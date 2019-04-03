PONAX: Steady Performance Wins The Race

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX) mutual fund as an investment option at its current market price. While the fund struggled in 2018, so did the majority of fixed-income products, and PONAX actually fared better than its benchmark. Since the new year began, the fund has rebounded nicely, and continues to deliver an above-average dividend yield. Furthermore, the Fed continues to hold to the "patient" terminology when forecasting future interest rate movements, which is a more dovish policy than we saw last year. As long as rates stay flat, PONAX should continue to see bullish pressure. Finally, mortgage debt, which makes up almost two-thirds of PONAX's portfolio, continues to perform well as home prices rise and delinquencies decline.

Background

First, a little about PONAX. The fund seeks to "maximize current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation."Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index, which covers the U.S. investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $12.00/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0515/share, representing an annual yield of 5.15%. I covered PONAX in late September, when I recommended holding the fund going in to the new year. Since then, the fund has performed very well, handing investors a positive return just under 3.5%, after accounting for distributions. Now that 2019 is underway, I wanted to reassess PONAX to see if it still makes sense to hold going forward. I believe it does, and I will explain why in detail below.

Increasing Value and Declining Interest Rates

After a year of modest returns for PONAX, the fund has started 2019 off on the right foot. While the fund delivered steady income last year, the rising interest rates pressured the underlying value of the fund, which kept a lid on the overall return. However, I reiterated my bullishness on the fund heading in to Q4, because the bond market's performance continued to look solid and it looked as if the interest rate environment would be dovish in the new year. So far, both of these assumptions have proven correct, and the result has been positive for PONAX. In fact, a quick look at recent fund valuation metrics illustrates the turnaround:

Date NAV 4/1/19 $12.00/share 1/1/19 $11.81/share 10/1/18 $11.90/share 4/2/18 $12.20/share

As you can see, PONAX experienced some downward pressure for pretty much all of 2018, but has swiftly turned things around in the short-term. In fact, PONAX has seen its NAV increase by almost 1.6% since 2019 began, all while paying an above average distribution. This performance gives me a lot of confidence in the fund's ability to navigate an increasingly shifting interest rate environment.

Digging further in to the interest rate outlook, the Fed's recent statement from its March meeting gives some reassurance that we are not likely to see major changes any time soon. Specifically, the minutes release indicates:

the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes

By keeping the rate unchanged and reiterating the "patient" viewpoint, investors have determined this to mean we will not see another interest rate hike this year. In fact, current odds actually favor a cut, as opposed to an increase, by year-end, according to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, illustrated below:

While my personal view is that rates will remain flat the entire calendar year, this sentiment speaks to the overall dovish-ness of current Fed policy, which should continue to be a tailwind for PONAX in the short-term.

Mortgage Space Remains Strong

I now want to turn to the underlying holdings of PONAX, to gauge how well-positioned the fund is to move higher from here. Specifically, I am going to focus on the mortgage-related debt, which makes up almost 62% of the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an area that is of paramount importance to PONAX's overall health. Importantly, this figure is actually up from 54% when I reviewed the fund in September, which means management has been adding to long positions in this space. Therefore, how mortgage debt is performing is more vital to PONAX's outlook than ever.

Fortunately, this is an area I am extremely bullish on, and is one of the most fundamentally sound areas of the credit markets. One reason has been the continued price appreciation of homes nationwide. While home price gains have flattened out over the past few months, the trend for the last decade has been consistently higher, as evidenced by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S National Home Price NSA Index, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: S&P Global

My overall takeaway here is very positive. Home price gains have been steady and consistent, but not at extreme levels like we saw prior to the recession. This tells me the gains have been sustainable and, given the strength in the labor market, should continue to be sustainable going forward. The impact on mortgage related debt is that homeowners have additional incentive to make good on their mortgage obligations. Since the mortgage is backing an appreciating asset (on average - nationwide), borrowers will want to stay current on their debt in order to take advantage of the rising price when they go to sell, or tap in to an home equity line of credit. With interest rates still low and, as mentioned, a healthy job market, I would expect modest home price gains to continue, helping sustain a key reason I like PONAX.

While I just discussed why I feel the macro environment is positive for mortgage debt, I want to give the historical evidence to this belief. As I mentioned, rising home prices and wages should be good for mortgage debt, and recent history has indeed proved this correct. In fact, delinquency rates on single family mortgages have been declining for years, and continue to do so. While they have not yet reached pre-crisis lows, the current 2.83% delinquency rate from Q4 2018 is pretty close, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, this figure continues what has been almost a decade long trend of declining delinquency rates. The decline has been essentially uninterrupted over the past few years, and the 2.83% figure from Q4 2018 is down from 3.00% in Q3 2018 and 3.56% from Q4 2017.

Again, my takeaway here is positive. The trending decline of delinquency rates is extremely positive for the underlying debt in PONAX. While I was bullish on this area back in September, the sector continues to improve, which is a great sign. Furthermore, PONAX increased its exposure to this area, which means it should see even better returns from this space going forward. Given my positive outlook on mortgage debt for 2019, PONAX remains a place to be.

Use History As A Guide

A final point on PONAX is a simple one - actual performance. While I believe PONAX has a solid outlook going forward, a look at its trading history shows that investors who trusted in this fund have been rewarded. When compared to the benchmark index (the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index) and the Lipper Multi-Sector Income Funds Average over time, PONAX is a clear winner, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

While this is by no means a guarantee of future success, it shows that PIMCO management has been able to navigate the fund through times of increasing and decreasing interest rates, as well as periods of rising mortgage delinquencies (as in 2009 and 2010). Over the past 10 years, the Aggregate Index and the Lipper Average have only bested PONAX one time and, although the Lipper Average is beating PONAX year-to-date, history is clearly on PONAX's side. With this in mind, coupled with the rising value of PONAX's underlying assets since the year began, I continue to feel PONAX is a safe place to park some cash.

Bottom-line

While 2018 was not overly kind to PONAX, 2019 is a new year, and performance has markedly turned around. Despite declining further at the end of last year, the fund has managed an impressive return in a six-month time frame since my last review. This is commendable considering the extreme volatility we have seen in the markets over that time period. Looking ahead, the outlook for PONAX continues to look strong. The fund's underlying value is pushing higher, and performance of mortgage debt continues to improve. In fact, delinquency rates for single-family homes are at their lowest levels in ten years. Considering the job market remains strong and wages are rising, there is reason to believe further price gains in housing are likely. As long as home prices keep rising, borrowers will have every incentive to stay current on their mortgage, which is good news for debt investors. With interest rates set to remain low throughout the year, PONAX's 5% yield remains attractive, and I would encourage investors to consider positions in the fund at this time.

