A Rocky March For Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion first announced the divestiture of a small segment of its business and then introduced an enterprise SATA SSD solution.

In March, interest in Silicon Motion sputtered after two announcements sparked concern and offset the enthusiasm of a third.

Change makes some people anxious, others eager.

Interest in Silicon Motion (SIMO) sputtered in March, 2019 after two announcements sparked concern and offset the enthusiasm of a third.

On March 7th, Silicon Motion announced the sale of its mobile communications product line.

On March 14th, the company announced the availability of an enterprise SATA SSD controller solution with turnkey firmware and compatible with the latest 3D TLC and QLC flash technologies allowing clients to bring their products to market quickly.

On March 18th, Silicon Motion's client, Micron (MU), introduced a vertically integrated PCIe NVMe SSD solution.

The Sale

Silicon Motion is the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier. But, that focus is, actually, relatively recent.

From 2009 to 2012, Silicon Motion grew rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of over 50%. Its two primary product lines were external (removable) storage controllers and LTE transceivers. As smartphones began dominating the wireless market, the trend was to attach external storage through memory cards and flash drives. Silicon Motion found over 70% of its revenue coming from this bundling (card/drive to phone) activity.

The next primary contributor to revenue, at 24%, was Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications segment. Revenue generated from the sale of LTE transceivers was included in this segment. The segment was formed by the combination of three acquisitions. In April 2007, Silicon Motion acquired FCI, a provider of mobile TV and wireless communications radio frequency, or RF, applications. Six months later, the company acquired pieces of a mobile TV business from Centronix. Four years later, Silicon Motion acquired assets from BTL Systems.

Besides LTE transceivers, Silicon Motion's product lines in its mobile communications segment included specialty RF ICs (radio frequency integrated circuits), primarily mobile TV SoCs (system-on-chips) and low power WiFi SoCs (system-on-chips). These products are integrated into smartphones, commercial and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) devices and smart-home devices such as smart thermostats, video surveillance cameras, smart door locks and video door bells.

In 2013, Silicon Motion's primary consumer of LTE transceivers, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF), transitioned away from the use of LTE transceivers. Revenue decreased 54% year-over-year in the segment. In 2016, revenue decreased 23% due to fewer sales of mobile TV SoCs and LTE transceivers.

Source: Author-created from company data

In 2017, Silicon Motion recorded an impairment charge to goodwill of $10.3 million relative to the Mobile Communications segment.

“The impairment charge was mainly attributable to a new project cancellation by a customer and delayed commercialization of a new product.”

In early March, Silicon Motion announced the sale of its Mobile Communications segment assets to Dialog Semiconductor. As would be expected, the company noted the sale was motivated by the desire to focus on its primary product lines.

“This sale paves the way for us to focus even more in our core SSD controllers and related solutions for client devices, as well as data center and enterprise applications.”

As shown above, the segment contributed just 5.6% of total revenue in 2018. When Silicon Motion reported 2018 results, it expected revenue for 2019 to be relatively flat compared to 2018. Thus, this asset sale implies revenue from product sales would decline year-over-year. Silicon Motion's share price temporarily reacted.

The New Product

Silicon Motion's SM2271 SATA SSD controller solution, announced on March 14th, is designed for enterprise storage and applications. It allows Silicon Motion's clients to maintain their existing SATA (Serial AT Attachment) storage infrastructure while gaining reliability, endurance and data protection. It supports the latest Flash technologies, both 3D TLC (triple-level stacked cell structure) and QLC (quadruple-level stacked cell structure), and capacity up to 16 terabytes.

Throughout 2018, Silicon Motion engaged with two hyperscale enterprise customers developing enterprise SSD solutions. On August 7th, the company announced the availability of a PCIe NVMe SSD controller solution for enterprise and data center applications.

“The dual-mode SM2270 is a complete SSD controller solution with customer specific or turnkey firmware that can support Open Channel storage implementations as well as standard NVMe protocols.”

However, customized solutions travel a different path to production than turnkey solutions. Large hyperscale customers employ multiple types of servers, numbering in the hundreds. Applications running on the servers differ. Traffic and workloads differ. It all has to be tested and proven.

In October, 2018, Silicon Motion explained the testing process.

“So, in the past, the cloud maker can only treat SSD solution, the product, as a one black box. Now, they can go to the open-channel to handshake, boost driver to host level. They can monitor each main component independently. And you can repartition NAND component into multiple function and reduce the latency. So, that can really help them to decide which media to move to where, when they can move around the data. So, that’s very expensive if cloud maker can only view SSD as a one black box. They like to see more down to component level. So, that needs tremendous different software handshake and housekeeping and maintenance between the controller side versus solutions move system layer with the host developer." "We still need to further tune the performance of our products with our hyperscalers' host server and applications." "SSD solutions using our new controllers are literally days away from passing the qualification before they go into initial low-volume production where these SSD solutions need to be tested in live applications, which then have to go through further tuning of our driver software as well as the host device software before they are able to go into high-volume production of both the SSD module itself as well as our controllers used in those SSDs.”

