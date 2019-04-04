Another Tweet On Oil - The Track Record Is Not Bad

The crude oil futures markets in both benchmark petroleum markets were ugly over the final three months of 2018. NYMEX WTI futures dropped from $76.90 per barrel in early October to a low at $42.36 in late December, a decline of 44.97% in a little under three months. At the same time, the price of ICE Brent futures fell from $86.72 to $49.96 or 42.4%.

The substantial move to the downside caused some market participants to worry that the price of the energy commodity was in a path to test levels below the $40 per barrel level. After all, in February 2016 the price of WTI fell to a low at $26.05, and Brent found a bottom at $27.11 per barrel. Crude oil had become a falling knife over the final three months of 2018, and it is virtually impossible to pick a bottom when a market is in free fall.

In the weeks leading up to the decline in the price of the energy commodity, the President of the United States had been using Twitter to warn OPEC to increase their oil output. With new sanctions on Iran taking effect last November, President Trump encouraged allies like Saudi Arabia and other members of the international oil cartel to pump up their output. In hindsight, the move worked as the price dropped like a stone. However, Saudi capitulation was likely more a function of their role in the murder of a Washington Post journalist and Saudi national in Turkey in October as the nation became a target of leaders around the world. Moreover, when President Trump announced exemptions for eight countries that purchase crude oil from Iran, the price moved appreciably lower.

The first quarter of 2019 brought a reversal of fortune to the crude oil market. The price settled on March 29, 2019, at over $60 per barrel which was the highest price since mid-November last year. Last week, as the price of crude oil was making new highs, the Twitter universe became active with Presidential tweets once again which could be a sign that crude oil may soon run out of steam on the upside. The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil product (SCO) is a double-leveraged short instrument that provides an inverse return to the price action in the WTI crude oil market.

Oil finishes Q1 at just over $60 per barrel and continues to rise

Crude oil began its march to the upside in late December 2018 at $42.36 per barrel, and the price continues to take the stairs to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures reached its most recent peak at $62.99 per barrel on the active month May futures contract on April 3, a rise of 48.7% from the late December 2018 low. At the same time, Brent futures are closing in on the $70 per barrel level on the nearby June futures contract.

The weekly chart shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the crude oil futures market, has dropped steadily since October. The metric fell from 2.22 million to 1.957 million contracts as the price of oil declined and then recovered. Decreasing open interest tends not to validate a price trend. In late December the decline in the metric was a technical sign that the market would recover, and the continued decline from the 2.11 million contract level since the beginning of the price recovery could be a sign that the rally will run out of steam on the upside.

Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength have both risen into overbought territory, and weekly historical volatility has declined to 22.35% from over 46% in early January as the price action has taken the stairs to the upside.

Another sign that crude oil could come under pressure over the coming days and weeks could be the increase in activity on Twitter coming from the Oval Office in Washington, D.C.

A history of presidential tweets to OPEC

In the lead-up to the high at $76.90 per barrel for NYMEX crude oil futures in early October, US President Donald Trump sent several tweets to OPEC warning that the price of crude oil was too high, and the cartel should increase their output. A combination of factors, including US pressure on Saudi Arabia, led to a decline in the price of the energy commodity.

Crude oil began to drop after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi security forces in Turkey in October. Global condemnation of the killing of a critic of the Saudi royal family could have caused an increase in oil production to satisfy the requests of the US President. At the same time, when President Trump granted extensions to the sanctions on Iran for eight countries that purchase Iranian crude oil, the price fell as the oil continued to flow from the theocracy to buyers around the globe. Those exemptions will expire in May and time will tell if the US administration will issue extensions or increase the pressure on the leadership of Iran.

The latest tweet says "Pump up the volume"

On March 28, President Trump was at it again with another tweet directed towards OPEC producers.

Source: Twitter

On March 28, the price of May crude oil futures traded to a high at $59.56 per barrel. Over the trading sessions that followed, the price continued to edge higher which could mean that it is only a matter of time until the next tweet from the Oval Office increases pressure on OPEC if the price of oil continues to rise.

A crucial decision on Iran is coming in Q2

In May, President Trump will decide if he will extend the exemptions for purchases of Iranian crude oil or if he will tighten the financial noose around the neck of the theocracy in Tehran. A trade deal with the Chinese before May would likely cause a more optimistic view of global economic growth which could lead to more demand for crude oil and other commodities. A trade deal would likely increase the chances of an extension to the exemptions.

On the other hand, if negotiations between the US and China do not lead to a trade agreement and the environment of protectionism continues to weigh on China's economy, it would likely cause weakness in demand for energy and crude oil which could increase the chances that President Trump will end the period of exemptions. Therefore, the decision in May could depend on the status of trade between the US and China.

Taking protection in crude oil - SCO for the bears

The 50% retracement level of the move from $76.90 in October 2018 to lows at $42.36 in late December stood at $59.63 per barrel. The price of crude oil has risen above that level which is a significant technical event in the energy commodity and a sign of strength. The move to the upside comes at a time when seasonal factors support the price of oil as gasoline demand is increasing as the winter season has come to an end.

Crude oil is in overbought territory on the weekly chart, the price of NYMEX crude oil crawling towards the $65 per barrel level. Brent is trading to almost $70 per barrel, and President Trump is putting pressure on OPEC to increase output. It is possible that the oil market is ripe for a correction that would take the price down to its support level at $59.63 and at the early March low at $54.87 per barrel. For those who believe that the price of oil will correct to the downside sooner rather than later, the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil product provides for a double-leveraged bearish position in the energy commodity. The fund summary for SCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.

SCO holds swaps on crude oil to achieve its double-leverage on the downside. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The double-leverage on the downside comes at a price when it comes to the SCO product. The product suffers from time decay which means that it only appreciates when the price of crude oil is falling. When the price remains static, the product will lose value over time.

SCO has net assets of $64.77 million and trades an average of over 2.088 million shares each day.

From March 26 through March 28, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures corrected from $60.38 to $58.20 or 3.6%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period, SCO appreciated from $16.76 to $17.86, a rise of 6.6% just slightly below double the move in the downside in crude oil on a percentage basis.

For those who believe a correction in crude oil is on the horizon, SCO is a short-term tool that could take advantage of lower prices if those Presidential tweets have the same impact in 2019 as they had in 2018.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.