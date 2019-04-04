Is Gold A Raging Buy At Under $1,300?

Gold traded to a low at just over $1160 per ounce in mid-August when the dollar index rose to a new high and after the US Fed added another 25 basis point rate hike to its agenda for 2018. At the low, the yellow metal traded to its lowest price since early 2017.

Gold made a significant bottom last August, and the price rose steadily throughout 2018 and into 2019, reaching a high at $1344 on the continuous futures contract in mid-February. Even though the dollar index made a higher high in December, the price of gold ignored the strong dollar and made strides on the upside.

After reaching a peak at $1344, the price of gold has corrected to the downside. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the price of the yellow metal was under pressure and traded below the $1300 level on the nearby June futures contract. So far in 2019, the low in the nearby gold futures contract was at $1280.80 in early March. After an attempt to recover that took the price to a lower high at $1324.50, gold traded to a low at $1284.50 early in the second quarter on the weekly chart.

Gold has corrected and is threatening to fall to a new low for this year as the second quarter gets underway. However, many factors continue to favor gains in the precious metal and now could be the perfect time to begin buying the yellow metal on a scaled-down basis. Gold mining stocks tend to outperform gold on the upside and underperform on the downside. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) holds many of the top gold mining companies in the world and has declined with gold over recent sessions.

A dip at the end of March

After trading to a high at $1256 on the now active month June COMEX futures contract on February 20, gold corrected to a low at $1287.50 on March 7. The yellow metal found a short-term bottom at that level which was the lowest price for the June futures contract in 2019 and rose to a lower peak at $1330.80 on March 25.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of gold turned lower at the end of March and hit its most recent low at $1289.5 on the June contract on Tuesday, April 2. As April futures rolled to June, open interest which is the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market, fell from 541,737 contracts on March 14 to 440,170 contracts as of April 2. The decline of 101,567 contracts or 18.75% over the past few weeks is a sign that those holding long positions in the gold market did not roll their risk to the next active month. Falling open interest and declining price are typically not a validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, price momentum has moved from overbought territory and is approaching an oversold condition on the daily chart. Relative strength has declined to the lower region of neutral territory with the most recent price action in the gold market.

A strong dollar

The dollar index remains close to its highest level and area of technical resistance.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index illustrates, the dollar was trading at the 96.65 level on April 3 and has been trending higher since early 2018. The technical level on the upside stands at the December 2018 high at 97.705, but so far, while the dollar is hovering at just below that level, it has not made a higher high.

Gold made its low in mid-August when the dollar index hit a new high at 96.865, but the yellow metal did not make a lower low in December when the dollar made a higher high. The long-standing inverse relationship between the dollar and the price of gold has likely weighed on the price of the precious metal over recent weeks as the dollar appears set to rise to a higher level. The euro currency accounts for 57% of the dollar index, and weakness in the European economy, short-term interest rates at negative forty basis points and a continuation of simulative measures by the central bank have depressed the value of the euro and supported the dollar.

While the gold market ignored the dollar late last year, it has become more sensitive to moves in the greenback over recent weeks. A new high in the dollar could spell trouble for gold and cause a deeper correction, but the shift in US central bank policy at their most recent March meeting is a supportive factor for the yellow metal.

A dovish Fed and ECB

After a hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018 where the central bank hiked interest rates four times for a total of a full percentage point and continued their program of balance sheet normalization which increased rates further out on the yield curve, the Fed reversed course last month. In 2018, the Fed told markets to expect two 25 basis point increases in the Fed Funds rate in 2019 and two more in 2020. They also guided that quantitative tightening or allowing the legacy of years of QE to roll off their swollen balance sheet would continue.

At their March meeting, the Fed canceled three rate hikes as they told the market they would not increase the short-term rate in 2019 and the market should expect only one 25 basis point increase in 2020. They also said that balance sheet normalization would come to an end in September 2019 which was a shift from a hawkish to a dovish approach to monetary policy. The reversal by the central bank is a bullish event for the price of gold for two reasons. First, the trajectory of the increasing differential between the dollar and euro rates will slow which takes some of the bullish fuel away from the dollar. Currencies tend to move based on interest rate differentials. Second, and perhaps more importantly, an end to rising rate will provide stability when it comes to the cost of carrying commodities like gold as they compete with other assets for capital. When rates were moving higher, the opportunity cost of owning gold was increasing as was the cost of rolling futures from one month to the other as the gold contango is a function of interest rates. The shift in Fed policy and the message that monetary policy had reached an equilibrium level mean that the contango in the gold market is likely to remain stable or even begin to fall.

Members of the Trump administration have been highly critical of the hawkish policies of the Fed in 2018. The President's latest nominee to serve on the Fed, Stephen Moore, has been calling for an immediate fifty basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate. Larry Kudlow, the President's chief economic advisor, echoed the call for a reduction in the Fed Funds rate. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been a punching bag for President Trump who blames the Chairman for the current economic slowdown because of the hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018.

Meanwhile, many market participants have taken the view that the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut instead of a rate hike. The Fed lowered their projection for GDP growth to 2.1% based on recent economic data as justification for their shift to a dovish orientation.

The bottom line is that expectations for a more dovish approach to monetary policy could be a bullish factor for the price of gold based on historical trends.

Official sector buying

Gold is the longest-standing currency in the world, and while gold bugs consider the yellow metal the only pure form of real money, central bank policy validates that opinion. Central banks around the world hold the precious metal as part of their foreign exchange reserves. At the turn of the century, there was a move by some central banks to divest their gold holdings as some officials considered the metal a barbarous relic of yesteryear. The Bank of England sold half of its reserves at prices below $300 per ounce. With gold trading above the $1000 per ounce level since 2009, those monetary authorities have been left with nothing more than egg on their faces, and the official sector has been steady buyers of gold over the past years. China and Russia have built reserves by absorbing their domestic production and have purchased gold to add to their coffers in the international market. Over the past decade, central banks have been net buyers of gold, and that trend looks set to continue which supports the price of the metal.

Gold is likely to find consistent support during periods of price weakness which is a good reason to buy dips in the yellow metal. Even at under the $1300 per ounce level, gold is closer to technical resistance than support. Support stands at the mid-August 2018 low at $1161.40 per ounce. At the $1290 level on April 3, gold is around $130 per ounce above support. Technical resistance is at the 2018 double-top high at $1365.40 and the 2016 post-Brexit high at $1377.50 per ounce. The line in the sand on the upside for gold is less than $90 per ounce above the price on April 2.

Gold mining stocks offer incredible value

Gold mining stocks tend to outperform gold on the way up and underperform the yellow metal on the way down. Gold producers often have a leveraged position when it comes to price moves. Gold rallied from $1161.40 to a high at $1344 from August 2018 through February 2019, a rise of 15.7%.

Source: Barchart

Around the same time, the VanEck Gold Miners ETF product appreciated from $17.28 to a high at $23.70 per share or over 37% higher. Since then gold fell to the $1290 level which was a decline of 4% from the $1344 high. GDX fell to the $22.07 level on April 2, a move of 6.9% to the downside.

GDX holds some of the leading gold mining companies in the world including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I believe that all of the evidence points to a bottom in gold sooner rather than later which will be at a price far above the mid-August 2018 low. GDX could be the perfect tool to add to your portfolio to take advantage of a recovery in the price of the yellow metal.

