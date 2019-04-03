Brown Bag Portfolio March Update

March has now officially come and gone, and although we saw some hiccups near the end of the month, the bulls appear to still be in control. The talking heads are back on the networks downplaying the economy and discussing the coming end to the Bull Market. I’m not so sure.

Certainly there are signs that the economy is weakening. 4th-quarter GDP was just revised downward. The yield curve has inverted (at least temporarily), and there are numerous signs that things in general are slowing. At least that’s what I hear. Constantly.

I’m not an economist, but I don’t think that the lack of a degree in economics makes me unsuited to observe and comment on what I can see. What I see is a strong economy with rising wages. I see a weakening Europe and Asia, but here in the U.S. I see full restaurants and theme parks, people talking about new jobs and vacations. I haven’t heard the drums of Mordor thundering through the Shire. The Four Horsemen appear safely locked away in their pens.

Corporate earnings may be lessening, compared to the expectations set last year, but I don’t believe they are going away. I see the UK unable to pull the trigger and free themselves from the European Yoke. Instead they dither about threading the needle and pleasing everyone, which is a guaranteed impossibility. I also see that Germany and Japan have negative interest rates, which logically would send bond buyers running to the U.S. and push down our yields. Although the inverse in the yield curve screams caution, I have to wonder if something else is happening this time.

At this time I think there is reason to be cautious, I think it’s always important to be cautious with your money, but I don’t think that recession is on our doorstep just yet. Once again, I’m not an economist, but then again I live and work in the real world, and right now the real world seems pretty darn good.

In my last column I indicated that I was looking to add to my Iron Mountain (IRM) shares if the price per share fell below $34. Although it came close, it never quite hit that level, and I made the judgment call to add more shares at $34.49. As is almost always the case, within a day or two the price fell as low as $34.07 before quickly turning north and now sit nearly a dollar above my purchase price. Why did I violate my own rule, didn’t I mean it when I wrote ‘below $34’? Yes I did, but situations change. Generally I don’t like to add to a position above my cost-basis, however that is not always possible. Sometimes I am fortunate and a stock moves above my cost-basis and stays there for an extended period. When that happens I often have to adjust my personal price targets - sometimes multiple times.

Unfortunately I don’t have the resources that allow me to purchase a full position all at once; in fact none of my positions are “full” at this time and all of them will require multiple purchases, perhaps over several years before I’m ready to let them sit. I generally hold off on purchasing more of an equity when its dividends allow me to DRIP an additional share every quarter - that’s not a hard and fast rule, but is generally the time when I look to build up additional positions in other equities. My recent purchase of 45 additional shares of Iron Mountain moves that into a position where I will observe it for months if not a year before I’m ready to purchase more.

I still have two more positions in Dominion Energy (D) and EPR Properties (EPR) that are short of where I’d like them to be, but in both cases the price of the stock is currently well above my personal price targets and I’m waiting for a pullback of at least 5% before purchasing more.

The Brown Bag Portfolio March 2019

In an effort to make the Brown Bag Portfolio charts a little easier to read, I have shrunk the number of columns and am highlighting only the most relevant information. I have, however, left the Out of Pocket chart unchanged.

Brown Bag Portfolio March 2019 Company Name Ticker Shares Value %Return Div/Shr Annual Div Dominion Energy D 41.42 $3,174.87 16.24% $3.67 $152.01 Iron Mountain IRM 85.74 $3,040.16 5.34% $2.44 $209.21 Apple Hospitality APLE 224.78 $3,663.93 -7.49% $1.20 $269.74 Enterprise Partners EPD 239.42 $6,967.12 8.58% $1.74 $416.59 AT&T T 107.08 $3,358.09 -8.70% $2.04 $218.44 EPR Properties EPR 62.58 $4,812.56 18.04% $4.50 $281.61 Main Street Capital MAIN 74.52 $2,772.26 -2.46% $2.40 $178.85 Oxford Lane Capital OXLC 95.95 $944.15 -3.15% $1.62 $155.44 Total $28,933.14 4.23% $1,881.88 Div Goal % Goal BBP Yield % $16,800.00 11.20% 6.83% Div Goal for 2019 % Goal $2,520.00 74.68%

I would like to highlight several specific holdings that are currently underwater or appear to be and my reasons for continuing to hold them. The first is Apple Hospitality (APLE). Apple Hospitality is a REIT that owns 108 Marriot branded hotels, 125 branded Hilton hotels, and one Hyatt branded hotel. It currently sports a 7+% yield and pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share. Pros: Conservative management, announced buy-back, low debt, monthly dividend. Cons: It has never raised its dividend and the hospitality sector is economically sensitive.

