Amarin: Update To Standards Of Medical Care In Diabetes Gives Vascepa A Boost

It recommended that icosapent ethyl be considered as a treatment for certain patients and gave the recommendation an "A" grade for level of evidence.

Amarin (AMRN) continues to make progress in terms of both Vascepa sales and in seeing REDUCE-IT's results being well received by the medical community. The American Diabetes Association updated the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes with a recommendation to consider using icosapent ethyl for certain patients, and also mentioned that the results of the REDUCE-IT trial should not be extrapolated to other products.

The sales data also indicates that Vascepa should fairly easily exceed Amarin's guidance for $350 million in 2019, although by how much remains to be determined.

American Diabetes Association Update

The American Diabetes Association recently updated its Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes with some recommendations that are quite favorable for Vascepa. Based on findings from REDUCE-IT, it added a recommendation that "In patients with ASCVD or other cardiac risk factors on a statin with controlled LDL-C, but elevated triglycerides (135-499), the addition of icosapent ethyl should be considered to reduce cardiovascular risk." This recommendation came with an "A" grade for level of evidence.

There was also a note "that data are lacking with other omega-3 fatty acids, and results of the REDUCE-IT trial should not be extrapolated to other products."

Source

This news shows that REDUCE-IT is being well received by the medical community. The Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes is published annually in a supplement to the January issue of Diabetes Care. While Diabetes Care does not have as high an impact factor as the New England Journal of Medicine, it does have the highest impact factor of any journal devoted exclusively to diabetes treatment and research.

The update to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes will give Amarin's sales team additional material to work with, as well as further differentiate Vascepa from Lovaza/generic Lovaza.

The update is a bit hard to find currently since one needs to click on highlighted text to view the annotations. Nonetheless, Amarin's sales team can use the recommendation to help promote Vascepa, and it will appear in the permanent text in the supplement to the January 2020 issue of Diabetes Care.

There is also the potential for the recommendation to be expanded to patients without elevated triglyceride levels in the future, as REDUCE-IT showed an apparent reduction of CV events for patients with "normal" triglyceride levels too.

Source: Amarin

Vascepa In Canada

There was also the news that Amarin's Canadian partner HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) has been making progress advancing Vascepa in Canada, having gained priority review status for the upcoming New Drug Submission for Vascepa in Canada.

HLS believes that Vascepa could generate C$150 million to C$250 million (US$113 million to US$188 million) in revenues per year in Canada. At the high end, this would represent close to 1% of the total prescription drug market in Canada.

Due to the relatively small size of the Canadian market compared to the US market, though, Canadian sales probably would only have a modest impact (such as $1 to $2) on Amarin's share price. Amarin can receive up to US$60 million in milestone payments as well as receive tiered double-digit royalties on net Vascepa sales in Canada.

Vascepa Sales Growth

Currently, Vascepa's sales growth appears to be quite solid, with the most recent weekly NRx numbers suggesting over 60% growth compared to the pre-REDUCE-IT highs. If the weekly compound growth rate remains similar to how it has been in 2019 so far, I'd expect Vascepa revenues of around $400 million to $450 million for the year, with an annualized run rate of around $500 million to $525 million per year by the end of 2019.

It is still too early to have too much confidence in that sales projection for the entire year, though, as the week to week growth can be uneven. I would say that I have a high level of confidence that Vascepa sales will exceed the current $350 million guidance for 2019, though.

Conclusion

Amarin received a boost from the update to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes, which recommended that icosapent ethyl be considered as a treatment to help reduce cardiovascular risk in certain patients. This recommendation came with an "A" grade for level of evidence due to the REDUCE-IT study, while the update also explicitly noted that the trial results should not be extrapolated to other products and that other omega-3 products are lacking data.

This should help boost Vascepa's sales by both helping it continue to gain prescriptions at the expense of Lovaza/generic Lovaza, as well as interest doctors who previously hadn't prescribed omega-3 products. Vascepa's sales appeared to be already growing at a pace that would allow it to easily beat its $350 million guidance, and it should be interesting to see how much this recommendation helps future growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.