Gulfport Energy: Undervalued With The Ability To Conduct Large Share Repurchases

It is currently trading with an enterprise value of only 3.5x estimated EBITDA at $60 oil and $2.82 natural gas.

It may be able to generate over $300 million in positive cash flow in 2019 and 2020 at current strip prices while roughly maintaining production levels.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is primarily a natural gas producer with operations focused on the Utica Shale (80% of total production) and the SCOOP (19% of total production).

It is doing a lot of share repurchases, having repurchased 20.7 million shares between February and December 2018 (over 10% of its outstanding shares). In January 2019, it also authorised a stock repurchase program for up to $400 million in stock during the next 24 months. Its ability to generate enough cash flow to do $400 million in repurchases without asset sales will depend on natural gas prices though.

Current 2019 Outlook

The current strip for 2019 involves roughly $60 WTI oil and $2.82 NYMEX natural gas. Oil prices have been trending upwards while natural gas prices generally have been drifting lower during the last few months. This would normally be a negative for Gulfport since 90% of its production is natural gas, but it is heavily hedged on natural gas and doesn't have oil hedges, so my estimate for its 2019 cash flow has actually improved a bit over the past couple months.

Gulfport is expected to deliver around $1.33 billion in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices. Its hedges add $6 million in positive value on top of that.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 453,330,000 $2.25 $1,020 NGLs (Barrels) 5,876,500 $28.50 $167 Oil (Barrels) 2,518,500 $56.75 $143 Hedge Value $6 Total Revenue $1,336

Gulfport has a much smaller amount of 2020 natural gas hedges though, so it is more affected by the potential changes in 2020 gas prices.

With $582 million in capital expenditures, Gulfport is expected to have around $1.158 billion in cash expenditures during 2019. Thus, at current strip prices, Gulfport may deliver around $178 million in positive cash flow during 2019 (including the effect of its hedges).

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $81 Production Taxes $33 G&A $50 Interest $132 CapEx $582 Total Expenses $1,158

Breakeven Point

Gulfport is keeping its 2019 production relatively flat (within 1% at guidance midpoint) compared to Q4 2018's average production of 1,392.8 MMcfe per day. Thus, if $582 million can be considered to be roughly a maintenance capital expenditure budget going forward, that would mean that Gulfport's estimated breakeven point (without hedges) is approximately $2.43 per Mcf for NYMEX natural gas. This assumes $60 WTI oil and no change in differentials.

With that breakeven point calculation, we can estimate Gulfport's ability to do share repurchases and reduce its debt in the future. Natural gas strip prices are now averaging around $2.70 per Mcf between 2020 and 2022. At that average price, it appears that Gulfport can generate over $100 million per year in positive cash flow while maintaining production levels (assuming $582 million in capital expenditures to maintain production). That maintenance capital expenditure number may come down somewhat if Gulfport has a prolonged period with flat to minimal production growth that results in a lower base decline rate.

Share Repurchases And Debt Reduction

Firefly Value Partners has been pushing for Gulfport to do more share repurchases and it appears that Gulfport is indeed doing so. Gulfport spent $90 million to repurchase 10.2 million shares in Q4 2018 and now has authorised up to $400 million in share repurchases during the next two years, which could result in around 33% of its current share count being repurchased (at $7.50 per share) if it spends $400 million on share repurchases.

To accomplish this, Gulfport is projected to have over $300 million in positive cash flow during 2019 and 2020 at current strip prices ($2.75 natural gas for 2020) if it aims to keep production relatively flat. Gulfport also has its approximately $161 million stake in Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) that it can potentially monetise, although since it owns 21.9% of Mammoth, the stock would probably fall as it sells off its position.

A $0.25 change in natural gas prices changes Gulfport's cash flow by over $100 million per year (before hedges), so any major changes in gas prices (more for 2020 due to the lower amount of hedges) will affect its share repurchase abilities (at least in terms of total dollar value). The volume of shares it can repurchase may not change much though since lower natural gas prices would likely result in a lower share price as well as lower cash flow.

Beyond 2020, Gulfport will likely want to put some money aside towards debt reduction more than share repurchases due to the series of debt maturities it has between 2023 and 2026. Although Gulfport isn't that heavily leveraged, it could probably benefit from trimming a few hundred million from its total debt burden given that it isn't trying to grow production at the moment and thus won't be deleveraging via growth. Gulfport's bonds are currently yielding around 7% to 8% to maturity and its net debt is around 2.3x projected 2019 unhedged EBITDAX.

Valuation

Gulfport's current enterprise value is approximately $3.29 billion with its stock trading at $7.50 per share. It is projected to have approximately $886 million EBITDA at 2019 production levels (without hedges) and $60 oil and $2.82 natural gas. This results in a 3.7x EV/EBITDA multiple, which points to Gulfport being fairly cheap at its current share price. Adjusting for the roughly $161 million value of its 21.9% stake in Mammoth Energy Services brings Gulfport's EV/EBITDA multiple down further to 3.5x.

If one were to use a lower natural gas price (such as $2.70 NYMEX) that is more reflective of longer-term strip prices, Gulfport would still be able to generate around $833 million in EBITDA without hedges. A 5x EV/EBITDA multiple would result in Gulfport being valued at close to $13.87 per share. A 4x EV/EBITDA multiple would still result in Gulfport being valued at close to $8.76 per share. This doesn't include any potential effects from its new $400 million share repurchase program.

Conclusion

Gulfport appears pretty attractively valued at the moment, with an enterprise value of only 3.5x estimated 2019 EBITDA after adjusting for the value of its Mammoth Energy stake.

Gulfport's value is estimated at around $13.87 using a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple and $8.76 per share using a 4x EV/EBITDA multiple and long-term natural gas prices of $2.70 per Mcf. I view that range as being pretty reasonable and there is the potential for multiples to rebound somewhat in the future if sentiment around the sector improves.

Gulfport will be able to increase its value further by share repurchases at prices below that amount, although it may also need to start to focus on reducing the debt it needs to refinance between 2023 and 2026 in upcoming years as well. If Gulfport repurchased around 53.3 million shares for $400 million (average of $7.50 per share) using cash flow and the sale of its Mammoth Energy stake, then it will potentially be worth closer to $12 per share in a couple of years using a 4x EV/EBITDA multiple and $833 million in EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.