Aurora Cannabis: Tough Sledding Beyond Canada

The market wants to value Canadian cannabis players like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) based on global expansion opportunities due to the relatively small domestic market, but a couple of recent transactions should halt those hopes. Investors need to value the company based almost solely on Canadian growth opportunities with minor exceptions, reinforcing my investment thesis on wild share dilution for little gain.

Large U.S. Deals

Investors need to watch for the stock market to shift this year toward U.S. players that are suddenly gaining large scale as multi-state operators (MSOs). In a lot of cases, an American cannabis company with access to California and a few other states has a far larger domestic market to sell cannabis than the large Canadian firms.

A couple of companies gaining massive scale via large mergers the last couple of weeks are Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). Both companies made acquisitions with values in the $850 million range that pushed these stocks to market valuations in the $3-4 billion range.

The problem for investors in the mega valuations of Aurora Cannabis and other Canadian players with global expansion plans like Canopy Growth (CGC) is that these American companies already are going to make the U.S. market highly difficult to penetrate and eventually add to the global competition. Aurora Cannabis has all but lost out in the largest cannabis market.

The first deal occurred on March 11 with Harvest Health purchasing Verano Holdings for $850 million. The deal creates a company with the right to operate up to 200 facilities in 16 states and territories, including 123 retail dispensaries.

Per Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi in the acquisition press release:

The combination with Verano fits perfectly with our vision of creating the world's most valuable cannabis company.

In the second deal, Cresco Labs bought Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) to create a similar MSO with a focus on distribution access to the California market where Arcview Market Research estimates the market will reach $7.7 billion by 2022. The deal values Origin House at C$1.1 billion (~$820 million based on currency rates) and creates a company with a C$5.5 billion market value. The new Cresco Labs will have operations in 11 states, 23 facilities, more than 1.5 million square feet of cultivation, and licenses to operate up to 51 retail dispensaries with brands sold in more than 725 dispensaries across the U.S.

In essence, both of these companies have goals of being very large cannabis companies in the U.S. market and globally. Suddenly, the Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth models aren't so unique.

According to this chart from the Cresco Labs presentation, Cresco Labs along with Harvest Health and Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) have started creating the companies with the size and scale to grab investor attention. The biggest issue separating the market values between Canada and U.S operators is the federal legalization that prevents these stocks from listing on the major U.S exchanges. A move that helped the Canadian players grab investment scale, but one that is allowing these U.S. focused operators to grab actual market scale in the biggest cannabis market in the world.

Source: Cresco Labs/Origin House merger presentation

Focus On Canada

The problem for Aurora Cannabis is that a $10 billion market cap values the company based on global expansion that's coming awfully slow while the fastest market opening up is in the U.S. Future entry into the U.S. will now face massive competition or require a costly acquisition. No wonder the company paid 20 million stock options to hire Nelson Petlz as only an advisor without him actually investing his own money in the cannabis venture.

The market likes to focus on the C$200+ billion global cannabis market, but the market reality from these U.S. deals is that the leading market is suddenly shut to Aurora Cannabis without requiring a major fight with established players. The real opportunity for the company is the Canadian market forecast here at C$12 billion with a primary target of the recreational market.

Source: Aurora Cannabis March presentation

No doubt, the company has the potential to succeed beyond Canada. The ICC Labs acquisition provides a path into Latin America and cultivation facilities being built in Denmark is another gateway into Europe. The U.S example should provide a strong idea of how difficult expansion into another country with regulations no doubt build that will favor local growers and operators.

Uruguay is clearly open for business with ICC Labs scaling to 150,000 kg capacity per year, but people need to realize that local players will eventually dominate most global markets similar to the U.S. The company has a path to over 1 million kg/year of cannabis, but lots of questions exist on the ability to sell so much product at reasonable prices.

Source: Aurora Cannabis March presentation

In Q4, Aurora Cannabis generated minuscule international revenues with a focus on medical cannabis in Germany. Again, firms like industry-affiliated research institute Prohibition Partners throw out large market opportunities like a German medical cannabis market of $8.6 billion by 2028, the reality is far smaller. Aurora Cannabis only saw EU (read Germany) medical cannabis revenues of C$2.9 million, flat with the prior quarter.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ2'19 MD&A

One only has to search medical cannabis in Germany to see this market is being flooded with Canadian companies alone. Both Aphria (APHA) and Zenabis announced plans to enter the Germany market recently.

Aphria via a subsidiary launched the company's first CBD-based nutraceutical, the first product in its CBD-based cosmetics line for the German market.

Zenabis has a deal with Farmako GmbH ("Farmako"), a research-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, to distribute CBD isolate in Germany and other European countries. The company has a plan to grow nearly 500,000 kg of dried cannabis flower in Canada despite limited current production.

On top of Canadian competition alone, German Hemp Association (DHV) Chief Executive Georg Wurth expects local cultivation in Germany to begin in months. While some disagree, the general summation is that the market demand will be generally met by local cultivation supply. The Canadian players have generally failed to supply the market due to the legalization of recreational use in Canada opening the door for European operators.

Perspective

Investors need to keep a perspective on the projected large market opportunities because a lot of other companies are entering the space and growing substantially to compete as well. Most of the cannabis companies project proprietary cannabis strains and operating procedures, but most companies have no real lead.

For this reason, investors need to keep the actual revenue targets for FY20 and FY21 as practical ways to value the company. The $1.05 billion revenue target for FY21 that ends in June is the current target to base the stock valuation of $10 billion.

As a note, Cresco Labs has a Fy21 revenue target for revenues in excess of $1 billion with a market cap of only $4.1 billion. Soon enough, these U.S. operators could compete for investor dollars, greatly reducing the scarcity value that originally propped up the Canadian cannabis stocks.

Aurora Cannabis should have 550,000 kgs of cannabis production in addition to the ICC Labs in Latin America. Even only $4/gram would generate far in excess of $1 billion in annuals revenues. At $2 billion in annual revenues, the stock still trades at 5x that FY21 revenue estimate. Some questions remain whether the company can even maintain those levels of prices per gram with flooded markets.

For this reason, the stock remains a trade for anything above the recent support at $8. Aurora Cannabis has the potential to rally to previous highs based on the global expansion excitement, but the stock is likely to hit a wall long term.

The key investor takeaway is that the realities of the U.S. market continue to confirm our research that the Canadian cannabis players aren't going to see the global expansion wrapped up into market expectations. If anything, the short-term bullish trade has less room to run before the market wakes up to a global market that isn't so welcoming of international imports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.