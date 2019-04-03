Postal Realty Trust Begins IPO Efforts

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

PSTL's management believes there is significant consolidation and economies of scale opportunity in the fragmented sector.

The firm will own or operate 271 properties leased to the US Postal Service nationwide and provide property management to other similar properties.

Quick Take

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) has filed to raise $115 million in a U.S. IPO from the sale of Class A shares, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The firm will operate as a qualified REIT that owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS.

In addition to having a focused approach on the USPS, PSTL's management believes the portfolio can also be repurposed for e-commerce distribution in the event the USPS vacates properties.

Company

Cedarhurst, New York-based Postal Realty was formed in 2018 to commence operations upon the completion of the IPO, which will effect the acquisition of 271 postal properties located in 40 states with a total of 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS.

Management is headed by CEO and board member Andrew Spodek, who is also founder and CEO of Nationwide Postal Management, which the company says is the largest manager of USPS-leased properties in the U.S. and which owns or controls the properties that will be acquired by the REIT after the IPO.

Mr. Spodek also is on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors.

Patrick Donohue is the company Chairman and was previously the 73rd Postmaster General of the United States from 2010 to 2015 and had a 39-year career in the USPS starting as a postal clerk in 1975.

The map below shows the location of the 271 properties PSTL expects to own or manage immediately after the IPO:

PSTL will also operate a subsidiary to provide ‘third party fee-based property management services for an additional 401 postal properties owned by members of Mr. Spodek’s family and their partners.’

Market

According to the company, the USPS ‘managed a network of over 31,000 properties of which over 23,000 were owned by private owners and leased to the USPS.’ The other 8,400 properties were owned by the USPS.

Management believes that ‘this network of properties is a critical element of the nation’s logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost-effective and efficient “last mile” delivery solutions for the nation’s largest e-commerce providers including Amazon, FedEx and UPS.’

The USPS typically enters into five-year term leases that are modified double-net leases where USPS pays for utilities and routine maintenance directly and reimburses the landlord for property taxes. The landlord pays for insurance, roof, and other structural maintenance costs.

Management believes that the market opportunity is to acquire properties in this fragmented market to bring its property management expertise to enhance returns through cost reductions by operating at scale.

It is likely that the firm will seek to consolidate properties by sub-region in order to most effectively and efficiently manage the greatest number of properties with the lowest cost structure.

Financial Performance

The underlying property financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing adjusted FFO (Funds From Operations)

Reasonable leverage ratio

Below are the predecessor’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

Source: Company registration statement

Revenue ($)

2018: $7.7 million, 14.9% increase vs. prior

2017: $6.7 million

Adjusted FFO

2018: $2.7 million, 8% increase vs. prior

2017: $2.5 million

Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA)

At December 31, 2018 pro forma: 9.85

As of December 31, 2018, on a pro forma basis, the company had $262,926 in cash and $41.3 million in total liabilities, of which mortgages totaled $34.8 million.

IPO Details

PSTL intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Class B shareholders, which will be the operating partnership shareholders, will have what the firm calls ‘Voting Equivalency’ stock ‘designed to give the holder thereof a right to vote that is proportional to such holder’s economic interest in our company as if such holder had exchanged all of its common units of limited partnership interest in our operation partnership.’

PSTL says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to acquire our initial properties in our formation transactions; to repay mortgage debt secured by certain of our initial properties; and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, future acquisitions, transfer taxes and, potentially, paying distributions.

Below is a list of loans the firm intends to repay at the closing of the IPO:

Listed managers of the IPO are Stifel, Janney Montgomery Scott, BMO Capital Markets, and Height Capital Markets.

Expected IPO Date: To be announced.

