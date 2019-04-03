DGRO: The Best 2019 ETF For Dividend Growth Investors

Finally, I offer a very real-world and, hopefully, educational explanation as to why I don't personally hold the very ETF I'm recommending.

I pay tribute to John C. Bogle as well as a long-time ETF favorite in this segment. Ultimately, however, I offer what I believe to be your best choice today.

However, ETFs offer an attractive option, perhaps for investors who do not wish to spend time researching individual stocks or diversification for those with modest amounts to invest.

Over the almost 4 years that I have been writing for Seeking Alpha, I have come to appreciate the viewpoint and perspective of dividend growth investors.

As you have likely gathered from the title, I will focus on the concept that, for at least some investors, ETFs offer a nice option with which to engage in dividend growth investing. I have covered this area before. However, I recently compared several competitors in this segment and have arrived at what I believe to be your best choice in 2019. My selection is the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO).

In this article, I will put my selection up against two worthy competitors. I will briefly touch on aspects of their construction as well as performance, with an eye to balancing risk vs. reward. At the end of the article, I will also address what might appear to be an inconsistency; the fact that I do not hold the very ETF I am recommending in my own portfolio.

But first, a little background.

Are DGI and ETFs Compatible?

Longtime ETF Monkey readers may be familiar with my July 2017 article featuring 20 Top Stocks For A Monthly Dividend Portfolio. In terms of page views, it is my most popular article ever for this platform. At the conclusion of the article, I revealed that I had 'put my money where my mouth was,' including the featured stocks in my personal portfolio.

Along the way, I became very familiar with the school of thought of DGI investors. These investors focus on a steadily growing stream of income and, interestingly, view market downturns as opportunities as opposed to negatives because these occasions allow them to purchase more of their beloved DGI stocks at bargain prices.

While many, perhaps most, DGI investors prefer to purchase individual stocks, ETFs offer a desirable option as well. Here's an excerpt from one reader reply to my '20 Top Stocks' article:

Dear ETF Monkey, Thank you for this article. I started building my own dividend portfolio just few months ago... I have followed the same approach you describe here: with job and two children below 3yo I don't have a lot of time to do my own research (although I really enjoy it!) so I found that exploiting someone else's selection... was a great idea to narrow the field. Being Italian I relied on different ETFs yet the outcome was very much in line with your list... I rely on them for a 20/25% of my portfolio to diversify further, and they will do great in particular in the first stages of my investment life.

I loved that reader's expression because it was so "real world!" A working father, with two young children, without as much time as he would like to painstakingly research individual stocks. A second category of investor who would benefit is one just starting out or one who desires to make regular, incremental contributions. For such an investor, a carefully-selected ETF offers the benefit of greater diversification, even if the amounts available to invest are relatively modest.

A Brief Detour - And Paying Homage

Before we continue any further, I want to take a brief detour to pay homage to a long-time favorite of mine in this segment; the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

I am a big fan of Vanguard's ETFs in general. I have profound respect for recently-deceased John C. Bogle, a true legend who, perhaps more than any other single individual, is responsible for what I have referred to as the "democratization of investing."

VIG truly qualifies as the "grand old man" in this segment, both in terms of longevity as well as size. With an inception date of 4/21/06, it is nearing its 13th birthday. At $32.6 billion of AUM, it is currently the 23rd-largest ETF in the world. Think about that for a minute. What could be considered a "niche" ETF with that kind of size! And then, there is its solid expense ratio of .08%, most recently lowered in 2018.

With respect to John C. Bogle, you may wish to check out how his wisdom contributed greatly to the development of a suggested 'perfect portfolio' for the next 10 years that I recently shared with Seeking Alpha readers. He will be greatly missed.

Finally, VIG may continue to be a great choice for certain investors. As an example, if you work with a brokerage that offers commission-free trading in this ETF, that could well be a factor if making regular, incremental contributions.

However, it is actually a more recent competitor that is my current choice in this segment.

Presenting: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

DGRO is a more recent entrant into this arena. It has an inception date of 6/10/14 and AUM of $6.5 billion. Still, that means it has a track record rapidly approaching 5 years. Further, it is growing at a solid pace. As a point of reference, the last time I wrote about DGRO, in January 2017, its AUM was "only" $1.06 billion. Shortly before that, in October 2016, BlackRock (BLK) upped the competitive ante in the ETF marketplace, lowering DGRO's expense ratio to .08%, where it remains until this day.

DGRO tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index. How, specifically, does Morningstar go about selecting stocks for inclusion in the index? It is often said, "a picture is worth 1,000 words." And, in Morningstar's promotional material, I found such a picture. Have a look.

Source: Morningstar Index Methodology Fact Sheet

If you are interested in reading further, the 'source' link above will take you to a very detailed PDF. That PDF, in turn, offers a longer discussion in support of the picture. There are also white papers on the same website that go into some very helpful detail concerning the specific risks and benefits of dividend growth stocks.

