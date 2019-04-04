GeneNews Limited (GNWSF) CEO James Howard-Tripp on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GeneNews Limited (OTCPK:GNWSF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call April 3, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James Howard-Tripp - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you, Olmer, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking information that represents our expectations as of today and are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as expect, will, and similar expressions which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected on the call. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements.

I'd like to caution you not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

So, to begin with, these last few weeks, we've been on the road pretty consistently, meeting with some large numbers of particularly new investors. And as a result of that, we've had an opportunity to work through I think in greater detail than perhaps some of you on the call have heard, where it is in terms of where we're going and what it is that our expectations are as we move out through the year.

So, I'll take a little bit of time as we move through this and do it fairly carefully. And then at the end, we'll move to question-and-answer session.

I think, one of the absolute key things in this is the direction that the Company is now taking. So, we’ve moved from a Company that had a one test of its own, which is ColonSentry, plus three licensed tests. The Company that is focused on being the first-to-market with a multibillion dollar opportunity product, which is Aristotle, where we can look for multiple cancers, which is currently 10 from a single sample of blood. And to emphasize this, I'm going to do that again. We're focused on being the first-to-market with a multibillion dollar opportunity product Aristotle, where we can look for multiple cancers, currently looking at a 10, from a single sample of blood. This is evolutionary. It also puts us in a very rarified atmosphere where there are just a handful groups in the world trying to do this. And we firmly believe that we have the lead.

Aristotle comes from the Sentinel Principle platform, which we've long talked about that has given us ColonSentry. If you look at ColonSentry, it's been validated in the first 10,000-patient study ever done in the colorectal cancer space. We were the people that told the world that 0.7% is the percentage of colorectal cancers in the normal population. And recently, it was again validated in an analysis of the first 100,000 patients in the U.S. As various scientific groups have looked at the paper, the reports that we've got back have been extremely gratifying. Think of how few companies actually have done analysis from the first 100,000 of a test and then being able to publish with the solid data as we have. Our science is therefore definitely proven, it is not promised. And I'm going to come back to that. It is proven, it's not promised. Remember that the competitors in our space are still working on this science, we are not; ours works.

Aristotle is currently through proof of principle. It has high sensitivity and specificity across the cancers. And also because we work on multiple cancers at once, we know that each cancer is discrete. And what I mean by that is that if we suggest that you have a raised risk, which is a raised probability of having an individual cancer, we don't mean that it might be this cancer plus that one plus that one. We mean it's quite specifically to the cancer that we’re talking about. This is critical. This is a game-changer. It's a game changer for patients, for healthcare systems, and for employers and for us, it truly is.

You may have seen the video In Search of Zero. If not, look for it. It begins our transformation to the new company, follow the pebbles, you’ll see where it leads, we’re on our way. Any really new innovation is only as good as the commercial channels into which it is focused, and I'll talk a lot more about that now. We know this year is absolutely about execution. We also firmly believe that this is the beginning of the breakout period for us, and that as we continue out through the year, we will put more and more pieces in front of you in terms of being able to get it right and get it executed. We’ve actually been a little surprised in terms of the length of the sales cycle that it takes to get a lot of these pieces done, most seem to be in the sort of two to three-year timeframe; we are in the two to three-year timeframe; and the pieces are starting to come together very rapidly.

So, we’ve long talked about the four commercial channels we’re following. The first of which is small practices. And if you look at the sales volume that we’re currently having, and no, we’re not thrilled with what we've been able to achieve, but there are absolute reasons for that and we will talk through and we will talk through why we’re looking at different strategies.

If you look at the small practices, it's good but it's not a long-term strategy. Why? First of all, if you look at companies that have been successful in the space, they’ve had to put on very large sales forces. So in other words, you need reps. Why? If you look at way we're going at the moment, we’re actually doing pretty well in terms of recruiting new practices. We bring in new practices onboard literally on a daily and weekly basis. For us, key with this, if a practice will give us one or two tests in a quarter, that's obviously something that we’re pleased about. However, what we’re much more focused on is getting practices that are absolute routine prescribers of our tests, which means that we’re looking for tests literally every day and certainly several tests every week.

