Gazprom: A Temporary Risk Is Rising

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has long been a favorite of mine. I’m not generally fond of energy companies, because they sell commodities, are quite cyclical and their valuations don’t often reflect that cyclicality.

However, Gazprom is somewhat different, because:

It has access to very low cost natural gas fields in Russia. For a commodity producer, sustainable low costs are a must.

It owns an extensive pipeline delivery network into Europe, whose replication is difficult in many different ways (regulatory, cost, etc.). It also owns the right to monopolistically export through that network from Russia.

It trades at a very low valuation, both versus other energy companies and in absolute terms. It carries an estimated 3.1x EV/EBITDA and a 6.6% dividend yield (based on the dividend proposed for 2019).

It’s also carrying out a large investment program that, from 2020, will lead to significantly increased natural gas exports, both into Europe and into China. Moreover, the new European pipelines (NordStream 2, TurkStream) should also allow Gazprom to negotiate better terms on its existing pipelines crossing the Ukraine. Come 2020, Gazprom will thus enjoy higher export volumes and lower capex.

Given all of the above, Gazprom is typically better than most other energy companies, safer than most other energy companies, cheaper than most other energy companies, and to an extent, it has better prospects than most other energy companies. All of those put together enable me to like it, even though I rarely like energy companies.

Yet, this article here is not about me liking it. Instead, it’s about a temporary short-term risk that had been growing until I couldn't ignore it anymore. Let me explain it.

European Natural Gas Prices Have Been Plunging

That’s it. The single most important variable for Gazprom's profitability is the price it gets for the natural gas it sells into Europe. And EU natural gas prices have been plunging for a while, after attaining very high levels into the end of 2018. For instance, the May 2019 Dutch contract has looked like this over the last 2 years:

Source: TheIce.Com

This and other market prices now look too ugly. This will be reflected in 2019 turning out quite a bit weaker for Gazprom versus 2018 (unless things take a substantial turn for the better).

On top of this, the current high crude prices could again come under pressure, as US production has kept on rising relentlessly. Production curtailments elsewhere will probably only delay the pressure. Gazprom has crude exposure through its Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) ownership.

Why Is This Happening?

I call this risk temporary because of what’s causing it. It’s a weather issue. The European winter has been much warmer than normal, and March turned downright ugly:

Source: European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

Now, obviously weather is something very temporary. And indeed, predictions for the European summer also put weather at somewhat warmer than normal (and that’s a positive for natural gas consumption come summer).

However, the magnitude of this effect was so large, and the impact on natural gas prices so massive, that it became a concern for me that the impact on Gazprom near-term profitability could be significant.

Moreover, some investors in stocks like Gazprom have a fixation with dividends above all else. While the 2018 dividend (to be paid in 2019) saw a significant increase, if 2019 profitability is severely impacted, speculation could spread regarding the next dividend being cut.

Conclusion

Gazprom is an exceptional company in many ways. However, short term, the most important driver of its profitability is significantly challenged. As a result, I’ve turned neutral on it for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.