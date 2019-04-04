EnLink Is Going To $14

The company also has growth projects in the works to increase future cash flows.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is another midstream company that is performing well thanks to the new shale revolution taking place in North America, yet its share price is still substantially off of its all-time highs.

What’s not to like about ENLC? The company has a yield of over 8% and has multiple growth projects to increase cash flows. Its distributions are set to grow in 2019, as well.

In addition, ENLC has been displaying bullish price performance in 2019, and appears to be rounding out of a bottom.

Even if share prices don’t rise, the dividend is what matters to the passive income investors holding MLPs, such as myself, and so I don’t mind collecting distributions in the mail every month while the sector turns around.

As a result, I continue to believe in the shale revolution, especially in those who will transport the oil and gas volumes, like ENLC, and am therefore staying long the midstream sector.

ENLC Has Growth Projects In Store

EnLink delivered record volumes, with some areas like Oklahoma notching 30% increases in volumes year-over-year.

In addition, the company has multiple growth projects on deck to increase volumes, such as the Lobo III gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin, fractionation expansions in Louisiana, a new NGL pipeline in the same area called the Cajun-Sibon III (which will be in service in the second quarter of 2019), and various gathering system projects located in Oklahoma and Texas.

Needless to say, these projects should provide the company with robust cash flows for years to come. From my time working at a small engineering firm out of college, we found that ENLC was extremely cheap, and wanted the job done at the lowest price.

This reluctance to spend capital on anything pricey is not good for contractors, because it reduces their incentives to the job. But, financial shrewdness is good for publicly traded companies like ENLC, on the other hand, because they are focusing on their shareholders and the bottom line.

Technicals Bullish

As readers can see below, ENLC is building a base and preparing to move higher. Source: E*TRADE

Shares are becoming overbought according to the RSI, which would seem bearish because this is usually where stocks meet resistance and come back down to earth. After all, last time shares of ENLC were overbought in June of 2018, the stock subsequently pulled back.

However, the 150 day moving average has just been surpassed, which is bullish, and now the stock should use the strong momentum seen by the RSI to make it back up to the 200 day moving average (black line). Strong buying volume came in recently, as well, which is indicative of institutional buying (another bullish sign).

So, if and when $14 is reached, which is where the 200 day moving average is, and where the RSI will become heavily overbought, look for the stock to take a breather, short term. Long term, getting in on ENLC anywhere below $18 is a steal.

Financials Strong

EnLink reported adjusted EBITDA of $273.9 million for the fourth quarter in 2018, which was a 15% growth in earnings yoy, and $1.042 billion in EBITDA for the full year. Cash flows even grew 80% yoy for the fourth quarter, which is quite impressive.

Net income was negative at $230.2 million for the fourth quarter, but this was mainly due to one time costs associated with the Devon (NYSE:DVN) business combination, and impairments from non-core assets that were deemed to have surpassed their fair values.

On a more important note, distributable cash flow grew to $727.9 million for 2018, which represented a double-digit growth rate of about 17% year-over-year.

The company also ended the quarter at 1.24x distribution coverage, which is strong, and they are even expected to raise distributions by 5% to 10% from 2019 to 2021.

Debt should remain under control, as well, since the company reported a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.78x as of December 31, 2018. This was below guidance of 3.85x, which means that EnLink is meeting the requirements of their spending goals, and is being financially responsible to shareholders.

Risks

EnLink faces some risks along with other peers in the midstream sector, such as lower oil & gas prices that lead to lower fracking activity by E&Ps, and lower volume throughput.

The bigger risk facing ENLC is whether or not they can keep their distributions growing when new projects commence construction. Investors fear that there will not be enough cash left over after building out these pipelines, for example, and that the distribution will even be reduced.

Thankfully, ENLC has indicated that they will, indeed, be growing their distributions, even with the new projects underway.

Conclusion

EnLink is growing volume throughput in a challenging environment. However, while the shale boom is firmly underway, and volumes continue to flow through midstream player’s pipelines, stock prices are still depressed.

This negative price action is most likely due to the fear that overbuilding is occurring, and distributions could be threatened in this kind of environment.

Many midstream companies have announced, though, that most projects will be funded within cash flows, and no more share offerings (dilution) will be necessary.

In addition, many are raising their distributions in 2019, including ENLC, proving that midstream players have turned a corner, and are ready to win income investor’s loyalty back.

Therefore, the fundamentals surrounding the midstream sector appear to have improved dramatically, and the bullish price action is allowing investors to start building their positions back up again in the space.

As a result, I continue to add to my midstream positions, and will sit back and collect my distributions until these beaten down companies make their comebacks in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.