Is Now A Good Time To Buy Invesco QQQ ETF?

Both from a long-term and middle-term perspective, the main trend indicators are pointing towards further upside potential in Invesco QQQ.

The return attribution numbers show that recent outperformance for the ETF is backed by solid breath and ample participation.

Invesco QQQ ETF is home to many of the most dynamic growth stocks in the market.

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) is home to many of the most widely watched stocks in the market, including names such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Facebook (FB), among several other massively popular growth stocks.

This means that Invesco QQQ is not only an interesting investment vehicle on its own merits, but also a key bellwether for the stock market in general. When the biggest and most popular corporations are performing well, this generally means that the market is moving in the right direction, and vice-versa.

With this in mind, let's take a look at Invesco QQQ considering both the underlying return drivers and the quantitative trend indicators for the ETF.

Price Action Under The Surface

After a sharp decline from October to December 2018, the Invesco QQQ ETF made an equally strong recovery in the past 3 months, and the fund is now approaching its recent highs.

Data by YCharts

When analyzing return figures for an ETF, it can be very important to look not only at the security price but also at the main components in the portfolio in order to tell if the price movements are being sustained by strong amplitude or just a small number of stocks driving most of the gains.

When most of the stocks in the portfolio are participating in a particular move, such a move is far more sustainable than when the ETF is being pushed in a particular direction by a few large names in the portfolio.

Invesco QQQ is much more concentrated than other ETFs, and the top 10 holdings in the portfolio account for nearly 50% of the portfolio weight. The return attribution table shows how much each of the top 10 positions weight and how they have impacted performance in the past 3 months. It's good to see that all of the top 10 names are contributing to strong returns.

Source: Koyfin

The chart shows how much each stock weights in the portfolio and how much it has returned in the past 3 months. The Invesco QQQ ETF is up by almost 20% in the past 3 months, and there is a big cluster of stocks in the range of 15-25% returns over this period.

Source: Koyfin

The current rally in Invesco QQQ is being supported by healthy breadth and vigorous participation among the stocks in the portfolio. This is a major positive factor when evaluating the price action under the surface.

The Long-Term Trend

One of the most important things to consider when evaluating the timing of an investment is the long-term trend in prices. There is plenty of statistical evidence showing that investments in a long-term uptrend tend to produce superior returns and smaller downside risk than those in a downtrend.

The 200-day moving average is a simple and straightforward trend indicator, and the data shows that it can be a remarkably effective indicator to improve risk-adjusted performance.

The chart shows the evolution of Invesco QQQ in yellow and the 200-day moving average in black. Below, we can see in green the equity curve of a quantitative strategy based on buying Invesco QQQ when the ETF is trading above the 200-day moving average and going to cash when it's trading below the long-term trend indicator.

Source: ETFreplay

The backtested performance numbers show that this simple trend-following strategy can be quite effective at increasing returns and controlling for downside volatility in Invesco QQQ.

Since January 2000, the quantitative strategy gained 251.1%, more than double the 121.4% produced by a "buy and hold" position in the ETF.

More importantly, the maximum drawdown, meaning maximum percentage drop in equity from the peak, is 28.5% for the quantitative strategy versus a staggering maximum drawdown of 83% for buy and hold investors in the ETF.

Source: ETFreplay

Most of the outperformance in the quantitative strategy comes from the fact that the quantitative portfolio was in cash during deep bear markets in 2001 and 2008. In years like 2015-2019, when price pullbacks were relatively shallow, a trend-following strategy can be a drag on performance.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that looking at the long-term trend is a crucial consideration to keep in mind when making investment decisions, and Invesco QQQ is in a well-defined uptrend based on the position of the 200-day moving average.

The Middle-Term Trend

Moving averages are very effective trend indicators when the investment is in a well-defined trend, either up or down. However, moving averages tend to produce too many false signals in a sideways market environment.

With this in mind, price channels can be a great complementary tool to use in conjunction with moving averages. The chart shows the long-term evolution of Invesco QQQ and the 6-month price channel. Since this indicator is based on a shorter time frame, the price channel provides a look at the price trend over the middle term as opposed to the long term like the 200-day moving average does.

Source: ETFreplay

The quantitative strategy buys QQQ when the ETF crosses above the 75% level in the 6-month price channel, and it goes to cash when it falls below 25% of such a channel.

The backtested performance metrics for this strategy are also quite strong. Total return is 243.6% for the strategy, versus 126.4% for the buy and hold position in the ETF. The maximum drawdown for the strategy is 36%, versus 81.1% for buy and hold.

Source: ETFreplay

Based on this indicator, the quantitative strategy would currently be long in the Invesco QQQ ETF.

Final Words

Not only has the fund been rising strongly in recent months, but it's also been doing so with broad participation among the stocks in the portfolio, which bodes well in terms of evaluating the overall depth and sustainability of performance. Besides, the quantitative trend indicators are bullish, both in the middle and long term.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, but relying on objective and quantified indicators is a much sounder approach than trying to predict the future based on opinions and speculation. With these factors in mind, Invesco QQQ ETF looks well-positioned for attractive returns going forward.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, FB, MELI, PYPL, WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.