We’re doing well in terms of being able to get people on board in terms of that, but it is very labor-intensive. It is also slow. It can be done. But, I was having a discussion earlier today with another group that had done this and it's a very slow and very lengthy process and a very expensive process. You add to this the fact that you also have the billing issues. That is not that you cannot get paid but we know that it is the game that is played in terms of having to work for it. We still believe that we will continue to do well as we drive through this. We continue to put additional pieces in place, but it will always be the game. Therefore, for us, this is not an approach that we want to make the mainstream of everything that we do.

We therefore believe that the small practices will likely be about 10% of our test and our revenue generation. Much more importantly, the other three channels into which we’re focused, we think each of those will probably contribute about 30% as we grow on out, each and every one of those has the ability to take us to our stated goals, the one of which is obviously to get through profitability this year into a very strong revenue position by end of the year, and we’ve been pretty clear on where we believe we want to go, but also then, we believe are much smarter way of doing things, even though they take time to bring to fruition, but much smarter way of doing things not only because it maximizes resources but also because it is much clearer in terms of revenue generation.

We just recently talked about the patient directed testing. This is via telehealth. And I’m going to explain in a little bit of detail as to why this is so important. So, first of all, telehealth is one of the most rapidly growing sectors within the U.S. healthcare space. If you think about where it is, it’s a society at the moment that by and large wants everything their way when they want it and the way in which they want it. So, learning to cater to that, pretty much everyone is moving that way. The telehealth system by and large came up from that. It is not only to reach -- sorry, difficult to reach outlying areas, but it's for everyone that may want to reach a physician or a pediatrician or a surgeon or a cardiologist. And the kind of timing that they want to do it, which could be in an evening, it could be very early in the morning, could be from home or from the office. So, it is risen through this. Together with that is the testing. If you want to have blood drawn for testing for a good number of people, it’s fine to travel across the city to go to a lab to get the blood drawn. For a large number of other people, that's not what they want. They actually want someone to come to them, spend literally 5 or 7 minutes to actually draw the sample of blood and then leave; it's over and done with. And they've done everything very quickly, very efficiently and that drives through. It is this market into which we've been expanding. In order to do it, you need a series of things. You need the right tests. We have the right tests. We have tests that play into this extremely well. We'll talk a little more about this in a moment.

Second to that, you need to have the ability quite obviously to get the blood. You need to be able to draw the blood samples. It's taken us literally almost two years to actually build this network to where we have in excess of 8,000 of sites, both static; in other words, brick and mortar that you’ll drive into, as well as mobile where they will come to you, as I was earlier talking about, to draw your blood.

The third piece that you need is you need an IT infrastructure to allow this all to work. You’ve got to be able to connect all of the various pieces together, including the fact that as the patient, when directing the testing for themselves, initiates all of this with a payment. So, in other words, payment is upfront and payment is immediate.

The final piece you need in all of this is a national physician network. And so, I’d explain this a little bit. There is reasonable FDA jurisdiction over this, but it's not that FDA is absolutely mandating what you must do and must not do. But, FDA is pretty clear on one point, which is that you have tests that could be critical to a patient’s health outcome and one would regard cancer or a diagnosis of cancer is clearly being that that the test should be done under the jurisdiction of a physician. In addition to that, we believe there is a moral obligation, which is that if you tell someone that they likely have cancer, you need to be able to support them through it and to make sure that they move on to where they can get adequate treatment. So, for all it is, being able to direct it through a physician network is critical. The first of those national physician networks has come onboard as we announced a little earlier this month, and we will have more to follow those over the coming weeks as we begin to roll the entire program out. So, all of this is now in place.

Now, we begin the launch, now begin to take it out to where it is well known, and it drives to all of the people that may want to get test of themselves. This lies in two areas. It may lie with what we would I think we typically call concierge medicine patients where they are concerned about their own health, they would like to get tested, they may not necessarily want to take it through their own physician and they drive it. We get lots of these requests on an ongoing basis and we've not been able to cater to them. We can now.

