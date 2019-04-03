McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) McEwen Mining Announces Closing of US$25 Million Registered Direct Offering (Transcript)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) McEwen Mining Announces Closing of US$25 Million Registered Direct Offering April 2, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Rob McEwen - Chief Owner

Chris Stewart - President and CEO

Andrew Elinesky - CFO

Bhakti Pavani - Alliance Global Partners

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

George Darling - Sandstorm Resources

Ken Rostron - Carpathia Portfolio Consulting

John Rast - Huntleigh Securities

Ken Reese - Sagepoint Financial

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the April 2nd, McEwen Mining Conference Call to discuss our recent financing and outlook for the remainder of the year.

I will now pass the call over to Rob McEwen, Chief Owner.

Rob McEwen

Thank you, operator. Good morning fellow share owners. I'd like to start this conference call with an apology. I want to apologize for our horrible share price performance. Clearly, our actions and statements have disappointed confused and prompted many shareholders to sell their shares. Today, we want to share with you; one, the reasons why it has been challenging for us in the last three to six months. The corrective steps we've taken and what the balance of 2019 looks like.

With me today on the call are Chris Stewart, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Andrew Elinesky, our CFO.

Before asking Chris to talk about operations, I'd like to say that we have four sources of production and revenue this year, up from three last year. We have reduced our production guidance by less than 3% to 205,000 gold equivalent ounces from 210,000. And the recent financing has repaired the damage to our balance sheet caused by several events, some of which were beyond our control, but it has given us put us in a position to complete the year as we have planned at 205,000 ounces gold equivalents.

At this point, I'd like to ask Chris to talk about the operational issues and the solutions to them and what it looks like for the balance of the year.

Chris Stewart

Thank you, Rob. Good morning everyone. First quarter of 2019 has been challenging for our North American operations that represent approximately 3% of our annual goal production. At our Black Fox mining, total issues had a negative impact on our Q1 performance. In January, we ran into an issue with one of ore which took our only ore source at a time online for about 2.5 weeks.

After getting our workplace back up and running in late January, we had an incident early February with our local contractor who carries out ore crushing on surface. They had a fire in the surface crushing plant. The conveyor belt caught fire and quickly consumed the cone crusher tower, setting for the two other conveyor belts, melting all the electrical wiring and the heat damaged the structural integrity of steel tower. So, it took a month for the repairs to be completed on the crushing plant, was back up and running in the first week of March.

While the temporary crushing plant [indiscernible] to see that’s as an immediate fix, winter conditions in February were particularly brutal in the Timmins area this year where temperature is in the minus 35 to the minus 45 Celsius range. So, the temporary plant did not perform well at all. So, we had very limited mill processing in February. We had seen significant improvements within operations in second half of March as we add two to three mines fronts available to us. Our main focus in the first half of 2019 is about well back test to multiple mines front in the underground operations. This will allow us to be more consistent in our number of tons of ores in second half of the year.

Private owners did not invest enough capital into development at the mine. They only spent enough money to access the next mine area, which resulted limited workplaces being available at any time. So it's hampered the overall performance of this operation. We are now developing as planned on multiple mine fronts and pushing to open up areas in the upper, middle and lower parts of the mine simultaneously. We've also replaced the majority of our senior leadership team at Black Fox, as we worked during in the operation around. The problems had hampered our performance in Q1 have been resolved and we were back to regular operations.

Other new Global mine in Nevada, we also struggled with our operational performance in Q1. Several factors impact the operations here. 2018, 2019 winter has been wettest weather ever recorded in the United States. In local area, we have experienced a wetter and colder winter than normal. To give you an example, we've received over 7 inches of precipitation in Q1 compared to the normal average of 3 inches and total precipitation in our area is 11.8 inches annually on average.

The unusual weather caused delays in both our mining operating on the mountain due to wet conditions, snowfall with a commissioning of our handling system as the crushing, screening, conglomeration and stacking system which how we take the road of mine ore and committed for replace on the heap leach pad. To address these issues, we made modifications to our ore handling system to promote better move on the ores of the entire system. We're also in the process of installing whether protection around the layers of major equipment infrastructure. Men hour are also contributed albeit to a lesser extent to our slower than anticipated progress in late 2018 and into early 2009 that we are manned moving forward now.

Our ADR process plant is working well with and falling our [indiscernible] February 16th, we continued to pour gold ore on a regular basis. The commissioning process has been challenging during the reverse quarter, but we are on targets and move into commercial production in the second quarter as planned. We're pleased to share that our El Gallo mine and scope performing as planned and the feasibility study remain on track to be completed midyear. Our El Gallo mine adventure producing well and on budget for Q1.

So in summary, first quarter of 2019 has definitely been challenging, but we're confident we have resolved the unusual operation excuse at Black Fox in Q1. And at Gold Bar, we have identified the issues, we've developed solutions and we're in the process of reinventing them now. We look forward to us underperforming in Q2 and the remainder of 2019. Thank you.

Andrew Elinesky

Good morning, everyone. This is Andrew Elinesky, Chief Financial Officer. I'll take you through the financial impact of events that Rob and Chris just described. First, go back through that time line events that Rob mentioned, impact of our cash flow and followed by review how we see 2019 and 2020 from a cash perspective.

Upon our plain cash generation for operations in 2018 was progressing well until about the fourth quarter. At which point, the reintroduction of exports taxes in Argentina as well as losing gold and silver inventory in the republic refinery bankruptcy amended our planned portion of the cash proceeds from the San Jose mine were reduced by approximately $6 million roughly covering the period of December 2018 to 2019.

Then starting in early January this year with the commissioning issues being faced with Gold Bar described by Chris, meant our original production plan was about 7,500 ounces for the first quarter and we reduced this to 4,500 ounces in our guidance given in February. And in turn, this just came in at just over 2,000 ounces forward as at the end of March.

Similarly, the Black Fox revenue plans were impacted by the production issues. And originally, we had 15,000 ounces envisaged for the first quarter of 2019. This was then introduced to 10,000 ounces when we issued our guidance in February, and our actual production just coming in sort of just over 8,000 ounces for the quarter.

So, these combined events continuing our ongoing cash and working capital balances where both significantly impacted and the capital injection was obviously required. The timing of this was predicated by the working capital covenant of our term loan, meaning we needed the capital injection by the end of March in order not to breach this covenant and trigger the associated penalties.

