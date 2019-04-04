Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout

ACN may be a low-risk stock that should solidly outperform fixed income or most utilities, with a good chance to beat the large cap market, as well.

I view ACN primarily as a low-volatility, low-business risk tech stock with conservative finances and powerful conversion of profits to free cash flows.

ACN's roots in the tech sector are deep and broad, and may position it well for many years of growth above that of the global economy.

Given significant global economic headwinds, the Street ran with the news, sending ACN to all-time highs despite no permanent CEO yet.

ACN recently reported a strong Q2 and a strong outlook for the rest of its fiscal year.

The Street accentuates the positive

I believe that Accenture plc (ACN) is an appealing stock even at all-time high territory, for two main reasons:

it offers strong free cash flow growth at a reasonable price

it is now a 'horseman' in a fresh bull market.

Another positive is how quietly it achieves its success.

Here is the 10-year chart of ACN versus some comparators:

Considering ACN's dividends and Alphabet's (GOOGL) lack of any, the two have performed similarly. ACN has solidly beaten the S&P 500 (SPY). Competitors Infosys (INFY) and IBM (IBM) have lagged the SPY. So, ACN has been in a major but quiet bull market for years.

ACN's recent bear market sell-off was exacerbated by the retirement and then death from cancer of its chairman and CEO. The CFO is now interim CEO; a permanent CEO will come from ACN's bench.

While ACN is domiciled in Ireland, my understanding is that there are no dividend withholds for US investors.

ACN is primarily a technology consulting and outsourcing company. A brief look at its past and present follow.

ACN - a look back

Accenture (a portmanteau: accent on the future) was part of the ill-fated Arthur Andersen accounting firm; ACN went public in 2001.

The company's timeline shows its deep roots in technology, beginning in 1951:

Joseph Glickauf, a manager in the Administrative Services division, unveils his "Glickiac" computer, convincing the partners to invest in the emerging technology practice

1954 Administrative Services installs first computer system for commercial use at GE Appliance Park (GE)

1967 Administrative Services develops Base V, the widely used operating system for the System/360 IBM computers.

These early pictures and examples support ACN's current point that competing with it in provision of technology services is not so easy. It has been intertwined with the information technology revolution almost since the introduction of Univac in 1951.

ACN - a look at the present and future

ACN does business with a large percentage of the world's largest companies. It works with the major Cloud, IaaS and PaaS companies, though not with arch-rival IBM. A few examples of its focus recently, from the timeline linked to above, include:

Accenture and Google Form Alliance to Create Industry Solutions for Enterprise Clients Based on Google Technologies Companies will jointly develop cloud solutions to help clients improve business performance. (2016)

Then, of the several highlights of 2017, it promotes this:

Apple & Accenture Partner to Create iOS Business Solutions Accenture to Create Dedicated iOS Practice Within Select Accenture Digital Studios; Apple to Co-Locate Experts with These Teams.

Both AAPL and GOOGL appear happy to have ACN help integrate their technologies into the business world. It's interesting that AAPL is allowing ACN to headline this, given AAPL's high-profile alliance with IBM announced in 2014. Is AAPL tilting to ACN?

Moving, both in 2017 and in 2018, ACN highlighted its significant capabilities in AI. It wants to help the business world embrace and properly utilize AI, robotics, and other sectors of the future such as cybersecurity. ACN is an the forefront of integrating these and related cutting-edge technologies into the fabric of businesses.

Please see the 10-K, which provides much more granular detail about ACN's specific business lines and diverse types of clients.

Some highlights of the latest quarter

ACN recently announced the following for Q2 (ended Feb. 28):

Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2019 -- Revenues increase 5% in U.S. dollars and 9% in local currency to $10.5 billion -- -- EPS are $1.73, compared with $1.37 for the second quarter last year, which included a $0.21 charge; on an adjusted basis, EPS increased 9% from $1.58 in the second quarter last year -- -- Operating income increases 7% to $1.39 billion, with operating margin of 13.3%, an expansion of 20 basis points -- -- Record new bookings of $11.8 billion include consulting bookings of $6.7 billion and outsourcing bookings of $5.1 billion -- -- Company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $1.46 per share, a 10% increase over the prior year -- -- Accenture updates business outlook for fiscal 2019; raises range for full-year revenue growth to 6.5-8.5% in local currency; raises outlook for EPS to $7.18 to $7.32; and raises outlook for free cash flow to $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion.

It's virtually all good news right now for ACN despite a slowing global economy.

ACN is growing in all its geographic regions and in almost all of its several business segments. Growth is largely organic, supplemented with many small bolt-on acquisitions and an occasional larger deal. I thought that the most relevant part of the forecast made on the conference call was (emphasis added):

For the full fiscal year 2019, we now expect operating cash flow to be in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.25 billion, property and equipment additions to be approximately $650 million and free cash flow to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion. Our free cash flow guidance reflects a very strong free cash flow to net income ratio of 1.1 to 1.2... we continue to expect to return at least $4.5 billion through dividends and share repurchases.

