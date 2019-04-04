Home Depot: The Investor Vs. The Speculator

I'll conclude as to why Home Depot is a hold for the investor but coming close to being a sell for the speculator.

What investors need to look out for and what the speculators need to be paying attention to.

Understanding the difference between the investor and the speculator for Home Depot shareholders.

Investor Vs. Speculator

An investor is one who buys an asset for its income distribution and intends to hold the asset over its lifetime. Think of a 10- or 20-year bond or a stock you buy and intend to hold it for 10 to 20 years or even longer. All the while collecting the dividends, while hopefully participating in the asset's appreciation in value. Investors buy these assets for investment.

Speculators, on the other hand, buy assets with the intention of selling them at a higher price. They may sell them short in the hopes of covering them at a lower price in the not-so-distant future too.

Speculators are less concerned with the income they will receive and more concerned with the capital gains they can have if they can time the speculation wisely.

Home Depot (HD) has been such an incredible investment for investors over the past 10, 20 and even 30+ years. I had myself once owned 15 shares back when I was in high school in 1995. I sold them to buy shares in Microsoft (MS) soon after it went up, I recall. I speculated, and in the end, lost out on massive gains I would have made had I just forgot I ever bought them. It's easier said than done.

Speculators can tend to be very right or very wrong in a lot of cases.

Forest Analogy For Home Depot

I'm going to go back to the end of WWII, in 1945. In the previous years, between the Great Depression and World War II having displaced so many workers and businesses, the American economy was like a forest that had just experienced a wild fire.

Much of the land lay open to sunlight, and with freedom and free market capitalism, the ground would be very fertile for future growth.

Think of these little green shoots as local hardware stores all throughout every main street in America.

Every green shoot is going to grow bigger, and soon will have to start competing with the other green shoots for their survival. They will compete for the nutrients in the soil and for the sun's rays. The stronger shoots will go on to overtake the less strong green shoots.

What would happen is just like these trees will compete with one another, then as they get bigger, they take even more of the sunlight and more of the nutrients from the soil. This then causes other young trees to die off and become dead wood.

Many of these green-shooting trees would go on to become chains with stores in multiple states. One such store was one I remember going to when I was a kid was called Pergament.

Pergament was founded in 1935 in Nassau County, NY. It peaked at having 42 stores in 3 states, NY, Conn, and NJ. Sales peaked at $375 million.

It began to have troubles in 1989 and continued to struggle all throughout the 1990s, eventually going bankrupt in 2001. The reason: Home Depot and Lowe's (LOW). Wikipedia has a list of 28 home improvement chains that all went bankrupt over the last 40 years.

Home Depot was founded in 1978, and the company provided a different kind of model for hardware stores that made it like the Walmart (WMT) of the 5 and 10 stores scattered across America. This makes Home Depot about 41 years old.

This was a tree that was planted to grow very large and take up as much sunlight and nutrients from the competing trees as it could. Today, there are 1981 Home Depot trees scattered all across America.

Home Depot, along with Lowe's, would come to dominate the home improvement sector selling building materials, garden supplies, tools, hardware and anything else relating to the improvement of one's home.

For perspective on the growth of Home Depot and its encompassment of the overall retail sector impact, we can look at Home Depot's sales relative to the aggregate sales in its sector of the economy.

This would be considered the industry sales:

In 1994, Home Depot had overall revenue of $15.470 billion (this includes the month of January 1995). In that same year, the building materials, garden equipment and supplies dealers retail sector had sales of $157.056 billion.

Thus, Home Depot had roughly 9.8% of sales relative to the overall sales in the US. This isn't precise, because the company had some stores in Canada and, eventually, Mexico too. It still has stores in Canada and Mexico, but a vast majority of the sales and stores are in the US.

Fast forward to 2018 and Home Depot had overall sales revenue of $108.203 billion. The industry showed sales of $390.465 billion. Thus, Home Depot captured roughly 27.71%, when looking at it from this perspective.

That's a big tree!

I crunched Home Depot's sales numbers relative to industry sales for the past 10 years:

Year Sector Sales Home Depot Sales % of Sector 2009 261300 65955 25.24% 2010 259907 67997 26.16% 2011 269427 70395 26.13% 2012 281996 74754 26.51% 2013 301554 78812 26.14% 2014 317569 83176 26.19% 2015 331273 88519 26.72% 2016 349149 94595 27.09% 2017 378028 100904 26.69% 2018* 390465 108203 27.71%

Note: Figures in millions $, Sector sales means retail trade from the building materials, garden equipment and supplies dealers.

