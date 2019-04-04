Tilray Captures 4% Market Share

All dollar figures herein are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. Tilray primarily operates in Canada but its financials and its stock are in US dollars.

Tilray (TLRY) is the third most-valuable company in cannabis. Tilray has successfully landed big-name partnerships including deals with both Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) for medical cannabis and cannabis-infused beverages, respectively. Tilray has made two acquisitions this quarter, including a C$419 million acquisition of a hemp company and a C$70 million acquisition of a small cannabis producer.

Tilray increased revenue to $15.5 million this quarter, up 204% YoY and up 55% QoQ. However, gross margins continued their four quarter-long slide and are now down to only 20% from 57% in the same quarter last year. Tilray remains unprofitable with adjusted EBITDA losses totaling $33 million for the year, or $54 million if share-based compensation is included.

The Canadian recreational cannabis market will be the primary driver for revenue growth in Canadian cannabis over the next couple years. I estimate that Tilray has captured about 4% of this market, good for seventh place in market share among Canadian cannabis providers.

Tilray shares are off nearly 80% from their intra-day high of $300/share last September. Even after that decline, shares look too expensive. I will continue to avoid Tilray shares.

Business and Developments

Tilray is a U.S.-based cannabis company (run out of Seattle although technically headquartered in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada) that operates in the Canadian and international cannabis markets.

Partnerships: Tilray is perhaps most notable for its array of partnerships with other corporations, including deals with Sandoz AG/Novartis and AB InBev.

Under the former deal, Tilray and Sandoz will collaborate in global medical marijuana markets. Tilray also is involved in several medical research studies. On April 1, Tilray announced their cannabis products would be used in an Australian clinical study on the effects of CBD in reducing severe behavioral problems in children with disabilities. Tilray's CBD and THC capsules also are being used in a Canadian study examining the safety of medical cannabis for patients living with AIDS.

Tilray also is involved in other studies, including testing the efficacy of cannabis on chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), pediatric epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder, and essential tremor.

Tilray also has a beverage partnership with AB InBev. Tilray and AB InBev will each contribute $50 million to form a research partnership related to non-alcoholic THC- and CBD-based beverages. That partnership is likely to yield cannabinoid-infused beverages for Canada's cannabis beverage market, which is set to be legalized around October 2019. As with other beverage partnerships, like Hexo (HEXO)/Molson Coors (TAP), it's very likely that successful Canadian products will be adapted to other global markets if and when they legalize cannabis-infused beverages.

Growing cannabis: Tilray has cultivation facilities in Canada and Portugal, with the former targeting at the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis markets and the latter targeting the European medical cannabis market.

Tilray is expanding production in both locations, including a February C$70 million acquisition of Natura Naturals to add 662,000 square-feet of Canadian greenhouse facilities, of which 155,000 square-feet is currently licensed by Health Canada. Tilray has subsequently received a processing license for that facility (in addition to the existing cultivation license), which allows Tilray to create processed products like cannabis oils and extracts at that facility.

Tilray also recently completed their first successful harvest in Portugal. This is their first harvest in the European Union under their Tilray Portugal subsidiary.

Move into hemp: Hemp has been in the news recently, including Canopy Growth's (CGC) move into the United States hemp market, their purchase of AgriNext, and Curaleaf's (OTCPK:CURLF) announcement that their CBD products will be carried in CVS (CVS) stores.

Source: Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray also is expanding their presence in hemp with the purchase of Manitoba Harvest, a hemp foods company. That acquisition will cost Tilray up to C$419 million, with about half of that price in cash and half in stock. Manitoba Harvest makes a line of hemp food products including the Hemp Yeah! line. Manitoba Harvest's products are available in over 16,000 retailers, including Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), and Costco (COST).

Tilray's purchase closed in February and will add a lot of revenue to Tilray's top line, with a partial impact next quarter. That revenue is likely to have low gross margins compared to cannabis revenue, perhaps comparable to Elixinol's (OTCQX:ELLXF) Hemp Foods Australia division.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue and gross margins: During the fourth quarter, Tilray earned $15.5 million in revenue, up 204% YoY and up 55% QoQ. While revenue growth was strong, Tilray's gross margins slipped down to 20%, down from 31% last quarter and 57% one year ago.

Tilray's revenue jump and their falling gross margins are both due to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada on Oct. 17. Tilray sold $4.4 million (C$5.9 million) of recreational cannabis during the fourth quarter, and Tilray expects recreational cannabis revenue to make up a higher proportion of sales in 2019.

Canadian recreational cannabis is sold wholesale to provincial distributors while medical cannabis is often sold directly by licensed producers to medical customers. Because recreational cannabis has two middle men (provincial distributors and retailers) and higher taxes, Tilray earns less revenue/gram on recreational cannabis than medical cannabis. Thus, revenue rose due to the addition of the recreational market, but gross margins fell as that additional market is relatively low-margin.