This capital injection that we just completed should carry us through the rest of this year to focus on the Gold Bar startup, as well as the turnaround of Black Fox as well as our projects and exploration activities at both sites as well as progressing with our evaluations of Los Azules.

For everyone's references, our projections used at 1,250 gold price and a $15 silver price. The outlook for MSC is steady as usual, now that a slight increased plan for compared to 2018 as well as continued peso deevaluation of the next few years. We should allow us to see dividends and the cash flows from the joint venture, continuing the range of about $10 million per year plus or minus 20%.

At Gold Bar with the construction coming in on budget and the mine on track for commercial production, we will see this business unit switch from being a cash consumer to a cash generator, particularly in 2020, which should see significantly higher production in cash generation. In addition, mine life extension opportunities remain in our goal to extend to 10 years or greater still achievable.

And finally, at Black Fox as Chris said, we've recovered from our delays and gold production rates have normalized. The production rates have increased significantly in the last three weeks with just over 4,500 ounces of the overall 8,000 ounces producing the quarter reported in March alone. With this fair capacity, our processing plant in the mining rate being increased. We're still on track for meeting our 50,000 ounce guidance for the year despite this delay.

And similar to Gold Bar, we're still working on the significant project and exploration opportunities that attracted to us for this investment in the first place. Overall with the conclusion of construction at Gold Bar and turnaround work at Black Fox, we should see our operations transition from cash assumption 2018 to cash generation starting this year and ramping up and increasing into 2020.

And with that, I'll hand it back to Rob.

Rob McEwen

Thank you, Andrew. I'd like to now just talk a little bit about the background to our why we did the financing, we did recently. And I'll go back to August of last year when we were looking at how would we finance the construction of Gold Bar, complete the construction of Gold Bar, and we required $50 million. And if we looked at our stock price at the time and said, it seems low. And we looked at our projections for revenue over the next year. We said next couple of years and we thought, well, why don't we take out some debt? We should have a comfortable margin to service the debt and retire it and rather than issuing shares of what we thought was a low price per share.

So, we raised $50 million. There were some covenants attached to that debt that we thought we could clear those hurdles easily. Then, as Andrew said in the fall of last year, Argentina impose taxes, export taxes on our San Jose mine and it went across the entire industry on mineral exports. And then, there was a bankruptcy refinery used by our partner, which further reduced the revenue we received from the mine.

And we thought, well, alright, we're with there, but we will need -- we could need some financing mid this year. So we put in place an ATM or what an app market financing. It was described to us and we were led to believe it was a low costs, lower cost one of the financing in your traditional equity issues. And it'll be less disruptive to the market because it was being sold in smaller quantities rather than doing an issue all it once.

And we thought, well, if we could sell it at a certain price, if we continue going on and we'd raise the money that we need without disturbing the market, we made a mistake, which we corrected recently by canceling the ATM. But our financial position was aggregated in the New Year by loss of production, as Chris said, basically for the first two months of the year from Black Fox and Gold Bar being delayed, by a quarter coming into commercial production.

So, we haven't raised much money through the ATM, but we put a $90 million top on what was possible to raise through the ATM and I think that just gave the impression that we are going to be in the market forever and we only sold about $2 million worth of stocks in the ATM. And now, we were with the loss of revenue from the two of our operations, we were facing a covenant for each -- a possible covenant for each of our loan. And it came with some penalties, which we really didn't want to see have to deal with.

We needed to have a $10 million of working capital. And if we were below that, at the end of the quarter, the interest rate on the loan would increase from 9.75% to 15%. And we would be technically in a default, and we didn't want either those events to happen. And so, we then started saying, well, we got to get some capital quickly and we looked at a number of alternatives.

And the one we selected was a, single shareholder, stepped up and said they'd put up the bulk of the money, but they would like to see -- they put up 88% of the money. And they said, we'd like to see alignment with management, and a number of directors and officers of the Company put up money including myself and we closed for financing on March 31, and thereby prevented any breach of covenants.

Is this the preferred way to raise money? No, we thought we had it under control with the ATM. We didn't plan on Black Fox having the production problems or the contractor having a fire in his crusher that would shut us down for basically two months between the technical problems underground and the fire. Now did we plan on the delay at Gold Bar.

Could we have had insurance for the contractor, fire, we haven't found any insurance that we could have utilized. We didn't lose any gold. It just got deferred into the next quarter. I'm very pleased by what happens in March at Black Fox. We certainly perform very well there. And I think it's a good sign of what's going ahead. The grades were improving, Gold Bar; Chris says, if the phone call is a little the sound wasn't that great. Good Chris up by the phone connection from Gold Bar wasn't that good. So I apologize for that. But we're addressing that and we're looking at commercial production in Q2.

As I said earlier on, we're been doing a much more dire first quarter. It won't be a strong one. But it's going to be much better than we had thought at the end of February that it would be. There are concerns about financings and why not everyone's involved? And I'd like to suggest to all our shareholders that as it makes interest and we need money somewhere in the future that they indicate net interest to us in the near future, to say, yes, I'd like to participate.

We did the right issues some years ago. It's a very cumbersome process. And then it's expensive, it's lengthy and needs a lot of exposure. And I don't know why the securities commissions around the world, particularly United States and Canada, don't change the rules on rights issues. So they could be executed much the same way as a private placement. Fairly quickly shareholders are knowledgeable of the Company, they should be able to make that decision and not be prevented by securities regulators.

We did do financing last year, late in the year of flow-through financing, it was done in 24% premium above market. We found the flow through a good instrument to use one because of the money's being spent on the Black Fox properties. It's being used for exploration. We have $180 million in tax loss carry forward. So we're not giving up any sales there. And as I said it's done at a premium we also do one in 2017 again 24%, 25% premium over market.

The, if we were, we did announce we reporting are open to sale, conversations about selling on Mexican in property. We wanted some flexibility on our balance sheet. So the question about whether or not we would use the proceeds of the sale to buy back stock. That is a possibility, but we're continuing to grow and advancing our plans to qualify for the S&P. So in the near-term where growth company, adding to production we think our exploration this year will yield some interesting results.

We're already seeing good results from Black Fox and Gold Bar, we have an exciting program there this year, to not only test for additional surface oxide ores. But in the late summer will be testing for a possible deep sulfide carbon-styled mineralization on the property, which is a reasonable belief that it could be looking for us to surface close, I mean, within the top 3000 feet.