* Note: 2018 included a 53-week year for Home Depot, making the % comp a little inflated. It beefed up sales $1.7 billion for the year. Accounting for that figure into the % of aggregate sales takes it from 27.71% to 27.28%.

This shows that the company's share of the overall sales of its sector have more or less plateaued, albeit still creeping up in market share ever so slightly.

Home Depot's store count was 2244 in 2009, and it only went up to 2287 in 2018. The US store count is 1981 out of the total of the 2287.

What Investors Need To Appreciate

The main point I wanted to make here is that Home Depot is like a giant tree in your backyard that is taking up most of the sunlight and nutrients of the soil of its surrounding area. It would be very difficult for new trees to grow anywhere near it, just as it would be very difficult to see new hardware stores open next to a Home Depot and expect to survive.

There will always be competitors to Home Depot in its peripheral surrounding areas. I can name a good number of stores and businesses I go to for my home improvement needs that are not Home Depot.

The days of Home Depot taking market share away from competitors is pretty much over. The company is well-established, and its growth rate is only as good as the home improvement sector's growth rate.

With that said, there are two main factors that warrant investors' attention.

I would suggest that one tell-tale sign of Home Depot losing its edge would be if we began to see its % share of industry sales decline on a consistent basis. That would mean something is wrong and new competitors are beginning to take up its market share. Holding the consistency of its % of market share over the past 10 years is quite a healthy sign.

The other main factor to watch is the net profit margins.

Data by YCharts

Home Depot has enjoyed a stunning widening of net profit margins over its life. As the company has gained market share and put the competition out of business, it has likely been able to enjoy greater degrees of pricing power and earn higher profits on its sales. A reversal of these high profit margins would definitely be bad news for profit growth.

Between Home Depot's market share and its dear profit margins, so long as these two factors don't start to reverse, HD is a hold for the investor who is holding the stock for its dividend income.

What The Speculator Needs To Appreciate

While the dividends for the investor don't fluctuate near as much as the share price does, for the speculator who's buying or shorting Home Depot shares, there is plenty of volatility on which to earn capital gains.

Here is just a 1-year chart of Home Depot share price.

This is where paying closer attention to market conditions relative to expectations can create opportunities to go long or go short.

Back in early October, when shares were trading over $200 apiece, I wrote an article suggesting that there were slowing trends that warranted a pause in the price. Shares would go on to decline in the months ahead, bottoming around Christmas time at about $158 apiece.

Shares have since rallied once again, so it's time to take a look at the same trends I looked at in October to see if this recent rally is sustainable or if it'll run out of gas again and provide another short opportunity for the trader.

Retail Trade Data

This is the retail trade data for the past 5 years represented as year-over-year % change. The red line is quarterly, while the blue line is monthly.

The quarterly figures are showing a clear trend down in the rate of growth.

Home Depot sales did very well in 2018 on account of gaining market share as I indicated earlier, going from 26.69% to 27.71% of sales of the sector (27.28% if you take out the 53rd week).

I would argue that this increase in market share is surely helping to keep shares elevated in price and gave reason for the rally we've seen post the low in December.

However, looking ahead into 2019, the trend in the aggregate retail trade data looks to continue to slow down.

This will likely put pressure on Home Depot's sales, and its capacity to continue to gain market share could prove challenging at already over 27%.

A decline in market share, with a decline in aggregate sales in the sector, would exacerbate the sales growth situation for the company too.

Median Sales Price Existing Housing

Sales prices of existing homes have been declining recently. For the 4th quarter of 2018, the average sales price was down 6.07% year over year.

What I am most concerned about is the ratio of the median sales price of existing houses to median household incomes.

High house prices have justified making capital investments in the current housing stock.

As we are beginning to see the median sales price of existing homes decline, we could also see a decline in sales in the sector.

Conclusion

There are indeed a lot of risks for both the investor and the speculator in Home Depot shares.

While there is nothing in the immediate horizon suggesting the investor should sell or the speculator should sell short, at the same time there is nothing that warrants the investor or the speculator to go long right now either.

What I'm looking for is a clear sign of a break in growth in sales, coupled with anything that would suggest that profit margins are declining.

The one statistic I am watching the most closely for now is the retail trade data. It comes out monthly and is a great barometer for sales trends in Home Depot. We'll get the figures for March in a few weeks, and I will update on the current state of sales trends and other data as well before advising on the timing to go short or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.