Apple Hospitality has been one of my longest holdings, and although the downward pressure on share price over the past six months has made me uneasy, I haven’t found a compelling reason to sell my shares and move the money into something else. Although it’s true that a recession would put enormous pressure on this REIT, I’m willing to continue to hold and see how things progress over the course of the year.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is arguably the best BDC (Business Development Corporation) available and has recently raised its monthly dividend. For a BDC it’s as close to a SWAN (sleep well at night) stock as you can get. The only reason it’s underwater in my portfolio is due to a poorly timed purchase of 30 shares near its highs a year ago. I will be adding 40+ more shares sometime this year as long as the share price is below my cost-basis. Once that purchase is completed I will probably hold off for another year and continue to evaluate this holding.

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is a CEF (Closed End Fund) of CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations). Nearly every month I receive at least a comment or two about the riskiness of this particular holding, and I agree. It is risky. It’s share price swings wildly at times and its 16+% yield is a major league red flag.

Honestly out of all of my holdings it’s the one that I understand the least, and normally that would be enough to keep me from investing in it. It is, however, an experiment. I have followed Steven Bavaria’s articles here on Seeking Alpha with interest and thought that his “Income Factory” ideas were interesting, interesting enough to invest a small ($810) portion of my portfolio to see how it played out in real life.

Normally this is the sort of investment that one shouldn’t DRIP - it’s made in order to collect the steady monthly income, and with that in mind as long as the income remains steady one shouldn’t be too concerned with the share price. However, since $12+ a month in income does absolutely nothing for me I’ve chosen to reinvest the dividends (DRIP) until the holding grows to the point where I would feel safer having it invested somewhere else. I’ve held it for over a year and expect to hold it for at least another year before I decide to make the money useful somewhere else.

The last underwater holding I have is AT&T (T), which needs no introduction. If you’re unsure of what AT&T is or does - well, I’m not sure how to end that sentence without sounding incredibly snarky. AT&T is one of the most hotly debated stocks here on SA, with its proponents and detractors frequently at each other’s throats and frequently reminding me of the emotionally charged political debate in this country. For me it’s a steadily increasing dividend payer that as long as it continues to pay down its massive debt will remain a hold. I suspect that it will do better than its detractors claim and worse than its cheerleaders.

As always I also include the Out of Pocket Chart for the Brown Bag Portfolio. This is the most important chart for me because regardless of what the monthly chart above shows, this chart reflects what has happened to the money that I’ve scrimped and saved. By dripping all of my dividends you will note that each holding has grown over time and that only one of the “underwater” stocks from above has truly lost money: AT&T.

Out of Pocket as of March 31, 2019 Ticker OOP Shares $ OOP Shrs frm Div Div Rcvd Current Value Total Rtrn D 40 $2,626.60 1.415 $104.73 $3,174.87 20.87% IRM 85 $2,860.85 0.735 $24.44 $3,040.16 6.27% APLE 205 $3,618.28 19.781 $342.85 $3,663.93 1.26% EPD 215 $5,766.99 24.42 $644.09 $6,967.12 20.81% T 100 $3,453.42 7.082 $225.34 $3,358.09 -2.76% EPR 59 $3,839.26 3.582 $238.04 $4,812.56 25.35% MAIN 70 $2,672.20 4.523 $168.86 $2,772.26 3.74% OXLC 80 $810.40 15.95 $164.56 $944.15 16.50% Total $25,648.00 $1912.91 $28,733.14 12.03%

Well, I think that wraps things up for March. As always, I appreciate your comments and thoughts and try to answer them as quickly as I can. I am looking to add a new holding in the next month or two, but may add to Main Street Capital if the share price comes down to the point where I can’t resist. Otherwise I think it best that I add something in the healthcare sector and then perhaps something in the consumer staples sector in order to prepare for the time when the talking heads are right and not just fear-mongering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, IRM, APLE, EPD, EPR, T, MAIN, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.