No Worries, Tanger Outlets Is A Battle-Tested Brand

The latest dispositions validate the discipline of the management team and underscores the strength of the Tanger brand, built on sustainable sources of revenue.

As the month of March finished out, only 10% of analysts covering Tanger rate it as a “strong buy.”.

This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research.

Growing up in my Sunday school class, one of the most memorable stories in the Bible is recorded in Genesis 6:1-9:17, whereby Noah was a man who lived thousands of years ago at a time when the human race was not at its finest. Other than him and his family, there was nothing but evil inclinations and evil actions to be found.

So God decided to send a worldwide flood: A catastrophe that would push the reset button on humanity in general.

With that in mind, he told Noah to begin building an ark – a boat big enough to fit Noah and his family, along with food, provisions and at least two of every animal that walked, crawled or flew along the face of the Earth.

Sea animals, of course, would be able to do just fine on their own.

Considering the specifications of such a project, it must have taken years and years and years to put that ark together. Decades even. Not to mention a whole swath of space. So no doubt word got around about crazy old Noah and what he thought he was doing.

He must have been the talk of the town, with everyone agreeing that he was utterly mad for investing in anything so unprofitable. That was until the rains came down, and they were stuck outside.

Noah, his family and the fortunate few animals, however, rode out the waves in safety.

To some of you readers, Noah’s story is fact. To others, it’s first-rate fiction. But regardless of whether you believe it took place or not, there’s still a valuable lesson to be learned here…

When there are signs of an “act of God” event coming your way, it’s best to properly prepare.

That’s why I like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). More commonly known as Tanger Outlets, it’s the U.S. and Canada’s friendly outdoor menagerie of brand-name stores with discounted wares.

And right now, it’s rather akin to the REIT version of an ark.

Photo Source

Most Analysts Aren’t Impressed With Tanger

As the month of March finished out, only 10% of analysts covering Tanger rate it as a “strong buy.” None have it marked as a regular “buy,” and the remaining 90% are calling it a “hold.”

Technically, that’s an improvement over February and January, which saw half the analysts involved listing it as an “underperform.” And if you look at its history of upgrades and downgrades over the last seven years, you’ll find a lot of red.

Between May 10, 2012, and March 29, 2019, 57% of the actions listed on Tanger’s Yahoo Finance page have been downgrades. No doubt, that’s affected the stock, which reached its high of $41.55 back in July 2016… right before plunging in price on a path that hasn’t yet seemed to find its bottom.

At last check, it was trading around $20.42.

Now, I’m never one to advocate catching a falling knife. That kind of foolishness only leads to getting cut, sometimes badly.

But as Noah’s ark suggests, it can be valuable to consider extending circumstances. A company might look foolish preparing for the worst – right up until the worst actually happens.

Because that’s why analysts don’t like this REIT. It isn’t that the stock is risky. It’s that Tanger is focused on protecting its profits, making it a slow-moving vessel…

... with waterproof seams.

Source: SKT Q4-18 Investor Presentation

The Last Laugh

Over the last few decades, Tanger has maintained a very low payout ratio thanks to its future-focused management team. So it has plenty of insurance to protect itself against tough times.

Which have certainly come for a growing number of physical stores.

There once was a time when shoppers, merchants, REITs and investors alike believed that physical stores always would be around. It was preposterous to say otherwise.

Then the Internet happened, bringing with it e-commerce that’s rearranged the entire retail space for the foreseeable future. PA Media Group’s news site Penn Live summed it up mid month when writing:

Last year marked the closings of retail giants like Toys ‘R’ Us and The Bon-Ton. This year, all of the Payless, Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Charlotte Russe stores in North America will close. Hundreds of Sears, Kmart, Family Dollar and Things Remembered stores also will close this year… The “retail apocalypse” has been going on for several years and unfortunately it won’t stop in 2019 as thousands of stores are expected to close (still).

Yet that kind of trouble shouldn’t hurt this story’s hero. Tanger will be lying back high and dry – in a good way – while everyone else finds themselves floating away.

