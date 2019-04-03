Wynn Resorts: Despite The Recent Run Up, We Still See A $185 Stock By Q4

Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is perhaps, the end of the beginning…"

Winston Churchill, 1942, after the British victory at the second battle of El Alamein.

Investment Theory:

We have been highly bullish on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) going back years and guided long despite the torrential headwinds that have engulfed the sector in general and the stock specifically. Our high conviction was based on what we knew about the core dynamics of the company and its skill set in building an upscale customer base. We knew Steve Wynn personally and worked with many of his key executives both as colleagues and friendly competitors over time. We competed head to head, we saw how Wynn's ferocious commitment building the most glittering place in the market never abated. As he once told me, "The marketing is in the walls and I build the snazziest walls in the business."

This is a stock you simply cannot buy, sell, or hold on the basis of standard metrics or tech analysis alone. The torrential headwinds had beaten it down from its 52-week high of $195 last May to a low of $93 last October, at which point we still guided the stock as a buy. The sector, battered by the US/China trade turmoil, a slowing China economy in general, and growing fear of a US recession hitting Las Vegas, got crushed - none more thoroughly than Wynn.

Add to that the revelations of the Wall Street Journal's Wynn misbehavior articles a year ago and we had a classic Chicken Little sky is falling media blitz led by some analysts. Without minimizing the seriousness of the allegations against Wynn, we still believed, based on its market savvy, the still ebullient and the long-term potential of Macau that Wynn at its beaten down price was a great buy at even $90.

We now see that Wynn has met the test of headwinds and moved ahead with a Q4 operating profit of $186m on revenues up 4.3% to $1.29bn. VIP was up 12.8% largely attributable to WP results. (Below: Wynn Macau slated to be repositioned for premium mass).

Having overcome the structural China fears in the general market as well as the overhang of the Wynn harassment headwinds and good Q4 results, we still liked the stock (Construction disruption was also a factor in Q4). We see much more runway ahead for the stock beyond the current bull trend.

In reviewing our own internal metrics, we put our PT to the test. Our original take on pre-Wynn revelations was for the stock to recover to $225. We have always baked in what we call the "Steve Wynn premium" in the stock, at least 20% of the valuation that does not appear on the balance sheet. Without Wynn at the helm, we shaved our PT to $185.

Given what we see as the stamp of the "Wynn legacy" that goes deep into management from the c-suite to line employees, post Steve Wynn, we remain comfortable with our $185 price. I do understand that those who bought in at the lows wishing to take profits believing the best of the upside run could be spent. But to me at this juncture, possibly weeks away or less from what I believe could be a positive outcome on the Massachusetts licensing hearing, there is lots of runway ahead.

Macau

March Macau GGR: Many analysts had forecast the month would go negative as much as 6%, following a 5% decline in January and a 5% upside in February. Instead, the month came up at -0.5%, essentially flat, after a very good Golden Week. Fears of VIP bankroll exhaustion plus the slowing China economy and no clear resolution of the tariff issue did not materialize at the gut level of the average Macau customer. Some analysts had even worried about earnings potentials due to the smoking ban going into effect last January.

Our two cents at the time pointed out that it was not going to be a major factor since most properties had already responded with deft moves to accommodate smokers as best as they could under the new rules. There also was the fear that junket credit was shrinking. We spoke to friends in the business who said yes, there was a bit of concern about the thinning out of credit availability, but overall, known customers were having no trouble at all. "The good ones always come back," one major junket representative told us.

Wynn Macau: Repositioning to premium mass

(Above: Geography of Macau works for walk in for Wynn)

Last July, Wynn began construction at its Peninsula property to add a new hotel tower, three new restaurants, and 10,000 square feet of retail space as part of a transformation to position the property to the heart of the premium mass segment. A project to add two new hotel towers to the virtually sold out occupancy of Wynn Palace is also underway. This market segmentation is smart business. It has been clear that WP has cannibalized some VIP business from its sister property. Wynn has never been seen as a mass operator nor has it ever been seen as heavily marketing itself as one.

