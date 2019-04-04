Skyworks: Bet On The Winning Horse

Heavy revenue concentration in one customer is affecting its current share price too much, and thus, we considered it at an attractive valuation.

Investment Thesis

While we still have to see that the 5G revolution will bring the expected progress in the way we interact with the world, the best approach to take part in the game is standing by the most reliable companies capable of better adapting to evolving requirements of IoT and 5G demands.

In that sense, Skyworks (SWKS) has done an outstanding job achieving sound financials, possessing a fortress balance sheet without debt, getting a prominent return on invested capital, and excelling in its cash flow generation. It also provides a friendly shareholder return policy. The revenue is growing at a fast pace, and the company is positioned to benefit significantly from increasing analog components required with the new 5G standards.

Skyworks' earnings performance

We're going to relate Skyworks' earnings to Qorvo's (QRVO) as its more equivalent competitor, focusing both businesses mainly on the mobile market. Even more insightful if possible as both companies share their customer concentration with Apple (AAPL), accounting for 36% FY2018 of Qorvo's revenue and 47% of Skyworks'.

Skyworks' net revenue has more than doubled in just five years from $1,792 million in 2013 to $3,868 million in 2018, and it stands out this didn't happen at margin expense. On the contrary, the company has a history of improved margins over the years: gross margin went up from 43% in 2013 to 50% in 2018, and operating margin from 19% in 2013 to 34% in 2018, reflecting operational efficiencies on its manufacturing front and a rigorous handle of operating expenses.

In line with these improvements is its hybrid manufacturing model, combining in-house production and outsourced assembling to better balance its internal volume with the demand, maintaining high capacity utilization to leverage its fixed costs. Besides, gross margin enhancements aren't finished here, as the management is guiding to 53% as the next target.

It's worth remarking this revenue growth also came from inorganic growth through various acquisitions, as the joint venture with Panasonic in 2014 for the design, manufacture, and sale of Panasonic SAW and TC SAW filter products. Two years after in 2016 this joint venture was thoroughly combined purchasing the remaining interest, these two operations had the cost of $225 million.

Also, last year's Avnera acquisition for $404 million in cash, a leader in breakthrough audio/voice analog circuits, will help to expand technology included in its products by adding ultra-low power analog circuits to enable smart interfaces via acoustic signal processing. Skyworks believes this buy will expand its addressable market by over $5 billion in Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Enterprise and Automotive Markets, targeting applications that include AI speakers/microphones, virtual assistants, intelligent gaming controllers, and vehicle in-dash systems as well as wired/wireless headsets. Moreover, Avnera acquisition came with a top-tier client portfolio of the audio sphere, like Harman, JBL, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Philips (NYSE:PHG), Pioneer, Polk, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Sennheiser, Sony (NYSE:SNE), Vizio, and Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMHF).

The business integration of these purchases seems superb as it barely increased its operating cost burden.

When we compare this performance to Qorvo's, we learn it has struggled to reach even 40% gross margin of roughly the same revenue amount Skyworks made. If we go down to the operating expenses line, it yields only a razor-thin operating margin of just 2% in 2018. Indeed, more so Skyworks is competing with the likes of big semiconductor behemoths as Texas Instruments (TXN) and Analog Devices (ADI), which boast operating margins in the range of 30-40%.

Source: Data from financial statements

Skyworks' Fortress Balance Sheet

Skyworks has done exceptional work managing its balance sheet with no debt, and $1,086 million cash position. Also, Qorvo has near zero net-debt position without significant maturities until 2026. Another bright light we discovered is in its Goodwill and Intangible assets section, comprising 25% and 28%, respectively, of total assets, making last year an uptick from 19% and 21% due to Avnera acquisition, therefore not being at a worrisome level and pretty much in line with Texas Instruments' percentages in the 25% and 30%. In this comparison, Qorvo falls apart with goodwill and total intangible assets as a percentage of total assets at 37% and 45%.

To take a better insight into a company's capital allocation success, we like to analyze and compare to its competitors its return on invested capital (ROIC) ratio, as the best metric for creating shareholder value. So we read Skyworks is crushing Qorvo's numbers by far, even exceeding Texas Instruments' return, our gold standard, in some years.