This point, I really wanted to use this session to field questions from our shareholders and interested investors. And I'd like to ask the operators open up the questions period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bhakti Pavani with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is now open.

Bhakti Pavani

Just kind of wondering you, in your prepared remarks, you did mention about increasing the development at Black Fox mine. Could you maybe you know elaborate or provide some additional colors on what would it -- how would it reflect when it comes to production from the mine for this year and going forward?

Rob McEwen

Certainly, I'll ask Chris to answer that Bhakti for you.

Chris Stewart

Yes, with respect to the capital developments are doing, as I mentioned, we're developing balance on three different areas of the mine. So the upper, middle and lower portions historically, what, what they've done is basically developed to the next level set themselves up so we have more stopes in. When you're done above, you need go down in mine. But they didn't sort of push ahead a number of different trends that does as it limits your ability through the mine cycle between drill last mark and then peak billing where you're limited to the number of areas. So you can actually work and draw ore. So that gives us lots of variation in the production levels kind of the mine sort of strategy is to open up multiple areas. And again and sort total different areas of the mines, so we're not opening to [indiscernible] in any area, but it allows us the flexibility.

So, if we do into an issue that we had in January where we had a blast and slurring go had on it and it took us 2.5 weeks to cover that to get stood up and running. If you do run into that problem, you still have two or three other areas and draw for. So allow you to get better coordinated the overall cycles within the mining sequence. So you get that consistency in that business. So our strategy is focusing on development 13 and 11 meters per day of development for currently to meeting that and essentially open up the areas ever saw set up by year or second half 2019 as much stronger from a gold production perspective in 2000. First half of the year, certainly Q2 will see significantly proven in gold production as well. So we're taking the time out, setting ourselves up for success going forward. And I will maintain that, in details of is Wendy and Ron.

Bhakti Pavani

And then from the cost perspective given developed, what kind of increase in cost are you expecting for this year and maybe next?

Andrew Elinesky e

Bhakti, built that into our budget for the year so numbers that we've issued, our guidance for cash cost and all and sustaining costs are reflective of the work that we're supporting right now. And plan to yourself set up for success going forward.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. Perfect.

Andrew Elinesky

So we’ll increase crossover over where already sort of shared with everybody.

Bhakti Pavani

With regard to the disruption in the queue and production at Black Fox, the issue with the contractor, has there been any additional costs incurred due to that or is that already covered by the insurance?

Chris Stewart

No, as Rob mentioned, we didn't have insurance for that. So that's done essentially by the revenue stream for us. So, we didn't lose any gold. So, we've continue to be underground albeit January and February, we're not undergo perspective, as far as production goes, but we continue to produce stock that ore and when the pressure got pick up and running in, which is as I started to see that and again, winter played bit of havoc on us because [indiscernible] sat there, sort of froze up while we're fixing that the cone crusher tower. That was part of the reason we saw such a great sort of recovery in March and we are able to process the order that sort of stockpiled plus our crews really doing a great job on the production site in the latter part of March as well. And we had some [indiscernible] deal. So, we’re pretty solid coming into April now.

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Your line is now open.

John Tumazos

So Chris, how are things in Nevada?

Chris Stewart

Hi, John, yes, not too bad, the weather could be a little better. We're still getting a bit of rain and some snow here this week, but spring is coming.

John Tumazos

I have four specific Gold Bar questions. And forgive me if I don't word in the most smooth manner. Sometimes when the production doesn’t come out, there are different things that can happen. Could you explain your confidence that the original or grade calculations are correct? Second, you confidence that the leach pad kinetics are as projected, in other words, maybe it takes 90 days instead of 60 days or something to dissolve the gold? Third, could you describe your confidence that the recovery rates are the same in the commercial size pads as opposed to bulk test columns or bottle rules? And finally, could you describe the integrated feasibility study versus the initial results as to whether any of the long term metrics could be different? Excuse me for the mouthful, great, recovery feasibility study.

Chris Stewart

I'm trying to remember all those questions. I would say that’s a good summary. With respect to the grade that we're seeing coming out of pick and cabin here to start this and with respect to the, there were times based on our mine plans, we are seeing a very good reconciliation. We've actually got a little bit of ore bench early in pit. And the grade is sort of bang on for what we anticipated. So, we're pretty confident in our sort of resource model and what we put together as far as our mine plan goes.

Similarly in cabin, we've seen so much more ore mineral of that beyond was in the resource model. And again, the grade is reconciling very, very close to what we have in our model. So I'm very happy with what we're seeing right now up on the mountain as far as the grade goes and the tons, so no issues there. The weather has caused us some problem and sort of the big impact of that is we had, I think 24 snow days now, we have no production coming out of the [indiscernible] on the hill.

So, it's the biggest in there, but grade we're looking good. With respect to the ore on the heap leach pad. Currently, we got about 400,000 tons of ore under leach and we're pleased with what we're seeing as far as leaching kinetics go. It's lining up nicely with our recovery period that we view in the feasibility study, to basically layout or budgets and our plans going forward. So preliminary results here, we had the cells have been under leach since sort of mid-January and as a result sort of incoming offline we just two more sales off in this past week.

And again, though the results we're seeing as soon as you put your underneath in the spike. In Golden solution, everything's lining up nicely with the recovery percent we have for the operating. So again, things looking good there, the ADR process plant, it's running very well. And the issue that we're having, the largest issue with respect to the operation moving ourselves in the commercial puts is around the ore handling systems, getting the ore on the leach pad and right now, the bulk of our orders coming from cabin over the first sort of quarter and a half.

So Q2 and into Q3 were 90% of our orders coming out of cabin, which has a high clay content, compared to pick, which is very little glint in it. So that's sort of starts to come online in July and August, which will allow us to blend the material more or so. So this is we're having now is related to clay and getting teary able to move through the shoots.

John Tumazos

Are you agglomerating to address the clay?

Chris Stewart

Correct, we do have an agglomeration plant here, which is critical part of the process, so just getting the order to move. So again, we've implemented a number of solutions. We're actually not a down day-to-day, adding in additional equipment under the screening plan because we've had some backup there and we're anticipating starting to hit our stride here in the next couple of weeks. So then move into commercial production than the latter part of Q2. So, overall, I guess my confidence around what we have here is very high and then very happy again with the ore up on the hill, very happy with the leaching connects we're seeing in recovery coming out of the plan. And my concern right now is addressing the issues around ore handling system.