Tilray's margins also suffered due to the imposition of an excise tax on Oct 17. Canada began charging this tax when recreational cannabis was legalized, but the tax applies to both recreational and medical cannabis. Many cannabis companies absorbed this cost on medical cannabis rather than pass it on to consumers, resulting in lower margins.

(Note: Tilray's revenue here is converted to Canadian dollars and Tilray's gross margins are compared to gross margins excluding fair value adjustments. Those fair value adjustments are required under Canadian IFRS accounting standards, but Tilray reports in GAAP because it's the only Canadian cannabis company whose primary/only stock listing is in the United States.)

Comparison to peers: Tilray's revenue is the fourth-highest in the Canadian cannabis industry, behind that of Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis (ACB), and Aphria (APHA), with the latter based on a Nov. 30 quarter while the rest are Dec. 31 quarters.

However, Tilray's gross margins fare poorly compared to peers, aside from Canopy Growth. Each of the other three peers earned gross margins that were at least double those of Tilray and also were higher than Tilray's gross margins last quarter prior to recreational cannabis sales.

"Gross margin percentage decreased in 2018 from the comparable period in 2017 primarily due to our post-harvest costs per gram increasing due to procurement of third-party supply and low yields and low through put during the scaling of new facilities." Tilray Annual Report

Tilray attributed its falling gross margins due to having to purchase third-party cannabis - which costs more than growing it - and due to scaling costs as Tilray adds additional facilities.

Cannabis production and sales: Over the past four years, Tilray has increased both their production capacity and cannabis sales, with sales rising ~660% or about 96%/year on average. Both of these figures will continue to rise in the coming year with the expansion of the Canadian recreational market and Tilray's developments in Europe, as well as increased cultivation capacity through development and from the Natura Naturals acquisition.

During its most recent quarter, Tilray produced about 2,800 kg of cannabis, which was down from last quarter but up about 80% from one year ago. Tilray also sold 2,053 kg equivalents of cannabis, up 27% QoQ and up 186% YoY.

Compared to peers: Tilray sold 2,053 kg equivalents of cannabis last quarter, although they did not specifically break out how much of this cannabis was medical cannabis and how much of this cannabis went to the Canadian recreational market. Given that Tilray earned C$5.9 million from the recreational market, it's likely that about half of their cannabis was sold into the recreational market.

Tilray's cannabis sales were only 20% of those of Canopy Growth and were a bit over one quarter as high as those of Aurora Cannabis. Tilray also sold less cannabis than Aphria, despite Aphria's quarter ending one month sooner, which meant that Aphria had fewer weeks of recreational cannabis sales in their most recent quarter. However, Tilray's sales exceeded those of Cronos, which only sold half as much cannabis as Tilray.

Overall, these sales look relatively low for Tilray's high valuation. Tilray is the third most valuable cannabis company by enterprise value, but cannabis sales were much lower than those of Aphria, which is worth one third as much.

Operating costs: During 2018, Tilray's operating costs have risen more quickly than their revenue. Over the course of 2017, Tilray's spent 92% of revenue on operating costs. By the fourth quarter of 2018, the figure had risen to 168%. While this figure is high, it's in line with peers - Canopy Growth and Aurora are both spending more than twice as much on operating costs as they are earning in net revenue.

In each case, these companies are preparing for a global cannabis market, but are only earning income from the small Canadian medical cannabis market and from a Canadian recreational cannabis market that is nascent and operating at perhaps 5%-10% of its mature market size due to lack of retail stores and laws banning edibles, vapes, and cannabis-infused beverages.

Much of Tilray's spending in the second half of 2018 was through share-based compensation. Over the past two quarters, Tilray has spent $49 million on operating costs and more than $15 million of those costs have been share-based compensation.

Not yet profitable: As suggested by Tilray's operating costs above, Tilray is not yet profitable.

Results in USD, $000s 2016 2017 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (5,002) (5,506) (33,100) Share-based compensation (94) (139) (20,988) Adj. EBITDA including SBC (5,096) (5,645) (54,088)

Source: Company filings.

Given the size of Tilray's share-based compensation above, I have chosen to add that figure back in to Tilray's adjusted EBITDA metric. Tilray removes share-based compensation from adjusted EBITDA which may be useful for bondholders that do not need to worry about dilution, but it ignores real dilution costs for shareholders. Thus, I believe it's more appropriate to include this dilution cost in EBITDA profitability metrics.

Last quarter, Tilray posted adjusted EBITDA losses of $18 million which grow to $22 million when share-based compensation is included. Tilray also posted operating cash flow losses of $20 million, down from last quarter based on increased sales, and a free cash flow deficit of $35 million.