Tanger’s Battle-Tested Vessel

Tanger inadvertently participated in an April Fools joke of its own issuing a press release on April 1 followed by a corrected version on April 2 reflecting an updated contribution to net income per share due to the disposition. The correction was minor: $0.40 per share increase in net income for 2019 rather than the original $0.50 if the proceeds are used to pay down debt.

The REIT sold four “non-core” assets for $131 million, resulting in a gain of approximately $44 million. Let’s analyze the exact impact to the overall portfolio and attempt to determine why Tanger’s experienced management team took this course of action. Tanger provided this chart alongside the announcement:

Source

Most analyst and Seeking Alpha readers’ concerns focus on declining trends concerning some aspects of tenant performance. In particular, sales per square foot (“sq ft”), same store sales, and rent spreads - the final figure directly impacting Tanger’s financial performance.

While only representing a modest 6.8% of the REIT’s consolidated portfolio square footage and approximately 5.1% of its forecasted 2019 NOI, the sale of these four assets has a material impact on these portfolio statistics. The average trailing twelve-month (“TTM”) sales per square feet were 23.4% lower than the aggregate portfolio. Let’s put the portfolio level impact into context.

The $395 per square feet achieved in 2015 was the all-time high for Tanger in this category. After this disposition, the portfolio level figure for 2018 rises to $392 or less than 1% from the REIT’s peak. Moving to the next line in the chart, these stores were not only less efficient but moving the wrong direction. Cash basis spreads at these four properties were among the worst in the portfolio.

Source: SKT Q4-18 Investor Presentation

Their sale, despite representing only one twentieth of the portfolio, results in halving of the negative rent spread on a cash basis (-1.4% to -0.7%). A similar situation is applicable on a straight-line basis. These are the metrics singled out by management, so we need to model other impacts of the disposition as well.

FFO per share, which excludes the capital gain on the sale, is reduced by $0.09. Despite their troubles, these four properties were still profitable and did contribute to FFO. This by itself should not be a surprise, converting a cash flowing asset into cash always reduces measures like FFO. Tanger’s same-center NOI growth has been positive since well before the Great Recession which caused 2018’s 1.3% decline to shock the markets.

We know from the press release that the NOI from these four buildings were 5.1% of forecasted 2019 portfolio NOI, and from the additional information provided on their financial impact last calendar year, were approximately 5.3%-5.5% of NOI in 2018. Straight-line rent spreads accounting implement a smoothing of rents over time while cash spreads simply measure the percent difference between actual cash rent paid in the last year of the previous lease to the first year of the new lease.

We can subsequently ascertain that these buildings were losers relative to the portfolio average with declining performance in 2018. Based on the more concrete cash basis metric coupled with a little algebra, excluding these four properties results in 2018 same-center NOI growth moving from -1.3% to approximately -0.75%. While not a drastic change, it does push the portfolio noticeably closer to positive organic growth (all retrospective of course).

Source: SKT Filing

Average base rent has also generated concern. Tanger’s SEC filings do not provide average base rent per outlet, but the portfolio level figure peaked at $26.10 in 2016. Using the data we do have, the disposition of these four properties lifts 2018’s $25.51 (again, backward looking but nonetheless useful) to $25.80-$26.10, assuming they underperformed by 20% and 40% in terms of average base rent, respectively relative to the rest of the portfolio.

This is a reasonable range given their average sales per sq ft was 23.4% lower coupled with substantially weaker rent spreads. Notice that the bottom of the range coincides almost exactly with 2017’s figure and the upper range is in line with 2016’s all-time high. The disposition of these properties not only has the potential but is effectively mathematically certain to reverse several negative trends back toward the most favorable levels Tanger has achieved.

Tanger’s announcement fits the mold of past dispositions. Per the firm’s 2015 report, the eight properties sold between July 2014 and January 2016 totaled 1.3 million square feet with an average age of 22 years. Other dispositions had similar statistics. Adjusting for the construction date of the Ocean City, MD, outlet in 2003 rather than Tanger’s acquisition date of 2011, the average age of the four properties sold was at least 20.5 years (I couldn’t easily find construction dates on the others as they were likely prior to the inception of the Internet).