The second area where this ties into is with some of the high risk employees. And if you think about it, and here I will use the example of firefighters because that's another area that we’re focusing very strongly into. If you think about screening firefighters, if it is done as we've talked about with the large Midwestern group, we have tied in with a large western healthcare system, whereby they do a lot of the screening for groups like this, they also do execute programs that also begin to utilize that on some of their own patients in the system as it drives through. You have all of the components that I was talking about. The blood is drawn under the supervision of the physicians; it's within the healthcare system; the reports come back; if they got raised results, they get taken care of. It is all there. And so, what we do is we look to expand that. And we're doing several of these systems at this point.

However, what you do with the group or the individual firefighters that are scattered out in the periphery? And there are more volunteers -- there is about 1.2 million volunteer firefighters in the U.S. and they are scattered everywhere as we know. The results, if I stay with what we've seen from the firefighters side, we've actually been, I should say, unpleasantly surprised by the high rate at which we’re actually picking up firefighters where they have indicated much higher risk for a particular kind of cancer. And the results, I think as we reported were about 34%. That’s well above what's in the normal population. It seems to be tied to duration of exposure, not just age. And so obviously, you want to be able to do that. If you have a firefighter in the periphery, how do you get them screamed? Guess what? We now have a way to get them screened; it's through patient directed testing with the telehealth option. And so, it can continue to build out. And so for us, this is a huge opportunity, and it's one that you’re going to hear a lot more about as we continue to take it out.

If I stay with the high-risk patient population, we continue down that path. It is not only groups like firefighters and police and ambulance attendants that are in [ph] all of this but we also know that pilots, flight attendants, the personnel that work around the airplanes in terms of servicing them and refueling them are in actual fact that the same increased risk as firefighters are, for example, or appear to be at the same increased risk. Therefore, you want to be able to look at these groups as well. So, as we talk to very large employers, they are concerned about one, obviously, the welfare of their employees; two, they get huge benefit from being able to provide this to their employees in terms of where it is. And we’re all watching aging populations and with aging populations, you get an increasing cancer. So, everyone is looking at that.

However, the other thing is what is called catastrophic claims. And it's generally a small percentage of claims for catastrophic claims that drive the majority of the costs in these generally multibillion-dollar self-funded plans. If you can offer them a 1% saving, you generally get their attention. In our case, we offer them savings well in excess of that. Why? Because we can find the cancer early. Again, we can find the cancer early. We know not only the survival rates that we've talked about, but we also know the difference in cost in terms of where it is. So, you get the benefits all the way through.

If you think about taking a large employer and actually screening their employee base, we get to risk stratify their employees into three groups: The normals, which are fine and go away until they have the next evaluation. The high-risk, which means the probability of having a particular cancer is very high. They're the ones that move into immediate intervention. And then, in the middle, you would have those in which we’re showing a raised risk, but it may take time to actually sort out exactly what's going on. For example, we’ve talked about some of our diagnostic tests where we can find the cancer much earlier than you can typically find with the usual gold standard test. You need to give time for all of this developed. But in the meantime, they can go into interventional program, smokers stop smoking, people start exercising, they go on low-fat diets. Whatever it is, but you begin to work with that. So, we've made great strides on the large employer side and we’re actually looking for that to begin to kick off very shortly. I will stress again. We’re already doing that; we’re already doing that with the select groups of firefighters moving into the police, but it is beginning to kick off in a much larger fashion. And that's part of what will drive us as we go down the road. This too is a second large opportunity. This too is payment, either directly on doing the tests or it’s by invoice, for example, through the employers. So, all of that takes care of that aspect. Again, a very large opportunity.