ACN reports using US GAAP. Exactly how the ratio of FCF to earnings will trend down is not clear to me at this point.

ACN has a high earnings quality, as it carry almost no debt, and has a normal tax rate around 23%.

Consensus EPS (per ETrade) for the 12 months through November 2019 is about $7.40. Adjusting for the extra month and for ACN's propensity to beat consensus almost every quarter the past 3 years, I'll call this year's estimate $7.50, or 23.3X at Tuesday's close around $175. That puts ACN at about a 27% premium to consensus GAAP 2019 EPS of about $155 for the S&P 500 (SPY), of which ACN is a member. However, on a FCF basis, ACN is around 20X, which I think is lower than the price:FCF ratio for the SPY.

I think of ACN as better than a bond, because it is reasonably safe (no guarantees, though), and probably providing alpha relative to the SPY over time, as well. Here's a quick walk through both thought processes.

ACN as a safe stock with clear superiority to bonds

Morningstar finds ACN overvalued, as its analysts think a 6% FCF yield rather than 5% represents fair value. In that same report (available on ETrade), it points out that "99 of the company’s top 100 clients (by revenue) have been with the firm for at least five years, and 97 have been with the firm for at least 10 years." This is wide-moat stuff.

I wonder about fair value in today's interest rate environment. ACN has strong tailwinds for many years, as the ongoing tech revolution has far to run; and it takes many years to integrate new technology into business practices even if and when that technology matures. What is the 'right' market premium for this debt-free company generating very high FCF, with 80 of Fortune's Global 500 companies as clients, and with very high customer retention rates?

In a different interest rate and global growth environment, with similar high single digit growth for such a company, I would expect a higher FCF yield and lower P/E. But as matters stand in the economic world, I see ACN as attractive: its current 4% cash-on-cash return is already higher than a high-grade 20-year corporate bond. The retained FCF of course has value.

5% FCF yield at $175 share price

8% sales and EPS growth for the next 10 years (note ACN wants margins to trend up, so this could be conservative re EPS)

7% FCF growth as FCF trends toward EPS.

This suggests a 10% FCF yield in 10 years and about an 8% cash-on-cash return (dividends and buybacks) in that time frame. Then, at least, ACN should be able to continue to grow at some rate for years to come, thus beating an investment grade 10-20 year bond handily.

ACN as a source of long term stock market alpha

Of course, one can do the above for any 20X or 25X P/E name, or a low P/E stock. But most of other either have one, or more, of the following vulnerabilities:

financial leverage

cyclical exposure

presence in slow/no growth "Old Economy" fields

heavy scientific competition (such as tech and biotech firms)

susceptible to significant margin compression.

In contrast, I see ACN as elite and well-insulated against shocks to disturb its controlled, moderately high growth path.

ACN's operating margins of 14% do not attract fast buck operators. While there are economic ups and downs, the digitalization of business is a secular trend, and the complexities are mind-numbing. A trusted, knowledgeable ACN has almost infinite growth possibilities, even in a recession.

In a boom, ACN will not boom as fast as many little guys, but in the economy we have had since 2007, I think its defensive/growth characteristics, centered in high tech, suggest alpha ahead for patient investors.

Next:

A quick look at some technicals

ACN has shown (modest) positive relative strength versus the SPY and versus a proxy for tech stocks (QQQ) since last fall's market peak:

That it achieved this despite the death of the CEO is a positive. The only negative is the typical period of digestion after a break-out to new highs.

In conjunction with the first chart shown above, I give ACN an above-average technical rating. It is a long term outperformer that is leading a fresh bull market.

Risks

Please see regulatory filings for ACN's disclosure of the many risks to its stock.

I would target P/E compression as a trading risk, especially versus many tech stocks that are at a low ebb. ACN could suffer in relative terms if, for example, a resolution of the trade issues with China is announced soon; ACN does little business there. Other than the obvious ones of recession or unexpectedly tough competition from any number of peers, I am not focused on any one or two fundamental risks to ACN's business.

Concluding comments

ACN strikes me as a good exemplar of the Warren Buffett dictum to buy and hold shares of superior companies at a fair price rather than bargain-hunting amongst mediocre companies. A global slowdown, which remains in train, with central banks still fighting "the last war" in my opinion (i.e., inflation), leads me to emphasize quality in my stocks at this juncture. Thus, I see ACN as timely for those two reasons.

Technically, I like ACN's price action, understanding that a period of digestion often follows a breakout.

It is my understanding that beginning with fiscal 2020, ACN will move from twice-yearly to quarterly dividends, which should enhance its appeal to many investors.

My goal is long term capital appreciation, and secondarily dividend growth. Given my view that ACN has well below-average risk versus other stocks, I would be happy with 10-12% average annual total returns on a long term basis. I view ACN as a conservative stock suitable to replace bonds in my portfolio, with the hope that compounded growth will more than justify its premium valuation.