Tanger specifically mentioned paying down their line of credit and buying back common shares with the proceeds. At $20 per share, Tanger can repurchase 6.55 million shares decreasing its dividend liability by $9.2 million annually and reducing shares outstanding by 7.0%.

Tanger’s 2019 FFO per share guidance is $2.31-2.37, and using the more conservative end of the range, the 7.04% reduction in shares increases FFO per share by $0.1626. This is nearly double the $0.09 per share FFO loss due to the disposition disclosed by management.

Tanger’s board of directors recently authorized an increase to its plan by permitting the repurchase of an additional $100 million in shares expiring in May 2021 (also in the latest 10-K). Assuming Tanger uses the cash to reduce debt, there are a couple notable outcomes despite the relatively small amount of cash involved.

Total debt to adjusted total assets of <60% is the only quality ratio management currently needs to pay attention to as it stood at 50% at the end of Q4 2018. We are not providing the exact definitions used to calculate this ratio within SEC documents related to the common stock. They are, however, provided in those filed with the senior unsecured bonds under Filing Type 424B2 where the covenant originates.

"...any increase in the Total Assets since the end of such quarter including, without limitation, any increase in Total Assets resulting from the incurrence of such additional Indebtedness (such increase together with the Total Assets being referred to as the “Adjusted Total Assets”)."

Given none of these properties were encumbered (in fact, only two Tanger outlets have any property specific debt), the disposition, taking into account the GAAP carrying values and $44 million gain, lowers this quality ratio to approximately 47%. This is closer to the low to mid-40s level Tanger has traditionally maintained in the past and gives the firm greater flexibility going forward.

In January 2018, Tanger closed amendments on its unsecured lines of credit which included reducing its interest rate spread over LIBOR from 0.90% to 0.875%. Certain debt attached to JVs and unsecured term loans are slightly more expensive at LIBOR + 0.90% to 1.80%.

Tanger’s strong credit profile and lower leverage costs mean the overall return from paying down debt is more modest than buying back shares. Applying the full amount to debt, incorporating the $44 million GAAP capital gain, and adjusting for the nine months of revenue lost due to the sale of the four properties, Tanger estimates a $0.40 per share gain in net income due to the disposition.

My Oh My, We Maintain a Strong Buy

I'm maintaining my strong buy recommendation on Tanger Outlets. As Merrill Ross, analyst at Boenning & Scattergood explains, “Tanger has created an extra layer of value by branding its properties. TangerOutlets® have a reputation for selling brand-name goods at a discount, and the reputation and branding draws shoppers to its centers,”

By the way, Boenning & Scattergood have an outperform (low risk) rating on Tanger, citing the fact that the dividend “is well covered…so investors get paid to wait for Tanger to re-tenant its centers with retailers that thrive in an omni-channel environment.”

Source: SKT Q4-18 Investor Presentation

Finally, to close the loop on Tanger’s battle-tested brand, it’s important to recognize that sustainability is the essence of the brand. Because a highly-certain 25-year stream of dividend growth is much more moat worthy than inflated return on capital (i.e. sucker yield stocks). The Tanger brand is manifested by the profits and the tenants that are willing to pay rent for the underlying assets. Tanger has exceptional pricing power that translates into sustainable economic profits.

Source: SKT Q4-18 Investor Prsentation

The latest dispositions validate the discipline of the management team and underscores the strength of the Tanger brand, built on sustainable sources of revenue.

Moral to the Story: Just like Noah’s Ark, Tanger Outlets is a battle-tested brand. I sleep well at night knowing that the company has been preparing for the storms and is capable of riding out the cycle for quite some time. After all, patience is a virtue.

“It is possible to make money — and a great deal of money — in the stock market. But it can’t be done overnight or by haphazard buying and selling. The big profits go to the intelligent, careful and patient investor, not to the reckless and overeager speculator.” J. Paul Getty

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.