John Tumazos

So, Chris Saturday, it was 75 degrees and beautiful here and I spent a few hours of the morning reading the Guyana Goldfields' 43-101 that's on 10 o'clock Friday night. A couple years ago, Newmont invited me to Surinam, and I took an extra day and beyond it was very expensive, because I bought some of the stock. People concerned that there's a $60 million write down coming because Gold Bar a shit show. What you're saying is there's no such indication and that there's just some delays due to weather and that you have full confidence in the project.

Chris Stewart

I think that's a good summary John. The challenge we have right now is. The one thing and I told obvious as many times as what we built here as far as an infrastructure perspective and the quality of the work that's been done. I haven't seen better anywhere, ADR process plan is the quality of work in there and the piping and instrumentation, everything it's running very, very well. And I'm very impressed with what they've seen there.

In the issuing now that we're having is all around the crushing surveying to lean system, which again, I don't think showstopper, we just have a few more modifications zooms out to the original equipment supplier here on site this week, as well as working with us to address those issues. And, part of the challenges we're trying to bring this into production in Q1 which was original target was in the middle of winter. And we have, or with the high place on them and we've had excess of precipitation which as you can understand and relate to clean and water do not make so well right. So it's, which is challenging.

John Tumazos

You're saying the 5000 ounce per month, designed capacity as planned.

Chris Stewart

Right now, obviously, I'd say that will probably come in sort of June, July sort of Q3 as when we hit our stride. So we'll come into commercial production, I said late in Q2 here. So that will be, bridging the gap of 50 by 100 times a day to through the crushing tracking system under the pads. And our target is 1,700 tons per day. And it'll run for almost 11,000 tons a day is full capacity if you don't saw. We do have some ability to kept on our loss portion as well as we move through the year. We do have a 200,000 tons sitting on the wrong pad we're now, waiting to get put on to the pad on heap leach pad.

John Tumazos

So Rob, I think that part of the market concern is just the natural anxiety until Gold Bar is designed given that some other people dropped the ball and, you never know if the Gold comes out to the gold comes off. As opposed to people being concerned about the financing for say it, when you execute those things should take care of themselves, good luck and thank you.

Rob McEwen

Thank you, John. I just add that ore handling system, you mentioned the $60 million write down. The ore handling system costs $6 million. And there's some additions to that. But as Chris pointed out, you see real bottleneck at the moment and this being resolved, but thank you for your comments.

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from George Darling with Sandstorm Resources. Your line is now open?

George Darling

Just wondering about at Black Fox. Just wondering about Froome. Can you talk to a little bit about what your plans are for the Froome ore body?

Chris Stewart

Yes, no problem. So currently, the prior management teams have put together a bit of a plan around accessing Froome the bottom of the hill, the old Black Fox mine open pit. Right now we have our engineering team basically building a scoping study around that. And we should have sort of some results coming from that and the plant put together on whether it makes economic sense or not. We did see a bump up in the overall resource there to 181,000 ounces. So that's certainly going to help the economics. And, the gold price moving up will certainly up.

We wanted to go back and do own homework on that and put together an internal scoping study to justify moving that project forward. So we should have a decision or a scoping study that we can use to make a decision towards the latter part of Q3. So from there, if it makes sense, we'll be looking to, push just the across to the access that is probably the 16 to 18 month timeframe to get that up and running into production from the time we make the decisions.

George Darling

Great, thanks, Chris. And I think hit star one a couple of times, so ignore the rest of them.

Chris Stewart

Thank you, George.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Larry Gitomer [ph], the private investor, your lines open.

Unidentified Analyst

This question is for Rob. How are you today Rob?

Rob McEwen

I am well, Larry. Yourself?

Unidentified Analyst

Pretty good, sir. Calling from New Jersey. A question for you, sir. I'm a private investor. How many years are you thinking to qualify for the S&P 500, if you had to guess?

Rob McEwen

It’s a very good question. It depends on the market, Larry. I think, right now, there's some opportunities developing as a result of the large mergers that have happened in the industry and property sales. But really good, optimistic way of the three to four years could take a little longer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so that’s the only question I wanted, and I'm sticking with you. I’ve studied your history and I have all the confidence in the world in you and your team.

Rob McEwen

Appreciate your comments, Larry. Thank you.

Operator

Ken Rostron

It's Carpathia Portfolio Consulting. Thank you, gentlemen. I'm going to take a little different bend here and I’m pleased just have open hearts and open minds as we take that of 20,000, 40,000 foot view. Who can answer the question, what’s the largest grade per ton that we're running anywhere in the Company?

Rob McEwen

Largest grade.

Ken Rostron

Yes, that's the ore that we're running anywhere.

Rob McEwen

Well, if you look at our Argentinian property in San Jose, it has a reserve grade of 580 grams silver and 8 grams gold which would make it. Yes, and that would be one of the highest grade mines in the Americas, on a silver equivalent or gold equivalent basis.

Ken Rostron

Okay, thank you for that, I am just trying to get re-acquaintance. From a perspective of where the industry is resource and where we're at in the financial markets, I take the perspective is that we're already swing an upstream, because it was very interesting, the other day, I was at a conference where I was listening to a conference and I guess it was Liz Ann Sonders was speaking and somebody asked her about gold and she had this look on her face and I respect her. I think she's a good strategist and she didn't even really have an opinion, so first of all, -- I mean, no, seriously.

So what we're up against trying to build McEwen mining is we do have a system now in the financial allocation markets with 70%, 80% of it is combination of passive, systematic, robotic, whatever you want to call it, Black Fox, Fidelity, nobody -- we don't even have mine share for the industry. So if you -- and that's why I bring up the Liz Ann Sonders. So if you go back 40,000 feet, you look at what Marks is doing. Again, that we were trying to reach and trying to grow and trying to keep Black Fox and Gold Bar going.

But in reaching we have any environment where we don't even have any mine share, we have a series of nothing but really bad no news, as John said, or I don’t that language, we have got to get to a point where every piece of news coming out of this company is positive. Not a series of we had a fire and I know you can't control that. We have whether, but we need some drill holes to goals. Something doesn't have to be great. We have to get people's mind around the fact that we can take Rob's experience in history like to sell out from New Jersey said. But we got it we got to start asking like we're moving the ball towards the Gold line.