The final piece with this is one we've long talked about, which is the large healthcare systems; we’re actually doing very well with that. I talked a little while ago about beginning with a Midwest system. We’re also very close with the series of others as we drive through it. Those will roll out over the next little while as we have talked about. But, there are a series of pieces in this. Not only do we provide them with the tests that they need in order to meet their clinical measurements, but we aid with revenue generation because obviously if you’re doing a better job, you drive better revenue through it. We also aid with cost savings. We've talked a lot about all of that. And so, those drive. But, it also ties to the outreach programs, because if someone said to me, how do I get a crusty 60-year old [indiscernible] who's some several miles out of town to actually go into town for either -- for a colonoscopy? They said, it just isn't going to happen. However, I can absolutely get to them with getting a blood test done. If they do the blood test, and the blood test shows that they've got a high probability of having colorectal cancer, now they will go in for the colonoscopy. Now, we pull them into the system. Now, we actually get to deal with them. So, all of those are drivers.

But, I'm also going to talk to Aristotle, because as good as the current forecasts are that we have in the systems, think of what Aristotle will do here. It's truly a game changer. Also, as we're talking to the large healthcare systems, we have distinct interest from the groups to be involved in the final clinical validation of Aristotle that provides us with the patient base. It also provides them with experience with it. And one would presume that in about two years’ time as we bring Aristotle to the commercial market, we have a ready base familiar with the product into which utilization drops. So, it really begins to change them.

The other thing too on Aristotle, we've had interest from large employers, we've also had interest from high risk groups because it's obviously a very interesting one to be able to screen on a much broader basis. And so, all of this ties to where we're going.

Key piece on this, I just want to talk about what we're not as well. I think, as you go down the telehealth market, there's a lot looking to test like 23andMe. And although 23andMe has had very good success in this sort of commercial marketplace, it's built as a genetic test. We are not a genetic test. Genetic test in the various forms will tell you that you have a possibility or a likelihood in the future of developing the disease. We don't do that. We give you your probability now of actually having that disease. So, it is in actual fact, very different.

I think, to continue with this. Again, we expect the small practices to contribute, probably about 10% to test volume and revenue. We expect each of these other three large opportunities to contribute probably more likely 30% each in terms of test volume, which is why our focus is so strongly there.

As we move to the new company, new focus. If you look at -- if you shoot for $30 million in revenue, you've got a chance of making $30 million in revenue. If you shoot for $2 billion in revenue, you may not make $2 billion in revenue, but you're absolutely certainly going to do a lot better than $30 million in revenue. Our focus is much more on the much larger opportunity. It is where we’re driving too. The execution has to be there, we totally understand that. And we fully believe that we can do that. Part of the financing that we are bringing in. Why we've been so aggressive on financing is that we need to have the ability to drive these initiatives very strongly. That means adding key people; that means adding additional staff; that means adding additional programs; that means entering into research programs with certain groups, because it actually allows us to expand the business very importantly.

The repositioning of the Company has started. It will play out very formally as we move through the Annual General Meeting. We need to ask for shareholder approval to formally change the name of the company. But, I can tell you, you will know all about what we are, who we are and what we're becoming long before them. We are going back to our roots as a life sciences company. Remember too that the Sentinel Principle as we began it and Aristotle, as we began it, many years ago, is not just a cancer technology. It is applicable to many other disease areas too. And we have significant data in these. We will get to exploit those as we go through.

The repositioning of the Company also allows us to add investment banking support. You will shortly see that come on board. In addition to that we've appointed IR support to us. We are building out very strongly into the social media sites, and you will see a much larger presence for us. And right now we truly believe this is the breakout period for the Company. And as a result, we are obviously very excited.

At this point, operator, I think let's pause and take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Adam Schiff, [ph] private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. I just wondered if you could tell me what do you have in your treasury right now. I know -- I guess, I looked from press releases, it looks like you raised a $1 million or $1.5 million going to $2 million or something like that. So, what do you have in your treasury right now?

James Howard-Tripp

So, we've just completed the $1.5 million raise in terms of where it is. So, we will care -- and unfortunately, this is not in the press release. And if I answer that, absolutely, I have to put it -- then put a press release out. So, I’m going to answer it as carefully as I can. Quite obviously, we have had the $1.5 million in. We are deploying it fairly quickly but it is to drive the aspects in terms of where we go. But yes, we still have money.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, at the end of the last reporting period, what did you have in the treasury? So, I'm just trying to ballpark...