Source: Data from financial statements

R&D Investments

There are many unknowns from the future 5G world requirements, in matters like power efficiencies, advanced filtering, designing wins, and also about increasing standards in analog performance. Thus, businesses must develop the ability to integrate these new technology solutions into products that finally will gain acceptance between the OEMs and final customers; in doing that, it is mandatory for semiconductor companies to have enough financial flexibility to ramp up R&D investments and drive these technology challenges to better adapt to new standards. An outstanding example of this is Skyworks' efforts to round out its SAW filters portfolio (used at the lower frequency bands) by more investing in capital to reinforce the BAW portfolio (used at the higher frequency bands).

On this task of R&D spending, Skyworks and Qorvo are roughly in line allocating around $400 million annually. However, while for Skyworks it's at a comfortable level at 11% of net revenues, for Qorvo it comprised 15% of net revenue. This expense combined with the high marketing and selling expenses of its products leaves Qorvo's operating margin thin, reflecting a pending work to do optimizing its operating expenses, considering that since its inception in 2015 from the merger of TriQuint Semiconductor and RF Micro Devices, its overhead costs have remained untouched.

Shareholder return

Next, regarding shareholder return, Skyworks has a target return of 60-75% of Free Cash Flow; as we see in the chart below, last year's returns even exceed free cash flow reserves. The management intends to continue its stock repurchase program, as it has just renewed its authorization to another $2 billion.

Dividend payments only have a history of five years, but we are talking about a rapidly growing company with an FCF margin at around mid-twenties, with the intended target of being approximately 30%. So even though dividend has increased by double-digits the last two years, it only comprised 27% of FCF. We deem Skyworks is in the sweet spot to be bought by dividend-growth investors. It has a recently declared dividend policy, and the management compromised with a specific shareholder return target. Also, it has a fast-growing dividend per share very well covered by cash flow generation and a top line revenue that will benefit in a big way from the future technology trends.

Source: Company financial statements

Final thoughts on Skyworks' business

While its profits hinge upon the mobile market comprising 73% of revenue, for now 27% of it is made of the broad market, over $1 billion on an annualized revenue rate that is growing by double-digits. So it tells us though broad semiconductor market is a crowded field there is a vast total addressable market to tap, and Skyworks is a competitive player in it.

As we've commented, from a financial viewpoint, we consider that Skyworks is uniquely positioned to profit from 5G and IoT sphere. Also, we find that it excels from a marketing standpoint, as it introduced the first integrated 5G solution with the Sky5, a flexible and customizable platform for 5G cellular applications to interact with differentiated architectures for an open-sourced ecosystem. It's a fact it seems Wall Street doesn't give it the credit it deserves. We, on the contrary, deem that this ability to interface with 5G early adopters toward different designs puts the company in the spot where it could capitalize on technology leadership, getting ahead of its competitors. Taking an early understanding of 5G increasing technical complexity gives Skyworks the skills to develop the appropriate and broadest portfolio of analog solutions, and thus creating strong bonds with its customers to keep fostering close relationships to combine the support between design teams and engineers, to produce high-value products and reduce the time to market.

Stock Valuation

When analyzing a tech company we think it is quite difficult doing it with the standard discounted cash flow model we usually use, because it's hard to predict a constant growth, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which is highly volatile with new products emerging and existing products becoming obsolete. However, running it, we can make a cautious arrival at the current value of the company.

We take the average analyst forecast for this and the next year of $3.9 billion and $4.2 billion of revenue respectively, or +1.1% and +7.4% growth YoY. As all companies are guiding for the second half of the year returning to revenue growth, we are lengthening the forecasted growth around 7% of FY2020 to FY2025, and then slowing it to terminal growth rate. For the rest of the assumptions, we take the current figures omitting the margin improvements the management has targeted.

So we arrive at a fair stock value in the range of $85.98 to $95.62, about a 10% margin of safety at the mid-point buying the shares at current prices. In terms of P/E Ratio, Skyworks is trading at around 13x multiple, a rather modest valuation for a growing company; the primary cause for this discount is its revenue concentration in just one big customer. We consider this issue will resolve over time as the company's scope has broadened. Wall Street's distrust about Skyworks' ability to overcome this point really opens the door to buy this company at really appealing prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.