I mean, every piece of news is a takedown to thought to deal financing. You want to win mindshare, you start producing drill holes with some goals. And I heard Gold Bar, summer how to breakdown, when we're going to do some drill holes that can expect some people. I don't know that's my comment. And I guess you got to fix first I get that. But let's fix it and start drilling some holes. Thanks.

Rob McEwen

Thank you, Ken. I couldn't agree more. Last year, we had a Black Fox, we had $19 million program for exploration this year at $17 million. We bought Black Fox for a song, $0.06 on the dollar. And when you buy something that inexpensively you have to appreciate that there's going to be equipment to be upgraded. There's probably development work to be done before it's going to operate the way want. And we think we can bring down the operating costs of Black Fox and we've taken, Chris is taken quite a few steps in that direction to reduce the workforce better match the equipment, get more development place is working, development headings underground.

And there are drill holes in the mine and not more particularly on the property that have delivered some double-digit and in many cases, many cases and some cases, triple-digit numbers, grams per ton. So encouraging drove results, so we're following up on those. And I couldn't agree more with pushing out positive news rather than, look, we have this problem here there. We hope that's all behind us, and certainly going to work to make sure it is.

And as you said, the mindshare, it's the whole goal space, if you look at the S&P 500, it is one goal sock in it. And that's new one and its market cap is about 7, relative to the market capitalization of all the companies in the S&P 500. New month is equivalent to about seven 100 of 1%. So the market is paying little is interesting for gold, but stays its coming. And we're positioning ourselves to be there for it. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Chris White [ph] with TELUS Ventures. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Rob. This is Chris White [ph] from TELUS Ventures. I got an overarching question and then a little specific, if you could clarify. The overarching is, do you think we're at a base or is there potentially more bad news over the next two quarters that can get us here for the stock that we haven't had said on this call yet.

Rob McEwen

I think you had the bad news in the first quarter and the following quarter this year will be improving picture.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes so then to that end, more specific is could you clarify, again a little bit from the front end of the call what you're estimating for your next funding round and that amount? And could you be specific and describe what right now you're thinking or most likely sources and the structure of those funding will be?

Rob McEwen

Certainly, Chris, we don't anticipate we'll need any funding going forward this year. Unless there is some exciting exploration developments we'd like to follow up on. The other would be the access road into Los Azules, which I think would be a real game changer in the value of that asset that large copper deposit. But we're using in our budgeting we're using it, as Andrew said at 1250 gold price. And gold prices stay where they are. And the production goes on stream as we anticipated, well, there's no need for capital this year. Outside of if there were some attractive M&A, or as a step further development in exploration, or more expensive accesses in Los Azules.

Unidentified Analyst

And so then what you were talking about their folks reaching out to you. What was, could you color that a little more? I misunderstood then what that fund raising would be?

Rob McEwen

It was really trying to get a list of share owners that we just looked at different ways of financing.

One might be a private placement with shareholders and just saying, asking them if we had a better sense of we've been approached by people and said what could we participate. And we're willing to buy shares is if you need to the next time you need financing.

And what I want to do is get a list of people that would be prepared to do that. And we could approach them and have more shareholders participating or financing. That was the only point we didn't. We don't have any immediate needs for financing. It was just more to have a list of people who are interested when you contact them and say, look, are you still interested sometime in the future if we had to do a financing, would you like to participate?

Unidentified Analyst

And you have a minimum amount of what a regular shareholder would have to put up for participate in that?

Rob McEwen

Not at the momentum, that we still have to work with security regulators. They somehow feel that only what they call sophisticated investors combined in private placements. And I often tell that shareholders are sophisticated, they are familiar with the Company. And they don't need that the same type of disclosures that the securities commissions want. They should be able to participate. Everyone should be able to participate if there's a financing.

And it's really just, we got squeezed this time, we probably were taking care with the ATM, it didn't seem to work. And then we have the problems that the two operations that made our financing needs more acute and an immediate. So we resorted to the method we did use. In the ideal world, everybody should be able to say, yes, I want to be in there and we accommodate people who say yes.

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Rast with Huntleigh Securities. Your line is now open.

John Rast

Good morning, Rob. I was just wondering when we will begin to hear some of the drilling results at Black Fox and at Gold Bar and also the road permitting in Argentina.

Rob McEwen

The drilling we put some of our drilling on hold of the surface drilling in the first quarter because of the financial situation that developed. There are drills being mobilized next week on surface at Gold Bar -- Black Fox and Gold Bar will be in the next month. Drill results I would expect within the next two months we'll start seeing coming out. And the road on Los Azules we had a group we'd already flown it by helicopter and drone and done topographical mapping.

We had a crew in on the ground for a couple of weeks doing a reconnaissance and they're coming up with engineering diagrams, there's an area, possibly 20 to 30 kilometers that's quite difficult. I mean they're just coming up with a cost estimate for pushing that through there. Once we have that through then we have 12 months access to the property and it is totally different story and being much more attractive asset for to a larger group of a larger audience of possible investors. So that's a month away, at least in terms of getting those estimates off completed.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Stuart Bailey [ph], a private investor. You're line is now open.

Stuart Bailey

I've got four or five questions here, so you can cut me off anytime you want. But I've got a list of going with each mine. Except the first question I was a shareholder with VG Elexum [ph] and you made attempted gold discovery in Colorado and you end up with an oil discovery. And you were talking about suing the government to get access to it it’s the 75% VG Elexum [ph] and 25% Exxon. What's the status of that property? Should that be sold?

Rob McEwen

Supposed, the property we have mineral rights or NOL and gas price on a large track of land in Colorado in the San Luis Valley. It's about 100,000 acres. We've tried to do work on there. We've been given permission by the fishing game. And then there are parties opposed to doing any drilling in the area. And they were the ones -- we weren’t suing anybody they were. These parties were suing the government to overturn the permit the government granted us.

I think one day when the oil price recovers, and these are the interesting properties, they're probably horizontal drilling candidates. We don't have any resources on and we just have a little show oil showing. And it goes back quite awhile we were drilling for gold on the property. And we hit of 40 to drill holes, hit Cretaceous age rock with, and 27 of them had oil in it and two of them flow to surface. It's always been an interesting project, but I think, it needs a higher price and a clear shot at getting a permit to do additional drilling.