James Howard-Tripp

No, no. That’s perfect. So, at the end of the last quarter, in actual fact, it’s in the press release, and I should know that. I think it was approximately $100,000.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Patrick McGarry, McGarry Assets. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, James. How is it going, brother? It’s great presentation. We’ve been in touch recently. So, that’s great as well. Just wondering if you can shed any light as to where the test results sit as of Q1. I know we’re sort of right up near the precipice of the Q1. So, I was just wondering if you would share or shed any light on those specific figures, obviously not revenue numbers but any form of test, would be much appreciated.

James Howard-Tripp

Okay. Patrick, it's a good question. Unfortunately, it would fall into the same realm of the previous one. If we touch that, we’ve then got to go and press release all of this. And so, what I can tell you -- I will answer it in this way. As we’re building it, the very big breakouts are going to come from initiatives like we’ve just announced, for example, the telehealth. And that is because you can drive things in very rapidly. So, as we move from the last little while together with the announcements that we’ve just made together with what we will do over the next short while, we expect that to be the real breakout period. Now, if I go back a little bit and I explain, we will look at the test volume, we ourselves are going okay. So, we’re building the small practices, and this is part of the problem that I was talking to. We are building the small practices, we’ve actually doubled the number of small practices that are actually in what we would a very active sphere. Yet you look at the test volume and you say okay, so why isn’t the test volume doubled? And we find as we go through it that the base at this point is still not sufficiently large enough to drive all of that. So, you’re open to the vagaries of everything from weather through holiday periods. And so, I can tell you, if we go into the fourth quarter last year, we had an absolutely superb October, we had a pretty normal November and we had an absolutely miserable December, and December because of weather patterns as well as the holiday period. And so, you even it out, you start in October and you go, okay, this is going to be an absolutely great quarter. And then, of course, it doesn't play out in the same way.

Yesterday we had an absolutely amazing number of tests come in; today, we had a very ordinary number of tests come in, even though the number of practices are increasing. So, all of this is to say that we will build this, we will build this, but we're going to -- what’s very clear now is that we're going to build it slowly as it goes out; now careful, careful, talking just to, just to the small practice segment. And as we've looked at it, it means that we need to add a significant number of reps.

I'll draw comparison to a very successful competitor in the marketplace. They do very large number of tests at this particular point, they have a very large number, in fact, an absolutely huge number of people that they say prescribers. When you average their numbers out, you see that each prescriber gives them about one and a quarter test per quarter. That's not really where you want to go. I think, they themselves have over 400 reps. I believe they have contracted with other groups for probably a similar number. They spend huge amounts of money, they make decent money, but they're a long way from breakeven, long way from profitability.

So, it's not that you can't do it in the small practice space, but it is very expensive, very slow, very high resource. So, we will stay in the small practice space, but as I said, we expect it to be only about 10% of what we're doing. The real breakouts are coming now as we move into the other areas. And that started with -- it started with the telehealth initiative. It continues with the Midwest hospital group. It continues with the high risk employees. It will continue as we go forward with large employees and large healthcare systems. So, we watch all of that breakup, but that's way to expect the real growth.

Unidentified Analyst

For sure. And I can definitely appreciate the larger scale penetration model. I think that’s the larger path to success for sure. And then, just finally, is there any light you can shed? I know, in the past, we've heard that it's not just one major healthcare system, but there's a couple that are sort of in that implementation, sidelines sort of stage. Obviously, I guess, you can't release the names or the timelines or both, can you?