I'll just offer a few quick notes here.

First, stocks with an indicated dividend yield in the top 10% of the universe are eliminated. There is a 'risk management' aspect to this approach because it is often the case that when a company's dividend reaches this level, it can indicate financial distress and/or a high likelihood of dividend cuts.

Second, a company must have established a 5-year history of increasing its dividend payments, display positive consensus earnings forecasts from the analyst community, and payout no more than 75% of its earnings in dividends. Again, that combination keeps you well up the 'quality' ladder.

Finally, all dividends must qualify for preferential tax rates, which means no REITs are included. Some like having REITs included in a dividend-focused ETF, I actually like the control of using a separate ETF for REITs if desired. For one, this allows you to determine how much exposure you wish to have to REITs, as opposed to having it predetermined for you. Secondly, since their dividends do not benefit from preferred tax rates, you want to stash REITs away in your retirement account if at all possible.

Source: iShares DGRO Web Page

DGRO tends to be slanted slightly more aggressively than VIG. Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary carry less weight than in VIG, while Financials, Health Care, and Technology carry higher weightings.

Here is a look at DGRO's Top-10 holdings.

Source: iShares DGRO Web Page

In this Top 10 list, a dramatic difference in approach between DGRO and VIG becomes evident. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the top-weighted holding in DGRO, whereas it is not even present in VIG. Why? Because VIG only includes stocks which have a history of increasing dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. Following a 17-year hiatus, Apple started once again paying dividends in 2012, not long enough to qualify for VIG's proprietary screen. In this case, VIG's criteria have caused them to bypass one of the market's stronger performers over the past few years.

As a side note, if you were to take a look at my personal portfolio, you would see all 10 of DGRO's entire Top 10 represented. As a practical matter, this means these stocks were also well-represented on a cumulative basis across the 4 additional ETFs I used in making my selections, each of which uses slightly differing evaluation criteria.

It's All About Performance

OK, so I started off with a homage to both John C. Bogle, as well as VIG. Why then, have I selected DGRO as my dividend-growth ETF of choice.

In a word; performance.

Simply put, over the past 4+ years, DGRO has outperformed VIG. It beat out VIG in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and has trailed very slightly in 2018 and YTD in 2019.

Have a look at the below results from Portfolio Visualizer. In the test below, Portfolio 1 is DGRO, Portfolio 2 is VIG, and Portfolio 3 is the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW), another recent entry in the field which has a somewhat similar selection profile to DGRO. Here's a link to DGRW's information page in case you wish to take a closer look at a third competitor.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Backtest (DGRO vs. VIG vs. DGRW)

If you take a close look at that backtest, I think you will find a lot to like about DGRO. First of all, in absolute terms, it has been the best performer, with a final balance of $15,154 on an initial investment of $10,000 as of January 1, 2015. What is perhaps more impressive to me is that DGRO has turned in this performance with essentially the same standard deviation as VIG and a lower max drawdown. (NOTE: As Portfolio Visualizer's data updates regularly, if you follow the above link, the values displayed may differ slightly from what is presented as of the date of this article.)

As a second reference point, while competitor DGRW also slightly edged out VIG in total return, both its standard deviation and max drawdown are substantially higher than either DGRO or VIG. All of this leads to DGRO's group-leading Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

Lastly, I might note that DGRW's expense ratio is .28%. Right out of the gate, that places this ETF at a 20 basis point disadvantage to DGRO and VIG.

Final Thoughts And A Real-World Dilemma

In summary, while VIG has been a stalwart among dividend-growth ETFs for over 13 years, DGRO is currently my selection in this segment. The numbers from Portfolio Visualizer don't lie. Any time you can get better returns with lower standard deviation, and superior Sharpe and Sortino ratings, you've got to take that pretty seriously.

One last thing. When you look at my disclosure for this article, you are going to notice that I am 'long VIG' and am not currently in DGRO. Logically, you might wonder about my consistency.

Here's the deal. I have a real-world dilemma. You may recall that I effectively own DGRO's Top 10 in my personal portfolio. However, these are in my retirement account. In my taxable investment account, which has a much smaller balance, I decided to stick with ETFs.

One of those ETFs is... you've guessed it, haven't you?... VIG! I hold two positions, the first (and largest) purchased on 10/18/12 and the second on 7/27/15. Needless to say, I'm sitting on some nice gains in those shares. Even though these are long-term in nature, it doesn't make sense to hand over a chunk of $ to 'Uncle Sam' to switch to DGRO. Were the shares in my retirement account, I would have likely done so two years ago when I had already noticed how well DGRO was performing.

I thought I would share that as a real-world example of the fact that circumstances vary and that, while the analysis in articles such as this is helpful in contributing to the big picture, there may be genuine factors that dictate a different choice.

OK, that's all for now. Until next time, I wish you...

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.