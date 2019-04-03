Hubbell Incorporated: A Strong Player In A Tough Industry

The company does well leveraging its portfolio of brands in a US market that emphasizes distribution and wholesalers.

As we continue to progress through this aging economic cycle, it's beneficial to be aware of large players in cyclical industries. The electrical industry fits this mold, as the continual need to build factories, buildings, and other infrastructure result in a constant demand that fluctuates depending on the economic temperature of the market. Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is a conglomerate whose large portfolio of brands give it leverage in an industry that is price competitive on a global scale. Hubbell has done a solid job utilizing its strengths to produce profitability and growth, and is positioned for growth in the years ahead as industrial infrastructure continues to expand and modernize.

Hubbell Incorporated is an electrical and industrial conglomerate that manufactures and sells a variety of products under an umbrella of brand names.

These products are largely sold through wholesalers and distributors. The company generates more than $4 billion in annual revenues, with approximately 85%-90% being generated in the United States market. The company's large product portfolio can be leveraged to achieve favorable treatment from distributors (bundling brands to gain leverage).

Performance Overview

Hubbell has benefited from the economic upturn of the past decade. Over that time, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.18% and EPS at a CAGR of 5.20%. The company saw a 2018 uptick in both sales and earnings due to its $1.1 billion acquisition of Aclara Technologies. The business is directly tied to the economy, and Hubbell will see its business results suffer during the next recession.

Because of this cyclical nature, it's important that Hubbell maintains strong fundamentals so that it can weather downturns in its business. To gauge this, we will analyze some key operating metrics of Hubbell.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Hubbell does okay in these metrics. All three metrics are right about at benchmark levels, but are exhibiting a slight downtrend since 2014. A lot of what Hubbell sells is commodity-like in nature, which reduces pricing power for Hubbell. Given this challenge, we are impressed with the company's ability to generate free cash flow and a solid return on its invested capital.

We turn our attention next to the balance sheet. It's important for a cyclical company like Hubbell to maintain a strong balance sheet. It is often leaned on during downturns in the business when revenues and margins are pressured. If a company hits a downturn while over leveraged, it can harm the company's liquidity and potentially disrupt dividend payments, etc.

Hubbell has a history of strong financial discipline, but leverage has shot up following the company's acquisition of Aclara. Hubbell's cash balance stands at $189 million, against $1.79 billion in total debt. The leverage ratio is 2.57X EBITDA, just above our "warning sign" benchmark of 2.5X that a company is beginning to take on too much debt. The company is actively paying acquisition debt down ($300 million paid down since March 2018). The balance sheet will only improve from here, so we don't view the current state of affairs as worrisome.

Dividend & Buybacks

Hubbell is slowly building its track record as a dividend growth stock. It has raised its payout for the past 11 years. The dividend is paid quarterly, and totals an annual sum of $3.36 to shareholders. The stock's current yield of 2.80% exceeds that of 10-year US treasuries (2.51%), although the cyclical nature of the business may deter investors seeking a more stable investment (capital gains/losses can swing).

A higher yield can help support returns over the long term, especially when dividend growth is also solid. Over the past ten years, Hubbell has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 8.8%. The payout consumes 40% of cash flow, leaving room for continued growth in the years ahead. The company's most recent increase of 9.1% signals continued momentum. We think a mid-high single-digit growth rate is reasonable moving forward, although the company could scale things down while it pays down debt from its Aclara deal.

Buybacks aren't a huge priority for Hubbell, which has spent just $92 million over the past 12 months on this cause. Over the past decade, the amount of outstanding shares has fallen by just 3 million from 57 million to 54 million.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Hubbell has a few avenues to utilize as it strives for growth moving forward. The company's most obvious and established growth engine is M&A. Over time, Hubbell has amassed a large portfolio of brands. The Aclara deal is a blockbuster, but Hubbell has been buying smaller companies for decades. That history can be seen here. As the balance sheet recovers from the Aclara deal, investors can expect that more acquisitions will take place in the future.

In addition to M&A, Hubbell has a large growth runway ahead of it in international markets. The vast majority of Hubbell's sales are generated in the US markets. The upside is there for Hubbell, where emerging markets offer massive opportunity as residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures all need investment. Thus far, Hubbell has been unable to successfully tap into this. International sales have grown at a far slower rate than US sales over these past three years. If Hubbell can solve this riddle, investors stand to benefit.

Lastly, Hubbell will benefit from operating in industries that require constant investment. These end markets will grow at a slow rate each year, and Hubbell's large presence in the electrical industry will enable it to grow with them. Management is forecasting a cumulative growth rate of 2-3% for 2019.

As we have discussed throughout the article, Hubbell's end market sensitivity to the economy and associated spending make the company vulnerable to economic downturns. This remains the largest threat to the overall business. If the US economy faces a severe or prolonged recession, it can stress the company's financials. We feel that Hubbell is financially deep enough to withstand most realistic economic scenarios, but a recession could limit upside for investors in the short term.

Valuation

Hubbell is currently trading near the midpoint of its 52-week range at $121 per share. The stock has had a bit of a roller coaster like year, and currently stands on even ground with where it traded 12 months ago.

Analysts are projecting Hubbell to earn approximately $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year. This puts Hubbell's stock at an earnings multiple of 15.0X, which is a 20% discount to Hubbell's 10-year median PE ratio of 18.86X. In addition, the stock's 2.80% dividend yield is 21% higher than its 10-year median dividend yield of 2.31%.

We get a similar result when we look at value from a cash flow perspective. The current FCF yield of 6.29% is off of its 10-year high, but well above normal.

The discount to historical norms creates a bit of a dilemma. The stock is cheap by historical norms, but the prospect of buying an industrial stock at what appears to be the tail end of an upturn in the economic cycle is a bit difficult to swallow. Investors who can stomach the long-term gyrations of the stock price will probably do okay over the long run. However, even in this past year we can see the potential downside in the stock price if sentiment changes. After a strong run the past three months, we think there is potential for a correction in shares. An improved buying opportunity around 13X earnings, or $104 per share, is realistic if the markets see some turbulence.

Wrapping Up

Hubbell's wide reach throughout the industrial markets give it a strong base in a tough, price competitive business. Despite this difficult environment, we like the operational metrics that Hubbell has exhibited. Cyclical stocks require good timing for buying shares. Although there is a lot to like in Hubbell, we think that a better buying opportunity will arise in time.

