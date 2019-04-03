Is An Asset Bubble Building In Commodities?

Although one cannot call this "bubble" territory yet, the conditions (the monetary policy at the Fed and the economic outlook) support a Fed policy that could be called a "put".

Coincidentally, commodity prices began to rise relatively constantly during the first three months of 2019.

Early this year, officials at the Federal Reserve signaled that they would be very slow to raise the Fed's policy rate of interest this year.

Since the end of 2018, commodity prices have been rising in the commodity markets.

Thomas Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index closed out 2018 at 169.80.

On April 3, the index closed out at 186.37, an increase of just under 10 percent for the three-month period.

The S&P GSCI Futures Index was at 374.33 at the close on December 31, 2018 and rose to 442.69 yesterday. This represents an increase of just over 18 percent for the three-month time span.

On December 24, 2018, the price of oil, believe it or not, closed at $42.53 per barrel. Tuesday, April 3, the price was $62.59. You do the calculation.

Why is this rise so important?

Well, the timing of the rise seems to be closely tied to the movement within the Federal Reserve to slow down or cease its efforts to raise its policy rate of interest.

Up until that time the Federal Reserve had steadily been increasing its policy rate of interest, moving the policy range from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent in December 2016, to 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent in December 2018.

Note that the Reuters index was right around 195 in January 2017 while the S&P Index was just under 400 on the same date.

Thus from when the Federal Reserve began its period of policy rate increases, the commodity indices cited in this post dropped through the next two years up until the end of December 2018.

I know that this is early on in a possible movement toward an asset bubble, but the timing of the change in Federal Reserve policy and the change in the direction of commodity prices is interesting.

Although Federal Reserve officials do not seem to be anxious to move their policy rate down, the general feeling coming from this group is that they will be very, very careful before they increase their rate once again.

For one, the Federal Reserve just revised its projection for future economic growth in the United States for 2019 to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent. And, it lowered future expected growth rates as well.

And, there is concern about world economic growth, so much so that, for example, the European Central Bank has revised its outlook about possible interest rate increases, and has indicated that there are no raises contemplated for the near future.

Then there is the political uncertainty that now exists in the world. The Federal Reserve and other central banks are not going to increase interest rates into such an environment.

And, finally, there has been political concern over the United Sates stock market, even prompting a call from President Trump to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

After the Fed’s last move on December 19, 2018 to raise its policy rate to the current level, the S&P 500 stock index hit a near-term low of 2,417.

The question is, has the discussion coming from Fed officials the past three months given confidence to market participants that a “new” Fed “put” might be in place?

The S&P 500 closed at 2,867 on Tuesday, April 2.

Enough said.

Bottom line: sometime around the beginning of 2019, the Federal Reserve adjusted its stance with respect to future monetary policy, especially compared to what was expected to be observed in 2019.

The interpretation given to this move is that the Fed will be very, very careful before it begins to raise its policy rate once again. It may not be quick to lower it, but the emphasis seems to be on keeping the stock market … and, other markets … rising.

It seems as if participants in the commodity markets believes this holds for them as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.