Though initially projected for completion in 2018, the migration to production was pushed to the second half of 2019. In the fourth quarter earnings call, Silicon Motion confirmed the schedule.

“We are happy to announce that our controller has passed final testing with two hyperscale customers. And these controllers are scheduled to begin initial production this quarter. However, initial shipments will be small. SSD solutions using this controller will still need to undergo live data center application testing, before they go up extensively in the second half of next year.” (emphasis added) "The performance tuning of open-channel SSD for Alibaba and another PATA customer using these new controllers is progressing smoothly and we remain on track to begin volume commercial production of our open-channel SSD around the middle of this year.”

Based on its progress, Silicon Motion also shared it was able to demonstrate its controllers' capabilities with other potential data center customers.

“We are in parallel processes for both enterprise open-channel solutions in China and enterprise controller engagement for the U.S. market.”

Considering this latest technology provided a new level of control, it was quite conceivable project planning and testing expanded as customers became aware of new requirements and new capabilities. As well, it is just as conceivable the need for a turnkey SATA solution emerged and drove development of the SM2271.

The Competition

Because Silicon Motion partners with its clients to develop solutions, its partners are both customer and competitor. In 2015 and 2016, its “significant” customer (accounting for more than 10% of net sales) was SK Hynix (HXSCF, HXSCL). In 2017, Silicon Motion had two “significant” customers - SK Hynix and Intel (INTC). Micron, Samsung, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) and Western Digital (WDC) are also customers. Thus, it is, logically, of some concern if any announce plans for internal development.

In October 2015, Micron stealthily acquired Tidal Systems, a developer of PCIe NAND Flash storage controllers. Micron hinted at its expectations for the $148 million acquisition in the 2016 first quarter earnings call.

“Specifically in 2016, this focus is on three key areas: ramping 20-nanometer DRAM and enabling 1X DRAM in manufacturing,

ramping 3D NAND and enabling second generation 3D NAND in manufacturing, and,

finally, accelerating the development of advanced controllers to enable growth in SSDs and other system-level solutions.” (emphasis added)

Progress was slow. On March 18, 2019, Micron introduced the Micron 2200 PCIe NVMe SSD.

“The Micron 2200 SSD is the first fully Micron-designed client storage device — from the wafer to the controller and firmware, through production and test.” (emphasis added)

The Micron 2200 is designed for client computing. Sales of client SSDs are, indeed, the source of the majority of Silicon Motion's revenue. Yet, Micron's SSD uses the company's 3D TLC 64-layer NAND technology. Silicon Motion is already shipping SSD controllers to one of its NAND partners based on 3D TLC 96-layer NAND.

The introduction of the product on the website anandtech.com was not necessarily glowing.

“The Micron 2200 doesn't boast performance sufficient to compete with the top enthusiast-class NVMe drives on the retail market, but should be plenty fast enough for OEMs and system integrators to use it as a performance option in the business PCs it is intended for.” "The performance and write endurance ratings for the Micron 2200 don't match up well against top consumer drives, but compare favorably against entry-level NVMe SSDs.”

Furthermore, in its most recent earnings call, Silicon Motion reminded it is not an easy process to change product providers.

“Sales of SSDs to PC OEMs are generally based on long-term contracts that take time to renegotiate.”

In 2016, less than half of the PC units shipped included SSD controllers. With its product announcement, Micron noted its expected adoption of SSDs in replacing HDDs (hard disk drives).

“By the end of 2020, over 65 percent of the client PC market is projected to transition to NVMe SSDs.

Comparatively, Silicon Motion expects client SSD controllers will replace HDDs in the majority of units shipping in the next few years. It expects to own 40% to 45% of this share of the PC OEM market.

According to Market Prognosis, the global SSD market should grow at a high-teen rate annually and generate $100.44 billion by 2026. And, the adoption of SSD will continue to extend beyond PCs - to smartphones, tablets, notebooks, gaming consoles and other “smart” devices.

Summary

In summary, the divestiture of the Mobile Communications segment should not negatively impact Silicon Motion in the long-term. After all, the segment's progressively declining revenue had become but a minimal contributor to the total. The introduction of Silicon Motion's SATA SSD controller solution appears to be a complementary offering to the customized enterprise SSD controller solutions being tested by hyperscale clients. The offering should allow Silicon Motion to provide comprehensive solutions for a complicated data center. And, finally, any panic based on Micron's announcement of an internal SSD controller seems, most likely, premature and unwarranted. Still in the catch-up phase, it does not appear Micron is yet a viable threat to overtake Silicon Motion as the world's leading supplier of NAND flash controllers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO,INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO and INTC.