Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/1/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/1/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

WideOpenWest (WOW);

Otelco (OTEL);

Meet Group (MEET);

Kingsway Financial (KFS);

GoPro (GPRO), and;

EQT (EQT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP);

OpGen (OPGN);

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL);

Ulta Beauty (ULTA);

Monolithic Power (MPWR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Marriott International (MAR);

Genomic Health (GHDX), and;

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Comcast (CMCSA), and;

Arvinas (ARVN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Precision BioSciences (DTIL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical Partners WLKP JB* $29,999,996 2 Crestview Partners Iii Gp DIR,BO WideOpenWest WOW AB $2,816,706 3 Luxor Capital BO Meet MEET B $926,895 4 Venbio Global Strategic Fund DIR,BO Precision BioSciences DTIL JB* $800,000 5 Rankin Alfred M Et Al CB,DIR Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY AB $453,828 6 Stilwell Joseph DIR,BO Kingsway Financial KFS B $406,909 7 Sochet Ira BO Otelco OTEL B $341,319 8 McNally Robert Joseph CEO,DIR EQT EQT B $263,328 9 Jones Evan Fa CEO,DIR OpGen OPGN B $250,200 10 Johnson Bankole A BO Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL B $240,609

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Woodman Nicholas CEO,CB,BO GoPro GPRO AS $9,125,027 2 Cohen David L VP Comcast CMCSA AS $5,782,021 3 Capuano Anthony VP Marriott International MAR S $5,580,056 4 Shak Steven O Genomic Health GHDX AS $5,141,788 5 5am Ventures Iii BO Arvinas ARVN S $5,112,684 6 Parafestas Anastasios DIR CarGurus CARG AS $4,063,187 7 Eck Dennis K DIR Ulta Beauty ULTA S $3,872,343 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN JS*,AS $2,515,523 9 Sciammas Maurice VP,SO Monolithic Power MPWR AS $1,985,982 10 Hsing Michael CEO,DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $1,687,740

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.