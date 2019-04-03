Transports Show No Recession Threat

The major segments of the U.S. transportation industry are categorically showing strength. The evidence is clear from the testimony of the leading transportation stocks that recession risk has been fully discounted. In today’s report, we’ll examine the remarkable resurgence of the transports, which I interpret as a signal of better things to come for the economy.

Transport companies – whether they deliver by rail, highway, or air – are among the most important measurements of the economy’s strength. Transportation stocks discount new information pertaining to the delivery of goods and services, so they can therefore be considered as a barometer of the intermediate-term business outlook. This is one of the basic tenets of the market forecasting system developed by Charles Dow and later refined by William Peter Hamilton, known as the Dow Theory.

When evaluating the transportation industry, it’s always good to start with the benchmark Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). Comparing the progression of the Dow Transports with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), we can see that while the DJTA are lagging a bit behind the DJIA, both indices are largely confirming one another. There is no conspicuous divergence in the Transport stocks, which is encouraging from a Dow Theory perspective. What this tells us is that both the industrial and the transportation outlooks are in sync.

Source: BigCharts

When we break down the individual components of the DJTA, we can also see that some of the most economically sensitive transportation groups are doing well. While truck and rail freight volumes are down from last year’s historic highs, the year-ahead outlook for both segments remains firm. Truck manufacturer Navistar International Corp. (NAV) foresees a positive 2019, as tonnage and loads-per-truck have been above the long-term trend so far this year. Navistar is forecasting between 395,000 and 425,000 new Class 6-8 truck retail deliveries in 2019 (compared with 410,000 in 2018), according to Freight Waves.

Meanwhile, overall U.S. truck freight tonnage has been on a rip-and-tear in the last two-and-a-half years and recently hit an all-time high. Truck tonnage has risen at a 5-6% clip in the past 12 months and is up nearly 20% since late 2016. Research by economist Scott Grannis finds that the S&P 500 Index (SPX) typically follows the trend in truck tonnage. In view of the recent strength in truck tonnage vis-à-vis the lagging performance of the SPX, Grannis concludes that the stock market “may be overly cautious” and that the consensus expectation for GDP growth may be too low. Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

On the rail transportation front, the Dow Jones U.S. Railroads Index (DJUSRR) is one of the very few Dow Jones industry groups to have made a new 52-week high this year. Railroad stocks are doing extremely well as the market apparently anticipates consensus-beating demand for freight shipping in the coming months. The strong performance of railroad stocks year to date contradicts the assertions of many analysts who contend the U.S. economy is recession bound.

Source: BigCharts

On the air transport front, Delta Air Lines (DAL) made headlines this week when it announced that its first quarter earnings would be better than it previously expected. Delta’s stock jumped nearly 7% on Apr. 2 on the announcement and helped lift the airline stocks across the board. The S&P Supercomposite Airlines Industry Index has gained some 13% from its December 2018 lows, although it’s still about 13% below last year’s high. Nonetheless, analysts expect airline stocks to benefit from healthy demand and stable non-fuel costs.

Source: BigCharts

Another sign which bodes well for the U.S. economic outlook – and which suggests that the global economy is on track for recovery – is the healthy trend reflected in the crude oil price. Shown here is the May 2019 crude oil futures price, which has established an upward slope since bottoming last December. As global growth concerns slowly dissipate, oil prices have mounted a steady comeback from last year’s plunge. The market evidently anticipates higher oil demand, both for industrial and transportation use. More importantly, the rise in oil prices to date has been gradual which is helping to keep transport costs in check.

Source: BigCharts

The most important takeaway of this analysis from a technical perspective is that both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average are confirming each other. Both indices, moreover, are above their 200-day moving average as of early April. This is one indication that forward-looking investors don’t anticipate a serious decline in economic activity. More importantly for stock investors is the fact that the transportation sector stocks are catching up with other segments of the market. It’s also one less arrow in the quiver for the bears, many of whom view a prominent lag in the DJTA as support for a negative market outlook. The strength reflected in the leading transportation stocks to date suggests a far more sanguine economic outlook this year than the pessimists allow. Investors should therefore follow the market’s signals and ignore the recession alarmists.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.