Unidentified Analyst

You couldn't sell it right now.

Rob McEwen

We haven't seen anybody come forward. I have to admit, we haven't made a concerted effort to try to sell it. But I believe, the price of oil has to get a little better before you get an attractive valuation on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, next question. On Las Azules you're putting in this new road and I'm assuming that it costs $100 million, $50 million, a lot of money. Are you doing any prospecting around that, my theory is that, we'll build $100 million dollar road and somebody else come up and find 10 million ounce gold deposits and just use our road to make a profit ratio. Can you run around and try to find something?

Rob McEwen

We haven't done any, we're not doing any drilling this year, there's.

Unidentified Analyst

I don't mean really, I mean, just prospecting on land that you don't own that might have minerals?

Rob McEwen

I think it's a very good suggestion. We've been working on pushing a permit forward and improving the access. In terms of dollar amount, you're probably right in terms of what it would cost to build a road. It was a service of mine up there. But our approaches to them to go in and see if we can build a four wheel drive track into the property that would allow us easy 12 months access. Right now, so got a 5 months access into the property and then snow makes it much more difficult and high mountain passes.

This would be a lower altitude access route. But it's a large, we're in between the indicated and inferred, there's about £30 billion of copper, and 5.5 million ounces of gold and I think 90 million ounce of silver. There's probably something else.

Unidentified Analyst

Cutting a project in half, say it make it at $1.4 billion project and just make it into smaller operation and then maybe in 5 years after it's working doubled up.

Rob McEwen

Part of it is the access both being able to drive into bringing in power. We haven't seen a way of cutting it in half yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Then cut me off if I'm taking too much time, but I got a few questions on Black Fox. It seems to me there's a lot of the problems in McEwen. But the go away, if you could double the production of their 200,000 ounces a year, it seemed to be pretty easy as that a lot of gold. It was any one of them maybe 41 million on Mexico. It seems like that 41 million, you might be able to double up your production and you've got the mill and everything. And I don't know much about mining except what I was in every conference call with McEwen mining since 2011. That's where I've learned everything about mining, but it seems like a lot of it probably go away we just double our production.

Rob McEwen

So you're speaking Chris's language. He's completely the same mind as yours about trying to get enough working places where we have the flexibility underground to, and the capabilities to increase production because we certainly have the excess capacity in our in our mill or process plant to be able to handle a much higher throughput.

Unidentified Analyst

I was very surprised when you announced the 639 or 622 ounce drill hole there on the southern part of the property. Nobody seemed to really care, I noticed I thought it was a big deal. I estimated that that wondering might whole between 25,000 ounces of gold and 1.2 million ounces of gold, Have you done any drilling around that hole?

Rob McEwen

Well, I just want to correct one item in front of 632 ounces per ton, it's -- grams.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it's still a lot.

Rob McEwen

It's still a lot of gold and that particular drill hole was in the new area about 200 meters away from where we knew we had mineralization. We are putting more attention into seeing for what type of mine plan we can put in that area at the south end of the Black Fox mine property. Because there's there has been past production in that area of the small. And earlier operator drill hole ramp down, I think it was down about 90 meters. And they took 27,000 ounces of gold and they had a grade of just over 27 grams per ton. So it's a very interesting part of the property.

And if we could, maybe Black Fox mine itself will not generate more ore annual production, but when you look at the property as a whole there are a number of other areas where we could source additional production from and possibly get up to the numbers are beyond the numbers you were talking of an annual production. And that's been a large part of the purpose of our aggressive exploration program on the properties we haven't --

Unidentified Analyst

You said in the past when you look for gold you look in the shadow of where gold is. And I'm looking right now at your, the map of the Gold Bar property. And from Gold Rush to Gold Bar you say is 20, 27, 25miles something like that. But your Tonkin property is 7.5 miles from Gold Rush. That's a same distance between pipeline and Gold Rush. Why don't you drill up there where you're closer to Gold Rush? You've got a better chance of finding the deep gold there don't you?

Rob McEwen

That was the original premise behind buying U.S. gold which has morphed into matured mining that most of the drilling on the property was shallow and Cortez hills and Gold Rush has and four mile discovery hadn't occurred but, it was deeper mineralization. And a lot of the mineralization are then source of mineralization just up the road from us at Barrett's operations Cortez hills and the others you mentioned, is sound in what's called the lower play. And so a geological level or a unit of rock and it wasn't -- we've -- there’s been some deep drilling at Tonkin and when they -- it is a unit of rock in between seem to be quite thick and they weren't hitting the lower plate.

We have to take another look at Tonkin most of the focus has been on Gold Bar so far because Tonkin had a recovery problem with the near surface mineralization. But there's about 1 million -- 1.6, 1.8 million ounces of gold at Tonkin with and a good portion of that had a recovery issue. But at Gold Bar, last year, we hired some geologists that were previously with Newmonts and Berrick, and they said why aren't you looking deeper with some of the geophysical work and other exploration work we did last year indicated that the lower plate unit that hosts Cortez Hills.

It's a Carlin style mineralization comes closer to surface and we originally thought and that's going to be the target at Black -- Gold Bar this year later in the summer, just put some deep drill holes down and I suppose that we should be taking another looked at Tonkin as well see how where those if the lower plate comes up because there's certainly some big, big deposits just north of us on the same trends.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, Rob, I got one last comment. And that is that the -- this cold whether you've experienced, I believe is result of no sunspots on the sun and from what I learned this cycle is going to continue until 2046. So my advice to you is you better prepare for a lot more cold weather at Nevada and up in Canada. I don't think this is a one off, I think you better be ready for more cold weather, but that's certainly my personal opinion living here in Southern California. I don't know much about cold weather anyway.

Rob McEwen

I think it's a very good advice.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you very much, Rob and I really enjoyed the all these years, I'm 75 this year and the time since I've owned your three stocks that became one, I really had a lot of fun and enjoyed it and I think it's -- I think that you picked about the hardest business to be successful at.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, thank you very much Stuart, for your comments, your questions and your continued shareholding.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Bob Ward [ph], a private investor. You line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Rob, first of all, thanks for hosting this call and trying to explain some of the things that have happened. Two relatively straightforward questions, the first is. What is the total cost of the financing that you just completed last week, and if you would, if you can do that on both financial and reputational terms. And second question is, do you think you have the team in place to reach the goals that you’ve set?

