The Guess? Trade

A 5% safe dividend yield is sufficient to be paid to wait while you wait for common stock to rebound.

We had a fantastic trade in this retailer a few weeks ago and see the stock setting up for another bounce.

We recently had a fantastic trade in a retailer that struggled mightily in 2016-17, and then began a comeback. Guess?, Inc. (GES) had gotten smacked hard on questions surrounding a sudden management change. We swooped in, and our members at BAD BEAT racked up another double-digit gain. Great, so now what?

Source: Guess? website

We now see opportunity again with shares here at $18.75 at the time of this writing. Get the right price you feel comfortable with and lets try again. But as always, keep a tight stop. While questions remain on certain operations, with earnings out today I have no doubt that this name is much healthier than it was a year ago. As the name falls toward $18, we think you need to consider the name for a possible trade.

Take a look at the chart, as the name falls once again:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We think the name is a superb buy in the $18.00 range and hope it gets lower during this panic again. But it is also a good buy here, at $18.60. Timing the buy is tough as the downside is unclear, but this would put the drop well over 20% from recent highs if it fell to $18.

The play

Target entry: $17.60-$18.70

Stop: $16.55

Target exit: $20.00+

Time frame: Less than a month

Spread risk: Two buys, first buy $18.50-$18.70; Second buy $17.60-$18.00

Advanced defined risk play: Purchase May $20 call options

Collect cash or get a defined price: Sell Jun $17 puts

Discussion

The recent selloff is all about earnings out of Guess?, as well as some generalized pressures in the retail setting. But we think earnings for Guess? were more than decent, though costs weighed a bit. The outlook seems solid and with shares yielding 5% at these levels you have to consider the name. Let's discuss. In the most recent quarter, there we pluses and minuses. For Q4 of fiscal 2019 we saw some interesting moves.

Top and bottom lines look solid

Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 5.7% to $837.1 million, compared to $792.2 million in the prior-year quarter. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 9.5%. This is a positive and sales are expected to continue to be positive. More on that in a moment. The trend of revenues has been positive:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As for earnings, they continue to grow on an adjusted per share basis. On a GAAP basis it is almost silly, but they recorded GAAP net earnings of $23.2 million, a 2,134% increase compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Silly, but reality. GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 2,700% to $0.28 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $0.01 for the prior-year quarter. Currency had a positive impact on diluted earnings per share of $0.03.

On an adjusted basis, this is where we see the growth come in. We are pleased that a stock trading at in the mid-teens multiples is delivering double-digit earnings gains. In Q4, Guess? recorded adjusted net earnings of $58.2 million, a 12.8% increase compared to $51.6 million for Q4 of fiscal 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 12.9% to $0.70, compared to $0.62 for the prior-year quarter. The trend is positive:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We view this earnings as positive. Do not forget it was a good year. Total net revenue for fiscal 2019 increased 10.4% to $2.61 billion, compared to $2.36 billion in the prior year. Guess? saw adjusted net earnings of $80.4 million, compared to $58.7 million last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 40.0% to $0.98, compared to $0.70 for the prior year. WINNING.

Looking ahead

The outlook for the upcoming year remains remains strong:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

On an adjusted basis, we are looking for earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 (after making expected adjustments), while GAAP earnings was guided to be $1.09 to $1.21 from management. Folks, on an adjusted basis, this is earnings per share growth of 30-40% for the year. That is stellar.

With these earnings, the stock trades at a decent 13-14 times forward earnings. Let us not forget the company pays a dividend of 22.5 cents quarterly, or $0.90 annually. This translates to a 5% yield on shares. We think this is a decent payment while you wait for commons to rebound if you stretch out the name for a longer-term hold.

Take home

Earnings are set to rocket higher this year, and the valuation is too cheap to ignore. There is chart support. If panic can bring this thing lower, we are buying hand over fist. For now we initiated at $18.75 for a bounce. We believe this trade should provide rapid-returns, but are comfortable holding the name until $20.

Time Is Running Out: Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid Returns If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process you should join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. Prices go up this month and we are ending free trials. Sign up now to lock in your 46% discount (annual). We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. We're a top performing marketplace service.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long GES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.