For the year, Tilray posted adjusted EBITDA losses of $33 million, or $54 million when including the dilution caused by share-based compensation. Tilray generated an operating cash flow deficit of $46 million and a free cash flow deficit of $100 million.

(TLRY at $63.73 price on 4/2) Shares Value (millions) Class 1 shares, Mar 25, 2019 16,666,667 $1,062 Class 2 shares, Mar 25, 2019 80,125,538 $5,106 Options and Warrants 8,494,857 $468 Market cap, partially-diluted 105,287,062 $6,636 Net cash, Dec 31, 2018 $89 Enterprise value, partially-diluted $6,547

Source: Author's estimates based on company filings.

As of Dec. 31, Tilray had a net cash position of $89 million, with $518 million in cash and short-term investments offset by $420 million in convertible debt and $8 million in leases.

This convertible debt arose from an October 2018 offering which raised $450 million in gross proceeds and about $435 million in net proceeds. This debt is convertible but was issued at a price that's very favorable to Tilray shareholders. Because the debt was issued when Tilray shares cost much more than they do today, this convertible debt converts at $167/share - making it unlikely to dilute shareholders barring great stock performance.

Given 105 million outstanding shares and options, ex-convertible debt, Tilray trades at an enterprise value of $6.5 billion. This figure places Tilray as the third most valuable Canadian cannabis company by enterprise value, or fourth most valuable by market cap due to Cronos' rich balance sheet thanks to Altria (MO).

Thoughts

The Canadian recreational cannabis market is expected to boom in the next several years as retail stores open and as new products (beverages, vapes, edibles) are legalized. The recreational market will be the primary domestic growth driver over the next several years, while the Canadian medical cannabis market is likely to remain flat over the same period. Thus, it's most appropriate, in my view, to focus on the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

To that end, I believe it's useful to estimate Tilray's recreational cannabis market share as that segment will drive the growth of most Canadian cannabis sellers.

Recreational market share estimate: During the fourth quarter, Tilray sold $4.4 million (C$5.9 million) of recreational cannabis. The company declined to provide these sales in kilograms, but we can estimate those sales based on the revenue/gram from other cannabis companies. For example, Aurora Cannabis earned C$5.67/gram (net) for its recreational cannabis sales, as I wrote about in February.

If Tilray earned the same unit revenue, Tilray would have sold ~1,040 kg equivalents of recreational cannabis during the fourth quarter. Tilray sells a relatively high proportion of cannabis oils, which tend to sell for higher prices than other products, and so Tilray's actual revenue/gram could be higher than this, or it may be lower.

If Tilray sold 1,040 kg equivalents of recreational cannabis during the fourth quarter, this would give the company 4% market share in the Canadian cannabis market, placing it seventh among recreational cannabis producers that have reported results. These estimates are for market share of cannabis sold by volume and are based on Stats Canada data, with Cronos (CRON) and Tilray results estimated on the best available information. Full charts of other cannabis producers are available on The Growth Operation.

As with Cronos, which I covered last week on Seeking Alpha, Tilray's recreational cannabis market share is disappointing given their valuation. Tilray trades at an enterprise value of approximately $6.6 billion, or C$8.7 billion, and earned 4% market share in the Canadian recreational market. Effectively, investors are paying about C$2.2 billion for each percentage point of Canadian recreational market share. In contrast, Canopy Growth earned 30% market share and costs C$18 billion, such that investors are paying about C$600 million for each percentage point of the Canadian recreational market, or less than one-third as much as Tilray.

This over-simplified model of cannabis company valuation is far from complete, but it illustrates that Tilray has been relatively unsuccessful in converting the large valuation Wall Street has given them into market share in the biggest growth area of the Canadian recreational market.

Given the value of Canopy Growth, it may be fair to suggest that a percentage point of Canadian recreational market share is worth (at most) C$600 million. Thus, perhaps Tilray's Canadian recreational cannabis business itself is worth C$2.4 billion - suggesting its remaining businesses are worth at least C$6.3 billion or $4.7 billion.

Priced too high: Tilray has value aside from the Canadian recreational market such as its participation in Europe through Tilray Portugal, its new hemp foods business, and its potentially-valuable partnerships with Sandoz AG and AB InBev. However, as with Cronos, it's difficult to suggest those side businesses and notable partnerships are worth such a lofty price tag.

I have suggested avoiding Tilray shares since I first began covering the company. Shares ran up sharply after their IPO, driven by a low float and market enthusiasm for the blossoming cannabis market. Shares have fallen nearly 80% since their intra-day peak at $300 but remain too expensive for me to recommend investing in the company.

Tilray's management team has successfully created a multi billion-dollar cannabis company including partnerships with Sandoz and AB InBev. Their team deserves kudos for those achievements. But at this price, I'll be on the sidelines.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, HEXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.