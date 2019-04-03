AMD: Where Can This Thing Go?

But nobody's looking at 2020 yet. We are, and wow.

Data coming out may confirm they were way too conservative.

We recently wrote that we thought AMD was being too conservative.

You can see our article in February "Expecting Upside" on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) that said,

"We'd guess there can be big upside for this year."

Data's coming out that may confirm that.

Let's review.

Big Back Half

Besides going through the details why we thought AMD was way too conservative, we called out in that report the following,

"They have a huge ramp with Rome later in the year so that can help the growth rates in the second half."

Today two different pieces of news came out to confirm just that.

Digitimes, a trusted tech industry rag, came out with an article titled,

"AMD to see sales increase sharply in 2H19."

One reason cited was because of Rome and other product launches,

"AMD's third-generation Ryzen series CPUs featuring the new Zen 2 architecture, and corresponding X570 chipsets are set to be unveiled at Computex 2019 at the end of May, while AMD's new server CPUs codenamed Rome will begin shipments in mid-2019. The company's next-generation Navi series GPUs will also make their debut in the third quarter. All chips will be fabricated on 7nm process."

None of this is really new news but it's a confirmation that the company's fundamental plans are ramping. As I mentioned above and in February I think the financial guidance is below the potential of these product ramps which means there's big upside potential to the numbers.

What was a little bit newer news was that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) shortages are lingering. That opens up market share for AMD.

On March 11 a report came out saying Intel's chip shortages were continuing. Digitimes said then,

"Shortages of Intel's CPUs are expected to worsen in the second quarter compared to the first.."

To confirm that something's slower at Intel it was reported that Intel (INTC) issued layoffs.

"Intel laid off a substantial number of information technology workers at sites across the company this week, according to multiple sources inside the company.... Intel confirmed the layoffs but declined to specify how many people lost their jobs or describe the rationale for the cutbacks."

Thanks to Intel having continued production ramp issues to next-gen nodes, supply has been cut short. That's helping AMD gain market share in the second half.

It takes a while for OEMs to switch from Intel to AMD after years of a strong relationship. Also negotiations and design-ins take time. That said, Intel's shortages have been going on for some time now and AMD is finally capitalizing. That should help the second half in addition which comes along with their new production schedule later in the year.

Here's Digitimes,

"Because of Intel's CPU shortages, Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) and Lenovo have been placing orders for AMD's CPUs for their notebooks since the second half of 2018, while Asustek Computer has adopted AMD's solutions in a couple of its gaming notebooks that have achieved better-than-expected sales. Acer and HP have also been using AMD's platform for their Chromebooks. With the increasing adoption, AMD is expected to see its share significantly increase in the notebook market."

So AMD's second half is going to get a boost from it's own launches as well as some meaningful share shifts from Intel.

Not Enough Proof? You Want More?

AMD's demand was confirmed from the production side as well. Here's what was reported:,

"TSMC sees 7nm chip orders pickup."

The article talks about a ramp in Android orders but I think the real reason TSMC's going to run at full capacity was AMD's ramp.

Tucked away in that article was the following,

"...AMD have been ramping up their wafer starts aggressively."

That's proof of the big second half.

Where Can AMD's Stock Go?

We have a $50 target on AMD. We're using 35X our 2020 number of $1.44.

We don't have a problem using a 35 PE for now since earnings are in ramp mode.

We tend to look at the last few years of PE history to see what we can use. the last year or so the PE has been way over our 35X so I don't think our PE is aggressive.

Source

We've been using 35X for a while and it's been fine. This stock has pop and with earnings ramping big time I don't think 35X is egregious. When the pace of earnings growth settles down, maybe a lower PE is warranted but not now and probably not for a while.

Recent history marked the PE at 58, so, again, 35X is fine.

As for our earnings (see full model: paywall) we decided to start using 2020 numbers.

Here's what we recently told subscribers,

"I think adding the semi-custom with the server ramp in 2020, 2020 will be huge. That gets my wow. I also think I get a wow when I think about the leverage for earnings in 2020."

We need "wows" for a Strong Buy and we got one with AMD.

Our strong buys need three things.

1. At least 45% 12-month upside potential.

2. Our quarters not below the Street.

3. Wow.

We need to say wow. Wow means just that, wow, this story is shaping up amazing.

Based on a semi-custom cycle coming we started to look out to 2020 EPS.

Gaming Cycle Coming In 2020

Semi-custom is huge for AMD and that cycle is potentially bottoming. AMD designs chips for Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and recently were designed into Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stadia streaming service.

Microsoft is expected to have big announcements to compete with Google which also should help AMD.

But that's streaming.

Semi-custom had been dependent on console wins until now and that business has slowed based on the cycle. But I think there's a chance for that to pick up either from streaming services or a bottoming and a move up in the gaming console cycle.

Sony Playstation launches a new console every 6-7 years. PS4 launched in 2013. Xbox One also launched in 2013.

We're due for a new launch cycle next year.

Playstation's streaming version Now has had mixed reviews. They see Google and Microsoft and need a refocus of their gaming plans.

I expect a console/streaming cycle to start in 2020 in a big way. That's going to help AMD's semi-custom business. That's going to help our EPS in 2020 and I think investors are going to start to look out.

That semi-custom cycle helps us have conviction to look out to 2020 along with the Rome ramp and the lingering Intel shortages.

Conclusion

We have some visibility that AMD's guidance may be too low for this year. We hadn't thought they were being conservative until their last guide as we mentioned in our last report. We're starting to get data that the second half is going to be huge. And nobody's yet talking about 2020. I think that can be even bigger and the reason the stock can see $50 in the next 12 months.

Nail Tech Earnings Catch moves in the biggest tech stocks. We speak to dozens of the largest tech companies each quarter to see who has the biggest potential. See what our subscribers are saying: "The best tech stock-picking site I've found so far." "This is a home run!" "This service has paid for itself many times over via expert and informed guidance." Ready to Nail Tech Earnings? Start your free trial today.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.