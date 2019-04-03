Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/1/19

|
Includes: EQT, GPRO, KFS, MEET, OTEL, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/1/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify "Significance".

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • WideOpenWest (WOW);
  • Otelco (OTEL);
  • Meet Group (MEET);
  • Kingsway Financial (KFS);
  • GoPro (GPRO), and;
  • EQT (EQT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP);
  • OpGen (OPGN);
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL);
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Marriott International (MAR);
  • Genomic Health (GHDX), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Precision BioSciences (DTIL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical Partners

WLKP

JB*

$29,999,996

2

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$2,816,706

3

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

B

$926,895

4

Venbio Global Strategic Fund

DIR,BO

Precision BioSciences

DTIL

JB*

$800,000

5

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$453,828

6

Stilwell Joseph

DIR,BO

Kingsway Financial

KFS

B

$406,909

7

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$341,319

8

McNally Robert Joseph

CEO,DIR

EQT

EQT

B

$263,328

9

Jones Evan Fa

CEO,DIR

OpGen

OPGN

B

$250,200

10

Johnson Bankole A

BO

Adial Pharmaceuticals

ADIL

B

$240,609

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Woodman Nicholas

CEO,CB,BO

GoPro

GPRO

AS

$9,125,027

2

Cohen David L

VP

Comcast

CMCSA

AS

$5,782,021

3

Capuano Anthony

VP

Marriott International

MAR

S

$5,580,056

4

Shak Steven

O

Genomic Health

GHDX

AS

$5,141,788

5

5am Ventures Iii

BO

Arvinas

ARVN

S

$5,112,684

6

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,063,187

7

Eck Dennis K

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

S

$3,872,343

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

JS*,AS

$2,515,523

9

Sciammas Maurice

VP,SO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$1,985,982

10

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$1,687,740

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.