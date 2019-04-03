Coeur Mining: Not Really Inspiring

I do not consider Coeur Mining as a strong contender for a long-term investment, and I believe the only opportunity to profit from this company is to trade short term any weakness.

Production for 2019 is expected to be 334K-372K Au Oz and 1.22-1.47M Ag Oz.

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $143.9 million with EBITDA of $7.85 million and cash flow from operating activities of $0.1 million. The company reported net income of $0.5 million.

Investment Thesis

The Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly the profile of a gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing 69% of the total output sold. The company operates five North American mines, with Palmerejo and Kensington mines as leading producers and Silvertip in a ramp-up phase.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Coeur Mining closed a significant deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine. Read my recent article about Alio Gold here.

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Alio Gold received an aggregate of 4,268,703 common shares of Coeur. Subsequently, all Coeur common shares were liquidated for total proceeds of $17.8 million.

The investment thesis is a little more complicated than usual when it comes to Coeur Mining. The financials below present some definitive weaknesses, especially when it comes to its debt load indicating a net ratio debt to adjusted EBITDA above 2, and despite a strong asset base shadowed by the Republic Metals Corp. or RMC’s Chapter 11 filing in the fourth quarter.

I do not consider Coeur Mining as a strong contender for long-term investment, and I believe the only opportunity to profit from this company is to trade short term any weakness below $3.90.

Mitchell Krebs, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Approximately two-thirds of our reserves are now located in the US and 100% of our production and cash flow now comes from our platform of five North American operation. It's also worth noting that 59% of our revenue last year came from our US mines and gold sales represented 69% of our total revenue with silver contributing 31%.

Coeur Mining: Financials And Production In 4Q 2018

Coeur Mining 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 159.2 185.6 149.5 159.9 214.6 163.3 170.0 148.8 143.9 Net Income in $ Million -8.3 18.7 -11.0 -16.7 7.6 1.2 2.9 -53.0 0.5 EBITDA $ Million 24.7 71.4 23.4 38.6 69.6 49.4 42.1 -12.3 7.9 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 10.1% 0 0 3.6% 0.8% 1.7% 0 0.3% EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 0.10 -0.06 -0.09 0.04 0.01 0.02 -0.29 0.00 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 25.5 55.3 29.3 29.4 94.5 12.9 -1.3 5.8 0.1 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 29.9 24.0 37.5 29.7 45.8 42.3 41.2 39.5 17.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -4.5 31.3 -8.2 -0.03 48.7 -29.5 -42.5 -33.7 -17.7 Total Cash $ Million 162.2 210.0 250.0 236.2 192.0 159.6 123.5 104.7 115.1 Total Debt in $ Million 176.0 176.1 244.8 411.3 411.3 414.0 419.7 429.2 458.8 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 178.7 183.1 179.2 179.3 199.2 187.6 187.5 185.2 199.6

One traditional way to present Coeur Mining as a qualifying long-term investment candidate is to analyze the financials in detail and look at historical financial performance.

It is what I generally do in Seeking Alpha when I present and analyze a gold/silver or an oil company.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $143.9 million with EBITDA of $7.85 million and cash flow from operating activities of $0.1 million. The company reported net income of $0.5 million or $0.00 per share (not including $24.5 million of non-cash write-downs).

Fourth-quarter results reflect strong performance from Palmarejo, Rochester and Kensington, partially offset by the ongoing ramp-up of operations at the Company’s new Silvertip mine and weaker-than-expected performance at Wharf.

The revenue was slightly lower sequentially despite the price of gold higher. The reason was that approximately 6,500 Au ounces and 0.4 million Ag ounces of the company’s gold and silver were affected by Republic Metals Corp.’s Chapter 11 filing.

Coeur Mining was unable to recognize those revenues or collect the corresponding cash proceeds and indicated in the press release:

The Company recognized a $6.5 million write-down on its income statement to establish a receivable related to amounts owed from RMC, which resulted in an unfavorable change in working capital in the quarter. The amount of the writedown was determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be indicative of the actual amount that will be ultimately recovered from RMC.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a critical component for a gold/silver miner, and I always include this financial component in my analysis. The bottom line is that you must generate free cash flow regularly if your mining business is viable. There is no way around this basic financial principal.

Free cash flow provides the company with cash to buy back its shares, invest in other entities and pay a dividend. We calculate free cash flow by subtracting CapEx from cash from operating activities.

For Coeur Mining, the fourth quarter of 2018 indicates a loss of $17.7 million and free cash flow for the year 2018 was a loss of $123.4 million.

Coeur Mining is not passing the test of FCF.

3 - Available capital, no net debt, and ample liquidity

Coeur Mining has total liquidity of $230.1 million.

4 - Production in silver/gold equivalent ounce and details

For the fourth quarter of 2018 at Palmerejo mine, gold and silver production increased 12% and 23%, respectively, to 31,239 and 1.89 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Full-year gold and silver production increased by 1% and 4%, respectively, to 122,722 ounces and 7.5 million ounces.

For the fourth quarter of 2018 at Rochester mine, Nevada, silver and gold production increased 14% and 8%, respectively, to 1.47 million and 15,926 Oz, compared to the prior quarter. For the full year, silver production was 5.0 million Oz while gold production was 54,388 Oz or up about 7% from last year.

At Kensington mine, strong production at Jualin led to good production results overall.

Finally, at the Wharf mine, production for the fourth quarter of 2018 was weaker than expected due to lower grade and temporary leach pad recovery issue.

However, gold and silver production were up significantly sequentially despite the Wharf issue.

Coeur Mining managed to reduce gold AISC to $800 per Au Oz in 4Q, but indicated a disappointing $18.33 per AG Oz for silver AISC which is the highest AISC since 1Q'15.

5 - Guidance 2019

Sustaining and developing CapEx for 2019 is expected to be $100-$120 million. Production for 2019 is expected to be 334K-372K Au Oz and 1.22-1.47M Ag Oz.

Below is the guidance per mine, with Silvertip continuing its ramp-up after being declared commercial on September 4, 2018. The Silvertip ramp-up has been slower than initially anticipated primarily due to mechanical issues leading to lower availability.

Production outlook seems very conservative and may have disappointed the Street.

Note: The total proven and probable reserves, as of Dec. 31, 2017, represent 169.545M Oz of silver and 2.853 M Oz of gold.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining is presenting a mixed bag from a long-term perspective. While I like the potential from Palmarejo and Rochester mines, I am still wondering if the stock price is not showing an overvaluation based in the company intrinsic value.

One crucial financial component is the free cash flow in 2018 which was a substantial loss. Yes, it is due to acquisition and has to be balanced by future free cash flow, but it is a concern nonetheless.

To justify such valuation, the price of gold should trade above $1,325 per ounce in my opinion, and we are not at this level yet.

I do not see CDE as a strong long-term contender as we speak. It is perhaps a good short-term trading opportunity below $3.90 and I recommend to accumulate on any weakness.

Technical Analysis

CDE experienced a decisive breakout mid-March and is re-testing the December 2018 low again (double bottom) at $3.90 which should be line support (I recommend buying at this level depending on the price of gold).

The ex-line support ("blue") of the recent symmetrical wedge pattern is now a line resistance at about $4.80 (I recommend selling about 30% of your position at this level unless the price of gold can reach $1,350 per ounce).

