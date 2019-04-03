Revisiting My Buckeye Partners Investment

A few months ago, I discussed my decision to sell Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) and Enbridge (ENB) in favor of Buckeye Partners (BPL) primarily due to my belief that BPL was opportunistically undervalued given its failure to participate fully in the January rally that MIC and ENB had both partaken in despite it possessing similar assets:

Since then, my decision has paid off handsomely, as the tables have turned on total return performance:

Data by YCharts

BPL has also reported its Q4 and FY18 results since I wrote my previous article; so, given those results and the current valuation, I would like to provide investors an update on why I am reaffirming my original outlook on the investment thesis and continue to like the total return outlook despite recent gains.

Investment Thesis

As a reminder, my investment thesis here is that, with its greater level of retained cash flows and stabilized investment grade credit rating (thanks to the distribution cut and non-core asset sales used to deleverage), BPL is well positioned to achieve strong growth rates in the years to come. When combined with its attractive distribution yield, BPL should be able to generate long-term double-digit total returns with a lower component of it being reliant on riskier growth and a greater portion coming from existing cash flows (due to its low valuation multiple and high distribution yield).

It is also important to note that BPL's business model is fairly low risk, with the vast majority of cash flow coming from fixed fee contracts, minimizing commodity pricing, and macroeconomic risk and also enjoys significant geographic and product diversity. It also does not have to pay fees to higher level management and its distributions are tax-advantaged since it has no GP IDRs or C Corp Governance.

While the company has had its share of struggles as evidenced by the recent distribution cut, BPL remains a high-quality business and its investment grade credit rating and distribution are now on much stabler footing than they were a year ago as evidenced by the improved distribution coverage (guided to be over 1.2x in 2019) and the fact that Moody's recently upgraded their outlook for the credit rating from negative to stable.

Recent Results

BPL units regained their positive price momentum when Q4 results outperformed market expectations thanks to strong performances in domestic pipeline and terminal operations. However, the international business continued to drag down results. While distributable cash flow declined by ~24% year-over-year in Q4 (due in large part to asset sales, lower petroleum product prices, an expired contract to transport crude oil at its Chicago Complex, and continued struggles in its global marine storage unit), underlying fundamentals in its pipeline business remained strong, with average tariff growth from $0.905 to $0.913 year-over-year and terminal throughput growth from 1.29 million bpd to 1.35 million bpd.

Outlook

2019 is projected to be a trough year for cash flows as recent dispositions get fully rolled into results, growth projects continue to advance and begin to come online, and the marine storage unit seeks to stabilize cash flows in anticipation of IMO 2020 which is forecast to improve business fundamentals. In the meantime, the other businesses should continue to drive slow and steady growth through increasing volumes and tariffs, and in 2020 and beyond, management is guiding for a pickup in growth rates as growth projects begin to make a more significant impact and the marine storage unit is expected to return to growth.

There is good reason for their optimism as well, as the growth projects continue to make good progress. The second phase of the Michigan/Ohio project is projected to commence pipeline movements by some point this summer mid-2019 pending the receipt of the FERC approval for the PDO and a successful hydro test. Meanwhile, the Chicago Complex expansion also continues to move forward on budget and ahead of schedule and already enjoys the backing of a long-term contract. BPL's South Texas Gateway new export terminal project continues to secure additional throughput commitments and storage contracts as interest in this lucrative energy export infrastructure asset continues to grow. Finally, management is making numerous investments across its Global Marine Terminal business to increase capacity and connectivity/optionality for customers in an attempt to boost that business as well.

Investor Takeaway

Thanks to the 1.2x baseline coverage of the distribution this year and the outlook for cash flow growth in the years to come, BPL should have no issues keeping its leverage down while making strong progress on achieving a self-funded growth model. As a result, BPL should be able to resume growing its distribution within a year or two as well, which should cause the valuation multiple to appreciate considerably as well.

Despite recent appreciation in units, prices still remain near lows not seen since the financial crisis and the 8.61% forward distribution yield remains high on a historical basis.

Data by YCharts

Given the growth outlook and sound balance sheet, BPL's valuation appears highly compelling. BPL remains a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: High Yield Landlord remains long ENB