James Howard-Tripp

No. But that's fair comment. There are definitely several as we're moving down, there's a lot of things. It's been an incredibly busy, nearly three years since we bought the lab out and we started to restructure it. With that, I think as we looked at it, right back then, as we looked at the pieces, we said it's very difficult to actually make a very successful company out, just building it out of small practices. So, very early on, we looked at the focus, which has developed very solidly into the sort of full commercial parts we’re going and we started that practice. It was actually gratifying to hear over the last few months from people that have gone down, some of the paths but in parallel industries are not diagnostic like we are but it's sort of parallel path similar healthcare, that in fact, the sales cycle for them too was typically two and a half, three years to actually get it to fruition. Guess what? We're two and a half, three years out. The things are starting to come together very nicely. And I think we have an opportunity here to delight people over the next little while as we begin to put these pieces on the table and people can see what we've been working on for all this time.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. I appreciate your insight and deeply believe in the vision. Take care, Jim.

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Debbie Tenner, [ph] private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. I've been listening for two years to your conference calls. I'm very, very, very excited about this. I've also just followed Exact Sciences a little bit because you brought them up, call a couple years ago, so. And I just saw that they’re now developing in their pipeline, they've got those tests, something like what you guys have going. I just wondered if you feel a little bit heat from them at all on your tail at all, or worried about them at all. They've got an awful lot of money going for them. And they have the got the Mayo Clinic and everything else like that. So, do you feel any pressure from those guys at all?

James Howard-Tripp

I think, you always feel pressure. I think, if you don’t, you are probably deluding yourself a little bit. And you’re right, the groups that we are up against are very strongly capitalized. I think, the advantage for us is going back to my sort of statement about proven, not promised. One of the companies that I think we've all been following is GRAIL. And so GRAIL has put out there that they're trying to do kind of a similar thing to us, very different technology, huge amount of money, but GRAIL’s just embarked on 1 million patient study to try and begin to pull the data in. What I talked to a lot of very sort of savvy investors that were invested in them, they will say to me for example, we have to be in GRAIL because if it works, it’s amazing but it's 50-50 whether it's going to work. But they have to take the bet.

The difference with us is you’re betting on something that’s already proven. So, I think way we get our advantage, we honestly believe we will be in the market in about two years within about two years, where we have proof of principle; we know what sensitivity and specificity is at least from the data at this point, it's very high. We know that if we tell you that you have breast cancer or we think you have breast cancer to be more precise, we’re not saying it could be breast cancer or ovarian cancer or lung cancer, but any one of these, let’s have a look. Because of the way our technology’s been developed, we’re quite, quite discrete and quite specific. So, it’s long way around to say yes, we’re cognizant of the other guys. We need to keep moving as fast as we can, again, the drive for the money. But we actually think we have the lead and we will keep the lead.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thank you. You have mentioned to be listing [ph] on NASDAQ a couple of years ago, when do you think you might be go into that?

James Howard-Tripp

So, it’s absolute intent to still want to be a U.S. listed company. It's tough to tell precise timing. There is one set of scenarios, as we lay it out that could see us on NASDAQ this year. There is another that could see us on NASDAQ in two years’ time. So, it really depends on where it goes. I think right now, we’re hugely under the radar. We are not talked about much at all. Our nearest peers have got market caps10 times larger than the wholesome there, nowhere near as advanced in the sites. GRAIL’s got a multibillion dollar market cap. So, we think the opportunity for this thing to catch a light is certainly there. It’s up to us to see if we can help do that. That presents itself, NASDAQ's absolutely within reach.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. I’m a long-term holder and would be buying more. You guys are wonderful. I’m excited.

James Howard-Tripp

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Kuzmeskus [ph], private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, James. Just on the investor expectation management perspective. Everything I sort of heard today tends to indicate that the revenue projections you’ve thrown out in the space, there would be primarily backloaded in 2019 and not necessarily linear starting with Q1’s coming up in six or so weeks here. Is that a fair statement, you’re going to see more numbers on the back half of 2019 than more of a linear growth?

James Howard-Tripp

Yes. No, absolutely correct. As the pieces drive and as the momentum builds, everything always starts a little slowly and then gains momentum very quickly. The one thing that could dramatically change that -- or the two things that could dramatically change that would be large employer coming on or large healthcare system coming on because both of those pieces have the ability to move fairly quickly, particularly large employer. If a large employer has, for example, 100,000 employees and they want to get them screened, they typically get that done pretty quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, just quickly out of curiosity, can you comment on the reason for the double reschedule on today’s release and conference call?

