e.l.f. Beauty: No Signs Of A Turnaround Yet

While a few market leaders in the beauty space (XRT) continue to put up new 52-week highs ahead of the market like Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Inter Parfums (IPAR), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) continues to struggle. The company was one of the few names in the group to make a new 52-week low last month, and this is despite the fact that the Retail Sector is well above its lows made in December. While there's no question the stock has charged higher over the past month from a low of $6.71 to a high of $12.00, I believe this is just a bear market rally within an intermediate downtrend. Based on this 80% rally in 25 trading days, I think this is an opportune time for position traders to exit the stock at a healthy gain as the stock has just gone too far too fast short term.

e.l.f. Beauty has staged a parabolic rise over the past 25 trading days, up 80% off of its 52-week low put in on February 27th. This meteoric rise is occurring within an intermediate-term downtrend as the stock continues to make lower highs and lower lows on its weekly chart. Although this rally may be exciting some traders and convincing them a turnaround for the company is in place, I would argue that there's very little evidence of this yet currently. Confirmed turnarounds typically occur with an acceleration in revenues and two or more quarters of great earnings growth, and we do not have either of those present currently.

Let's take a look at the fundamentals for a closer look:

As we can see from the below earnings table I've built, annual earnings per share [EPS] for e.l.f. Beauty topped in FY-2017 at $0.73 and remained in a downtrend since. While some investors may look at the only little drop in earnings per share in FY-2019 of 8% ($0.71 down to $0.65), the market is forward looking and is most interested in the next 12-18 months. If we look out where the market is focused, there is nothing to be excited about in terms of FY-2020. Earnings per share are expected to come in at $0.49 for FY-2020 based on analyst estimates, and this represents a massive 32% drop from the FY-2017 highs and a nearly 25% drop year-over-year vs. the FY-2019 projections of $0.65. This is the opposite direction of what I would want to see in a turnaround for a company, and this is displayed better in the chart of annual EPS below.

Taking a look at the chart of annual earnings per share below, it is clear that earnings have now begun a new downtrend. Even if the FY-2020 earnings for e.l.f. Beauty were to come in well above expectations at $0.52-0.54 per share, this would still represent a more than 15% drop in earnings year-over-year, not something any investor in a growth company wants to see.

In some cases, I would discount a bleak looking earnings trend if revenues were ramping up significantly, but this is also not the case with e.l.f. Beauty. The revenue chart I've built below shows that the company has gone from growing revenues year-over-year in FY-2017 to declining revenues in FY-2018, and an expectation for this to continue into Q1 2019. The company provided guidance of $54.0 M to $57.0 M for revenues in Q1 2019 and this will represent a 15% year-over-year drop from the $65.9 M reported in Q1 2018. This is a significant drop in revenues and shows that revenues are decelerating on a sequential basis with the past two quarters also seeing declines year over year. Most companies will have a tough time succeeding in a turnaround of earnings if they cannot drive top-line growth. Cost-cutting measures may allow some companies to put up a few quarters of earnings growth, but smart analysts know that revenues are required to solidify a real turnaround.

As we can see from e.l.f. Beauty's revenues over the past two years, they are flat-lining at best but beginning to decelerate a little. As I will point out by showing Ulta Beauty's revenues over the same period below, this is a company-specific issue for e.l.f. Beauty.

In the same period that e.l.f. Beauty has seen flat to declining revenues, Ulta Beauty has managed to grow revenues at a mid-double-digit rate, with a pace of 17% on average per quarter over the past two years. This divergence in revenue growth between the two companies tells us that e.l.f. Beauty's revenue woes are not an industry problem but an execution problem. If market leaders can grow market share while e.l.f. Beauty gains market share, this tells us that these problems for e.l.f. Beauty cannot be simply discounted.

While the appointment of Kory Marchisotto as Chief Marketing Officer is undoubtedly a benefit to the company long term, I believe this turnaround is going to take time to develop. Marchisotto came from Shiseido Americas where she served as Senior VP, US Marketing for its bareMinerals brand. She was instrumental in leading the company's digital transition. Based on the fact that FY-2020 estimates are expected to decline significantly even if they come in above estimates for $0.49, I am not inclined to believe e.l.f. Beauty has much upside from current levels until we see a strong beat on what's expected to be a challenging 18 months ahead for the company.

So, why choose today to book profits? A simple look at the stock's chart tells us the stock got too far ahead of itself short term.

As we can see from the daily chart of e.l.f. Beauty, the stock has gapped up leaving a reasonable gap in the chart, right into its declining daily moving average. This gap is also occurring roughly 10% below where the key downtrend line comes in near $12.50, and therefore, the stock remains in a clear downtrend. I believe there's a high likelihood that this gap will get sold into, and I would expect this rally to stall out soon with the stock up 75% in less than thirty days.

If we take a look at the weekly chart of e.l.f. Beauty below, the stock is clearly making lower highs and lower lows. While the stock is up five weeks in a row currently, this has done absolutely nothing to improve the technical picture. The stock has been in a clear downtrend since its IPO two years ago and has seen a massive underperformance vs. the major market averages. While the Russell 2000 (IWM) has put up a double-digit return over the same period, e.l.f. Beauty is over 60% even after the recent 75% rally. This suggests that the stock is a clear market laggard and should be avoided. For investors in the stock, these powerful rallies are opportunities to sell into strength and exit the position at less of a loss.

Finally, using a comparative chart of the S&P 500 (SPY), we can see just how poor of a performer e.l.f. Beauty has been. While the S&P 500 is in a strong uptrend over the past three months, e.l.f. Beauty remains in a nasty downtrend, and this bounce is merely a bear market bounce, in my opinion. The reason I believe this is because the stock remains below its key 200-day moving average and also below its downtrend line.

I believe this rally to be a prudent time for investors in e.l.f. Beauty to exit positions into strength as a turnaround does not seem likely at this point. While it's possible the lows are in for the stock, a 75% bounce in less than a month tells me that some of this turnaround potential is now getting baked into the stock. If the turnaround succeeds and earnings do begin to turn around, some of this is already priced in, and it's very rare that a stock goes up in a straight line. If this trend in earnings and revenues continues, the stock could easily re-test its lows near $7.00 per share and erode most of this bounce. I have no position in e.l.f. Beauty and continue to avoid the stock. If I did hold the stock, I would be using today's strength to exit most of my position.