Rob McEwen

Total costs the commission on the financing was 6%. The -- so that was about a $1.5 million will be. Part of the financing 22 million was closed. And the other 3 million is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual meeting. And that's the sale of stock to insiders myself plus about 11 other members of the board and management team.

In terms of reputation, I can't quantify that. But you can probably look at how to set the stock reacted to the news of the financing. That would be part of the cost of reputation. In terms of team, yes, I believe, a very talented team that has the experience to bring this on. To deliver what we said, we've just projected. There will be some further changes to site management at Black Fox and Gold Bar. But other than that we're set to run. Did I cover it up Bob?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sorry. I'm a little slow here. I have my phone on mute. It was very helpful. Thank you. You've answered all the questions that I appreciate the phone call.

Rob McEwen

Thank you very much.

And our next question comes from Anthony Bairs [ph], a private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have a couple more comments and then maybe get some perspective on you. So as a steward of the capital and the cost of capital right now, you talked earlier about issuing debt versus shares. And I've noticed the share is very sensitizing and vulnerable to any problems that come up. Do you think the Company is moving too fast or too slow? Any investor or anybody on the call cannot see what you guys see direct way to mine site and the management team working collaboratively together? You see a bigger life at the end of the tunnel and can you comment on what you can do so that the share price is not as a vulnerable to these things that happen? Thank you.

Rob McEwen

Are we moving too fast or too slow? So the industry is characterized by moving slowly and we're trying to fight that there have been some operating issues that have slowed us down. Gold Bar upon reflection, it might have been wiser to have said will be commissioning and during this year rather than building through the winter and having the complications that come with weather. Is there light at the end of the tunnel definitely what I saw happening in the month of March of Gold Bar was there are Black Fox is very encouraging.

We up until the end of February I was looking and saying Q1 was going to do the ugliest quarter I've ever overseen, particularly at Black Fox and in the month of March is really performed well. It did, it doubled our production. So and the grades improved, so I do see letting the end of the tunnel. As Chris talked about Gold Bar in Nevada is a question of, the only thing is not working as well as it should be is the crushers, stacker or handling system that we now believe we have solutions that will be soon in just. And that will be beyond just. So

Chris Stewart

Just on our I guess if there's any way you can have some cash in the bank so that if there's any issues with any of the mine it doesn't automatically becomes a financial issue to the corporation.

Rob McEwen

Yes well we started out when we did the debt. We thought we had lots of comfort, good margin of safety. And it was just the events that came along, as I mentioned earlier on about Argentina imposing taxes and then our partner in Argentina utilizing a refiner that ends up going bankrupt the cut that revenue. And then the delay in Gold Bar and Black Fox in revenue generation caught us off guard. We tried to put it in an instrument that would address that, because it wasn't that affected her that was the ATM. And then we had to run quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

So okay, and do you think that joint venture and any of the projects will be something that company would look at? Because at some point, I know you and I talked about the cost of capital. Do any of these projects make sense from a joint venture perspective, looking out into the future? Thank you.

Rob McEwen

Absolutely, our Los Azules copper project is a prime candidate for a joint venture. We have had discussions with a couple of companies one last year was quite extended lasted five, six months. Going back and forth and our thought was if we could get a joint venture, where we have some cash upfront for in consideration for the moneys we've put in, that they move forward to putting a property in the production and then we retain an interest in that property going forward. The capital cost from our projects is multiples above our current market cap. So a joint venture there with these quite a sensible approach.

And it's an asset with a 36 year life, in the preliminary economic assessment, that we did in '17. It envisions of mine that would be producing 415 million pounds of copper a year. And that's a very big mine and at $3 copper was projected to pay back in under four years, now run for 36 years. So that's prime candidate and I think with the growing demand for copper for electric vehicles and renewable energy usage and the forecast deficit in copper I think that asset is going to become a more valuable asset in our portfolio. And the road that I spoke about earlier on the access roots if we can get that through then you have a lot of leverage to copper with that property. Elsewhere, we put up our we said our Mexican property is available for sale. And if we did sell that the proceeds would go into furthering Gold Bar and Black Fox.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Wade Gibson [ph] a private investor. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a few quick questions. You touched on most of it that done. I wondered, if you could comment briefly on the given the recent suspension on the dividend, your visibility and intention with regard to revisiting that or coming back to it.

Rob McEwen

Certainly, we looked at the dividend and we have some needs for cash to satisfy our operations going forward this year. So we suspend it and we thought it was prudent to suspend it in light of our capital requirements. All I can say, is that when we get into position where we're making profit, so I've always believe dividends or form of rent, that we need to pay our share owners while we are waiting for capital gains to occur.

And I can only give you my past experience when I was building Goldcorp, we started, we once became profitable we put in a dividend we paid once a year, the next year it was semiannual, the following year it was quarterly, and thereafter, we paid a dividend monthly. I can't give you a projection, when we’ll start it. But that's the philosophy behind paying a dividend.

Unidentified Analyst

And I wondered, can you reiterate, I want to be sure I heard it correctly. As of today for 2019 total production, gold equivalent ounces, did you say 205,000 is today's number?

Rob McEwen

That's correct. It was 210,000 at the beginning of the year. And…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you

Rob McEwen

The breakdown of that is 50,000 ounces from Black Fox, 50,000 ounces of Gold Bar, 92,000 ounces from -- 10,000 [ph] from Mexico.

Unidentified Analyst

My final question. With a previous caller, you commented a little bit on drilling activity exploration activity. In your annual call, we talked about the budget for that. And you mentioned in two months, drill holes at Black Fox and Gold Bar at least. I was curious. what if anything you can say today about your visibility for a timeframe of when any results might be released, how they’re let out to the public and what shareholders might expect this year for when anything might hit the wires with regard to exploration results.

Rob McEwen

It will be ongoing through the year, suspect what the first release will be. When we're putting out our production costs for 2018, we should be about a month away from now, month and half.

Unidentified Analyst

And from then on it can it visibility…

Rob McEwen

It would be I think fairly steady regular lease, probably once every month or six weeks. As I said, we’ll be spending $27 million on explorations here 17 is that will be in at around the Black Fox properties, five of that at Gold Bar and another five, Argentina.

