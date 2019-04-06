BASF: A True 'Buy And Forget' Stock With A 5% Dividend Yield

I'm not expecting additional large acquisitions, as BASF very likely wants to consolidate and streamline its €9B+ acquisitions (including the Solvay polyamide business).

The performance in 2019 should be much better as the new seeds division will start to contribute and the water levels of the Rhine River have normalized.

Introduction

Last year, I kept tabs on BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF) (OTCQX:BASFY) as the share price of the chemical conglomerate continued to slide due to the increasing uncertainties about the world economy. The share price seems to have stabilized now and it does look like the market is already pricing in a general slowdown of the world economy.

Despite its current market cap of €62B, BASF doesn’t have a full US listing. Although its OTC listings are relatively liquid, I think it makes more sense to trade in the company’s securities on its home exchange in Germany. The ticker symbol is BAS, and the average daily volume is 2.7 million shares.

Another decent year with strong cash flows

The market wasn’t necessarily wrong when it decided to stand on the sidelines, as BASF’s financial results definitely do show a slowdown compared to the previous year. As the decrease is still very benign, I still feel like the market has been overshooting on the downside and there’s plenty of stuff to like about BASF.

The total revenue in 2018 increased by approximately 2% to €62.7B thanks to higher volumes and prices, but as the total operating cost increased at an even faster pace (the Cost of Goods Sold increased by 6.5%), both the gross profit and the operating income were substantially lighter than in 2017. As the operating income fell by approximately 20% from almost €7.6B to €6.03B, BASF clearly has to deal with pressured margins. It was able to hike the prices in 2018, but apparently, its price hikes didn’t fully cover the higher expenses.

There’s no real reason to panic; BASF still reported a net income of €4.71B attributable to its own shareholders, and this is the equivalent of €5.12 per share. Definitely worse than last year when BASF generated a net profit of €6.62 per share, but due to the problems at the Ludwigshafen plant caused by the low level of the Rhine river which had a negative impact on river traffic, a lower result was generally expected anyway. According to BASF, the low water level had a negative impact of about €250M, which is quite substantial.

And of course, the recent acquisition of an agricultural division from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) also had a negative impact as the seeds division usually generates strong results in the first half of the year, but performs rather poorly in the second semester.

Based on these elements, we should see an improved performance in 2019 as there seem to be some one-time issues that had a substantial impact on the 2018 results.

Looking at the cash flows, BASF generated €7.94B in operating cash flow, but I always like to make some adjustments to make sure we get a good overview of the underlying business. I remove the changes in the working capital position and I also take the outgoing payments to non-controlling interests into account as that’s the fair thing to do. I am also removing the €78M positive contribution from changes in the pension provisions.

After making these adjustments, the operating cash flow increases to €8.22B, and after paying for the €3.9B in capex, BASF generated an adjusted free cash flow result of €4.32B. And this came in very handy to help fund the €7.36B in acquisitions.

The dividend was hiked once again, but this shouldn’t become an ‘idée fixe’

BASF continues to be one of the more interesting dividend growth investing companies in Europe as the chemical conglomerate likes to consistently increase its dividends. Despite a slightly weaker year in 2018 (the adjusted free cash flow result fell from €6.07B), BASF appears to be comfortable enough to increase the dividend from €3.10 per share to €3.20 per share.

A bold move, as a smaller hike to €3.15 per share would have been acceptable as well, given the tough year BASF had to navigate through. As one analyst mentioned during the conference call, ‘the dividend is now getting close to costing you €3B per year’, which means the payout ratio is also increasing.

However, if BASF is able to avoid the non-recurring issues it had to deal with in 2018 (the low water level of the Rhine) and if the seeds business has a good season (I expect to see an interim update upon the publication of the Q1 results), I do think BASF has a good shot at increasing the free cash flow to in excess of €5B again, even in what appears to be a softer market.

Perhaps I’m also a bit surprised to see BASF hasn’t made an additional contribution to the pension fund, which has a deficit of €7.43B (up from €6.29B). Combined with the net debt (€18.5B), I would really like to see BASF take some time to work on its balance sheet rather than pursue additional acquisitions. The €1.6B acquisition of Solvay’s (OTCQX:SVYSF) (OTCQX:SOLVY) (OTCPK:SVYZY) polyamide business will probably be the last acquisition this decade as the debt ratio will be close to 2 (assuming the EBITDA will increase again from €9.2B to in excess of €10B on the back of the seeds business and the normalized water level in the Rhine).

Investment thesis

Despite its weaker result in 2018, I remain a believer in BASF as the diversification of the conglomerate remains very appealing. With a dividend yield of roughly 5%, shareholders are being rewarded with a handsome dividend while the remainder of the free cash flow has been used for acquisitions. I now expect BASF to enter a phase of (internal) consolidation which should result in an increasing EBITDA and decreasing net debt to bring the debt ratio to approximately 1-1.5 (which is more acceptable for a company with exposure to a cyclical sector).

Unfortunately, my written put option on BASF expired out of the money, but I am looking to write a new option.