The "mustsee" factor in mass visitation that Wynn properties have always attracted, still comes in as "free" business. These are the thousands of people who hang at the rail of the baccarat pits watching the VIPs shove millions across the table, awestruck. And while visiting, they may well drop a few at the slots or take a small shot at roulette or have lunch. But the premium mass business, which is non-cash high-end play outside the junket sphere, does not compete head to head with VIP nor stretch below to mass. It is highly profitable. It maintains the status virtues that play so heavily into the Wynn brand and, most of all, will significantly reduce the cannibalization factor of WP.

So, in the end, Wynn will have WP aimed at the high-end play as well as high-end paying tourist and WM will focus on premium mass. A blend of the low average hold percentages on the VIP baccarat game and the better average holds on premium mass together will produce an earnings profile that makes great sense for Wynn.

Massachusetts

(Wynn Boston: Getting close to summer opening).

Suitability hearings on Wynn's $2.6bn Encore property in Boston are now underway. It is, of course, impossible to firmly predict the outcome of a politically charged, high visibility hearing. There are many undercurrents sloshing around beneath the surface like sore loser lawsuits unrelated to the Steve Wynn charges. There is the understandable need in the age of #metoo, for regulators to come down firm and hard on their review process. But, Wynn ducks are in order. Our best sources in the area both in the legal and gaming communities believe Wynn will prevail and get its license for the Encore property.

"They'll (the commission) need to send a message," said one long-time legal associate who knows the gaming space over many years.

And it will be some kind of hefty fine, perhaps a reporting system-something like New Jersey had for affirmative action hiring. Properties had to defend their hiring practices in periodic public hearings. I can see that. But what you won't read about but what will be a factor, is the state's best interests in having a top shelf corporate management run the place to maximize tax receipts. And Wynn is that management."

What if Massachusetts says no?

As we all know, these days, we are dealing with a twilight zone in anything impinging on people and policies that give offense to the public - right or wrong. So, while the consensus among our industry associates is that Wynn will prevail, we need to appraise the implications of a no vote.

No question it would be a short-term blow to the stock and the company. Yet, what the fearful don't see past are the realities of a forced sale.

The State is in no position to impose an unrealistic deadline for such a sale. The legal nightmare the state would bring down upon themselves would be lengthy. Wynn will fight tooth and nail. There would be a bidding process in place with reasonable time given to make a deal at a sensible price.

"There are even constitutional issues here," said one lawyer we spoke to about property rights.

If they really want to play this up to the high courts they can. That could delay the opening from this summer for years. Nobody wants that, including the commission."

The company would never settle for a dollar for dollar number based on cost, at $2.6bn. It would, rightfully, hold out for a price realistically based on a mutually agreed forward profit loss. That sale number could exceed $3.7 billion, in my view, taking into consideration lost profits, plus an inflation factor, assuming one had started building now. In theory, Wynn could make $1bn clear without opening the door.

We think the current bump in the stock is telling us that Mr. Market believes that a combination of a better than forecast trend in Macau, a strong convention calendar for Las Vegas, and a favorable decision in Massachusetts make for the current run. We go a step further. We remind investors that in May 2014, just prior to the China government junket crackdowns, Wynn shares were trading at $214. What drove the trade then was a market propelled by 70% VIP, now around 50%. There was no Hong Kong Zhuhai Bridge, far less room capacity, and much lower mass visitation producing both gaming and non-gaming win since.

Noting the Churchill quote above, we believe that Wynn shares, even at writing ($135), are at the end of the beginning of the diminishing headwinds that have buffeted the trade since its lows last year.

If you own or hold and if you want to price average, do it. If you want to take profits and re-enter, do it by all means. No matter what you do, keep in mind our feeling that there's much more runway ahead.

Note: All my gaming stocks are in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren due to the policy of my consulting activities to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.