Thank you. And our next question, in Argentina. How do the changes related to the taxes impact your operations and development projects? And do you foresee any additional changes as it relates to government or policies that could impact you?

Rob McEwen

Argentina, this year, we're expecting $8 million to $10 million coming from Argentina, assuming there's no additional taxes or changes and operations. There is an election coming up later in the year. So there could be a change in government. But at the moment, the current government is pro-development. They impose the export taxes supposed to come off, but I'm not sure their governments ever take taxes off, but it's projected to come off in 2020. So at the moment, Argentina, we're not expecting our partner to have another refinery go under and we're not anticipating additional factors at this point.

And our next question, in the case of auspicious changes in capital, such as through the sale of the Mexican assets, would management consider using some funds or a buyback in order to offset the recent dilution incurred by shareholders?

Rob McEwen

The dilution was very large, but we have to look at it, depending on what we receive on the sale of an asset. But certainly a consideration, we put it in and we had a buyback in 2015 when their share price was weak. And if we had adequate capital and we didn't have other areas where we saw a greater return, that's something we'll consider.

Operator

Rob McEwen

Well, in 2019, we reduced our guidance like 2% from 210,000 gold equivalent ounces to 205,000 ounces. And we would expect in 2020 a higher rate of production coming out of Gold Bar. It would expect to, we're hopeful. We'd be able to move that number from 2005 to a level higher than that.

Operator

Rob McEwen

We haven't looked at just any one particular part of the world. But China maybe a possible source of partners for Los Azules. We're not discouraging any anyone from looking at doing a joint venture with us? We're encouraging that.

Operator

Rob McEwen

Well, returning cash to existing shareholders would be in the form of a dividend. And I answered that question earlier when we are in the position to do that. We do have some ambitious growth plans and so will be consuming capital. We should be positive cash flow next year. And at some point, we have to get the production up. I think that’s the policy.

Operator

Rob McEwen

Certainly, when the financing is more often than not done at a discount to market, we have always hoped we could do we do the rights issue back a number of years ago. It was heavily discounted, all shareholders could participate. Unfortunately, securities laws require a rights issue to go through very extensive documentation and three to four months time to execute. And it's associated with a lot of uncertainty. The last rights issue we did I backstop in its entirety.

As I answered earlier on, we're, if there's shareholders who would like to participate, indicate their interest to us, we'll keep a list of interested parties. And when should we need additional financing somewhere in the future, we'll contact and see what we can do for them to participate. This most recent financing was done with one party who was a shareholder. And they wanted to see alignment with management line. So management put up 12% management's and directors put up 12% of the money.

Operator

Rob McEwen

There was $2 million, just over 2 million -- I'm sorry, $2.7 million raised or gross $2.8 million raised. The limit on the ATM was $90 million. We felt that it was an overhang or black cloud over our stock price and that's why we discontinued it. We were not prepared to sell stock and lower prices. And that's why it was a very limited race.

Operator

Gary Matza

Thank you very much for taking this call. I am listening to these calls for many years. I appreciate Mr. McEwen's investment in the Company. I listened to all of this information on drilling et cetera. It's pretty much doesn't mean anything to me because I don't understand a lot of it. So, basically, my question is. Do you have an estimate as to when the Company will be profitable? One thing I know from investing for many, many years, share price is directly proportional for profits. And secondly, and many people may not like this question, but is there any possibility that the Company would suffer anything that would cause it to declare bankruptcy at any point in the near future?

Rob McEwen

Thank you, Gary. I'll address the last issue first. No, there is nothing that would put us into bankruptcy. And in terms of profitability, we've been investing for growth. We acquired -- we’re building Gold Bar right now, so that was consuming capital. We think that will be generating profits at should breakeven. I think I said just over a three year payback at current gold prices. It has a seven year life at the moment. There's some other assets we’ve acquired nearby. It would give probably extend its life to about 8.5 years. We think there's some attractive exploration. The asset value and extend the life, if we’re successful there.

Black Fox we bought at a steep discount through the biggest owners of stock they were in for 560 million and we bought it 35 it was a distressed situation. It needs money before it'll turn around but we believe there's potential to turn around and make it an asset that drives a valuable contribution to our revenue stream and profits. So when do we get profits, we're building and it'll take a couple of years before we're generating the healthy profits that we believe are possible. But we will be able to -- with our cash flows funds, our growth, our current development projects.

Operator

Rob McEwen

As I mentioned in earlier questions, we’ve -- based on the current gold price it involves where it is and our current Accenture plans and the turnaround at Black Fox and Gold Bar. We will not require additional financing assuming we don't take on additional projects. Next question?

Operator

Rob McEwen

All those questions have been answered in earlier questions. But, we had a sufficient fund to carry outour operations for the year. Next question?

Operator

Rob McEwen

Agreed, the terms for -- the terms that the buyer needed to participate in the issue. If the warrants are exercised, the stock traded close at $1.73, the night before the issue was announced, and assuming warrants or exercised the effective sale price is $1.70 of the effective of pricing issue. But the terms were dictated by the buyer. Next question?

Operator

Ken Reese

Considering financing, the 6% commission seems rather high and I'd like to know who received that?

Rob McEwen

The investment dealers received it. And the lead was Roth Capital, A.G.P was in there. And then there was [indiscernible] a small portion of that.

Ken Reese

Was there any way to negotiate that down a little bit? Or did it negotiate in the first place?

Rob McEwen

It was negotiated and that was the terms for the financing.

Rob McEwen

That's a very good question. First, gold market appears to have been in the gold market from the beginning in '16. Although gold share, the price of gold was only up less than 25% during that period. Senior gold starts measured by the GDX were up, almost three times that, at around 655 a week ago. We were a little higher than that upon the announcement of this financing. It was received poorly by the market. And that's why we dropped $2.43, I think concerns about Gold Bar, it was expressed earlier on by John Tumazos, concerns is that Gold Bar might be a real problem and possibly a write-off, which is not the case. And in the market is nervous. Next question?

Operator

Rob McEwen

Thanks very much, operator. I'd like to thank everyone for joining the call today. We'll have our production numbers up within a short while and that would be followed by news at our annual meeting on, in the middle of May. Thank you very much and successful investing.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.