Roku: Wait Until The Sales Multiple Drops Before You Tune In

Investment Thesis

Source: Roku Products Page

Roku (ROKU) was a product that provided me a great deal of joy and value during my undergraduate studies, living with roommates who did not want a cable bill. The product and platform is a fantastic platform for cord-cutters and their library of content is continuously expanding. You can access your favorite streaming applications, cast videos from your devices onto your television, and stream news and sports. I have no doubts that the company will grow and benefit from the trend of cord-cutting in the coming year, but the price is a little ahead of itself for my liking as an investment.

Company Background

Roku IPO Listed On The Nasdaq

The company was founded by current the CEO, Anthony Wood, in 2002 and provides OTT (Over-The-Top) content in the form of streaming channels to its customers. The company has an array of physical products used to access the Roku platform. These products include HDMI plug-ins, external boxes, and Roku-enabled televisions. The Roku platform supports a copious number of streaming services in the form of channels, both free and premium, offering pre-recorded and live content. Since Q4 2017 the company has also operated a proprietary Roku streaming channel licensed content from third-party providers and eventually several premium subscription options.

Data by YCharts

Roku made its debut on the public markets when it listed on the Nasdaq on September 28th, 2017 and since then shareholders have been on a rollercoaster as the market struggles to price this innovative entity.

Historical Performance & Projections

Roku is one of the many hot growth-oriented recent IPOs that delivers impressive top-line revenue growth but fails to turn a profit. This is not an inherently bad attribute but simply means that revenues and price multiples hold more significance to the company than it would to a profitable peer, and in this area, Roku has shined. The company reported the following notable items in their latest annual filing:

FY 2018 Revenue of $742.51 million (up 44.79% y/y)

FY 2018 Net Loss of $9 million (down 86% y/y)

FY 2018 Diluted Revenue Per Share of $6.02

From a reporting standpoint, Roku reports revenues as two distinct units; Platform Revenue and Player Revenue. The performance in these units is driven by active accounts per period and streaming hours. The graph below represents my expectations in both of these areas through 2020.

Source: Contributor Research (Historical data from Roku Shareholder Note)

I predict the company to continue its strong trend of adding new active accounts, with 27.1 and 33.8 for FY'19 and FY'20 respectively. Additionally, I expect total streaming hours to continue to grow, reaching 13.4 billion by the end of 2020. Using these projections I have estimated the future performance of Roku's business units.

Source: Contributor Research (Historical data from Roku Shareholder Note)

Several years back Roku made a noticeable shift as a company when it's the primary source of revenue shifted from player to platform in origination. Since then the divergence has grown and I expect this to continue over the next several quarters. This is very good for the company long-term as Roku is much more viable as a services provider than a pureplay on its hardware in my view, and I believe the appreciation in share price is a direct result. With these figures estimated, I am able to forecast the Roku's statement of income (seen below).

Source: Contributor Research

Some key highlights from my forecast:

FY 2019 Revenue of $1,021 million (up 37.46% y/y)

FY 2019 Net Loss of $86 million (as guided by management)

FY 2019 Diluted Revenue Per Share of $7.96

FY 2020 Revenue of $1,339 million (up 31.23% y/y)

FY 2020 Net Loss of $19 million (down 78% y/y)

FY 2020 Diluted Revenue Per Share of $10.04

With these projections and assumptions understood, I turn my attention to my valuation.

Valuation

Source: Contributor Research (Historical data from Roku Shareholder Note)

My model doesn't have the company turning an annual profit until 2021 at the earliest. This means we'll have to use the shakier price/sales revenue multiple metric and comparable companies analysis to get to the bottom of what this stock is worth. This presents a fairly unique challenge compared to some of the other companies I've covered using this method, as there are not many obvious equivalent substitutes for Roku that are a similar pure play and that are publically traded. CNBC had an interesting article about how the company is valued more like an internet Giant than a hardware company, and The Motley Fool stated Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the best comparable entity for Roku. While I do not believe these are perfect matches, I do feel they are better comparisons than, say, GoPro (GPRO) or FitBit (FIT), which lack the platform monetization, therefore they are the best indicators we have.

Source: Contributor Research

The table above illustrates the potential share values based on FY 2019 revenue per share and the price/sales multiples of the comparable companies. The multiples range from 3.5 from Apple (AAPL) to 12.56 from Snap (SNAP), which gives us a price range of $27.85 - $99.96. The average multiple produced from this analysis is 7.51 which yields an associated price of $59.77. This is notably below the current 10.47 p/s ratio the company enjoys today, and frankly, due to the large hardware element, I feel it is more reasonable.

Risks

Markets are based on demand, not rationality

The biggest risk to my sell recommendation is the strong macro performance of the economy and the bull market, propping up price multiples and keeping the price of the stock up. Markets have proven to be relatively efficient, but if I believed they were never irrational I wouldn't be writing about my picks on SeekingAlpha, and I believe they can be irrational for long periods of time. Given Roku's price/sales multiple is near its previous all-time, I am comfortable in my belief it will consolidate to a more rational level, but the possibility should be evaluated by investors before taking action.

Competition

Competition in the streaming device space is increasing and quickly at that. Similar offerings are available from companies including Apple, Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), as well as from many smart-tv manufacturers. While competition is nothing new for Roku, it will be important that it maintains its prominence as its competitors increasingly mimic the platform's features.

Conclusion

Roku is a company of the future that aims to be a key player in the future of streaming media. If you can afford to hold this company for the long-term and are not averse to near-term losses, then this could be a great investment. That being said, I don't think the growth justifies the lofty price multiples that investors have given this stock and that it's built too much on the glass foundation of hype. I am giving Roku a sell and setting my 2019 price objective at $60 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.