness of grid-agnostic and grid-independent systems creates massive opportunities. We remain bullish on the company's prospects, but hope to see improvement in the fundamentals throughout 2019 that support the growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.