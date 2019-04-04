Tracking Hurricane Micron

I live on the east coast of Florida, so tracking how hurricanes move is as important as tracking how stocks move. I am always amazed by how accurately the weather models predict a hurricane’s volatile travel path over time. But, I am also puzzled by why meteorologists can forecast a constantly changing hurricane path but Wall Street analysts can only forecast a fixed target price to be hit sometime in the next 12 months.

With my limited understanding of weather models, I surmise that the model first identifies the key factors which affect the hurricane’s strength (i.e., water temperature) and path (i.e., nearby high/low pressures), and then forecast where these factors will be in the near future. Using the forecast paths of these factors, the future hurricane strength and the travel route can be predicted with reasonable accuracy. In this post, I will use the same approach to forecast both the future price target and its time path for shares of Micron Technology (NYSE: MU) for the period between April 2019 and August 2021.

Did Hurricane Micron Landfall (Capitulate)?

I also need to take some time to explain why I picked Micron to do this experiment. Being on the forefront of the semiconductor supply chain, Micron is one of the most cyclical stocks. The high volatility alone should make any forecast, if reasonably predictive, more useful to investors. Furthermore, in the last few months, Micron's stock has demonstrated some signs of capitulation. For one, after many months of being beaten down, MU finally hit a new low at $29.04 with large volume at December 24, 2018 (circle in Figure 1A). This is a typical sign of stock price capitulation, as if investors gave up emotionally and cashed out.

It Is the Post-Capitulation That Counts.

As capitulation cannot be called beforehand, it is the result of a capitulation that matters. You can almost think of capitulation to a heavily beaten-down stock like a colonoscopy to a heavily irritated rectum and colon. Capitulation can literally clean up all the old players in the game. New bottom buyers will disregard the bad near-term financials, which has been already reflected in prices, but focus more on the longer term forward financials. As in Micron’s case, following many analysts’ downgrades due to a continued weakening DRAM/NAND prices, Micron's shares still rallied over a downside guidance on 3Q’s revenue. The fact that stock prices totally ignored the changes in forward financials gives another clue that sellers have been out and new value buyers are looking beyond the 3Q guidance (Figure 1B).

2H 2019 Rebound?

It is still a fight between memory demand and supply. The bull thesis rests on the demand recovery from PCs and smartphones no later than 2H 2019, which is somewhat supported by a similar uptick on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) revenue estimates in 2H 2019. However, the bear argues that such demand increase cannot offset the overhanging excess inventory and the supply growth on the industry level.

On the company level, Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung have done all they can do in cutting down capital expenditure. Declines in DRAM and NAND bit growth still increased and pricing softness and inventory buildup continued to worsen in 2Q. No one denies that the short-term picture is not pretty. All financial metrics forward estimates were downward revised after 2Q earnings announcement and the investors’ expectation is visibly lowered. Yet, management’s talk about a structurally different memory industry and a bright 2H 2019 seems to be the only factor to tilt the balance toward the bull side. Street analyst consensus estimates on most financial metrics were perked up after 1H 2019 (Table 1, Figure 2A, and Figure 2B).

Micron's Future Price Target Path

So the premise that Micron already capitulated becomes an important basis to argue that Micron's shares will be again valued with distant future financials in Table 1. At this point, I will first explain my thought process of building a model to track the future price path: If a stock is priced based on its forecast financials at the time, I should first find those financial metrics which have traditionally affected the stock prices. Once a historical relationship between the historical stock prices and these financial metrics is identified, the current estimates of these financial metrics at different future times can be fed into the model to generate the future stock price targets.

In the long run, stock prices are affected by management guidance and analysts’ estimates of future financials. Analysts’ estimates are closely tracking management guidance, if available, as it contains the most forward-looking information. As a result, Micron's stock prices are known to react to analysts’ forecasts of future revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure. It is clear that historically Micron's stock price has been closely tracking its forward revenue estimate and EPS estimate (Figure 2A-2B). Specifically, both revenue and EPS estimates dropped in 1H 2019 but are expected to rise from 2H 2019 on.

The message from the positive relationship between forward financials estimates and stock prices should give investors more comfort, since it suggests that Micron’s stock prices have reflected underlying fundamentals after all. Furthermore, since Wall Street analysts, as a group, tend to give forward estimates routinely many quarters into the future (till 3Q 2021), it may be informative to investors if future prices of Micron can be estimated with the corresponding forward financial forecasts. That being said, the premise of this exercise is that the analysts’ consensus estimates need to be unbiased as a group and over time. Therefore, based on the Street's estimates of the five financial metrics for last 40 quarters and next 10 quarters, I was able to estimate Micron’s “future price targets.” The way I came up with this forecast price target is as follows:

I collected stock prices and consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, free cash flow, and capex for the past 40 quarters and next 10 quarters.

I correlated Micron's stock prices with the 40 historical estimates for the five financial metrics (multiple correlation). Keep in mind that although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is still a forward-looking stock pricing model. This is because at any point of time in history, Micron’s price is estimated by the forward estimates of the five financial metrics at that time. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation framework to price stocks consistently.

The relationship I identified in (2) would suggest how today’s stock price moves in response to analysts’ forecasts of the five forward fundamentals. I also included a tech ETF index (QQQ) to capture the market impact on Micron's stock price. As shown in a previous post, Micron's stock has been affected by the recent tech rebound.

I also included the revenue estimate of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) as a relevant metric to explain Micron’s price. Being the largest of Micron’s suppliers, it is shown in a recent post that Micron's stock price correlates more to Lam’s revenue estimate than to Micron’s estimate. As shown in Figure 2C, there is a clear association between Micron’s stock price and Lam’s revenue estimate. It is also noted that Lam’s revenue estimates go up faster than Micron’s revenue estimates from 2019 on.

Using the relationship and the analysts’ next 10-quarter estimates of the five metrics, I was able to compute the future stock prices corresponding to those forward financials. In Figure 3, I showed how this analysts' forecast of stock prices should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual Micron's stock prices (in black). Since 2015, Micron's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Micron's shares. After 2018, I also showed the future quarterly price targets from 2Q 2019 through 3Q 2021.

There is never a shortage of reasons why the above forecast may not materialize. Remember, the premise of this fundamental analysis is that Micron already capitulated, so the investors finally start looking at the company’s fundamentals again. More importantly, since the near-term negative financials have already baked into current prices, future price targets will be determined by distant forward financials which are more positive. Also keep in mind, the estimated price targets are based on the current consensus estimates of the five relevant financial metrics. Whenever the Street analysts change their mind, the dotted price target line will shift as a result.

Takeaways

It may not happen until later 2019, but Street analysts have been very positive about Micron’s long-term fundamentals, solely per Micron’s optimistic forecasts. It appears that China uncertainty, crypto weakness, and the Fed’s interest rate policy all become headwinds which will be blown over by 2H 2019. The PC and smartphone demand recovery will increase both DRAM/NAND bit growth and prices. As a result, most financial metrics will be significantly improved from 2020 on. Assuming that the general stock market and the U.S. economy will not throw a curveball, Micron's stock price will be around $50 one year out and reach $60 by 2021, based on the same favorable forecasts on the company’s financials. Both the time path and the level of the future price target movement totally depend on the actual time path and the realization of the forward financial estimates. For Micron's shareholders, in order to receive an estimated annual 20% future stock return, the key is that the memory demand-supply mismatch needs to be cleared by 2H 2019.