James Howard-Tripp

Yes. No, absolutely. As we were working with the order partners taking it through, they were slower than we anticipated and they anticipated in actually getting to sign off. It was literally as simple as that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Okay. Thanks very much.

James Howard-Tripp

You're welcome. Yes, critical, doubt, no issues, no, nothing funny, nothing silly, not at all, just literally workload and getting to the finish line.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, thanks.

James Howard-Tripp

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Miller, [ph] private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Miller

Yes. Hello. I wanted to ask about how you see going forward. I'm a little concerned that you don't have a lot of working capital and you're not bringing in a lot. It seems that you're -- the last little while you've been essentially diluting your shares in order to keep the lights on. So listening to the timeframe that you're talking about, I guess, I'm a little concerned about the long-term stability to get to the ultimate goal of having all these products out to market and being able to reap the benefit of that, once it's picked up. So, I'm concerned about from -- essentially from now to that two or three-year, sort of benchmark you talked about it, I’m hoping you can fill me in or correct me where you think to model on this.

James Howard-Tripp

No, it's a very fair question. The way that we have actually developed the Company over time, it started with the fact that it was mostly funded from the Board of Directors. We included one very large health care fund within all of that, and by and large, it was done from there. So, the relationships back out into the investment banking community. We're not built as solidly as let's say we might want them to be now. We're correcting all of that as it goes through. But, as -- just going back a little bit, we've always run on relatively little money. So, in other words, I should say, that's relatively little money in the bank. And then, every time that needed to be refreshed, then the guys around the table would reach for the checkbooks and refresh it. That part is good, because it shows belief in the Company and in actual fact, even now, the directors continue to invest and continue to very actively support the Company.

So, when you start to gear up like we are now -- and there is a thing people need to be careful, I think how you hear this, but there is there is an old adage that says, fund the company adequately, don't worry too much about the number of shares, you can always correct that as time goes through. Now, you can't have a company out there with hundreds of millions of shares you need to sold it out. But at the moment, much more critical for us is having this increased funding to actually drive through.

We truly believe that we will be profitable this year. We truly believe that we not only have the ability to get to our revenue level, but that we quite possibly can do better than that. So, that's the drive as you go through. So, therefore, it is funding this year in the buildout that is most critical.

And right now, as we went through this -- the sort of last round, I'll tell you how the private placement came together. It came together because we had very distinct interest in people saying to us, you need more money, you should be taking more money if it's offered to you and hey, we're prepared to give you money, but you need more money, you need to drive this harder. We know we need to drive it harder. So, that led to us putting the private placement together. We did that in the early part of February. I think, we laid that out quite clearly in the press release from the closing of the second tranche of where it is because I think there was a lot of confusion as to perhaps where the pricing was. But, we were massively oversubscribed on tranche one. That meant that we immediately move to upsize everything. We were massively oversubscribed on tranche two, and we still have significant money sitting out there that says, look, if you need to drive this thing harder, talk to us, we're prepared to get involved.

So, will we at some point take more money? Yes, of course. We want to drive it harder. We have things coming through that are helping us as it goes there. But I cannot tell you that there is no risk around money. There's always risk around money. You can't ever say that you will get it when you want or have enough. But, I can tell you that right now it's looking pretty good. And we actually fully expect the need for external money to actually diminish and taper off during this year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ed Crager, Crager Holdings. [Ph] Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my call. I have a quick question or comment, and that is you’ve got to change the name of the company. The only thing that comes to mind is I dream of Jeannie. That's not what we’re all. And…

James Howard-Tripp

I love it, I love it. As it tees up, we started to tee the campaign where we’re going to guide you a little bit. There is a video that we put out there, slightly cheeky video, called the Quest for Zero. If you want to know where we’re going and where we’re going with one shaping the company and naming the company, can I suggest everyone starts with that video?

Unidentified Analyst

And just as a follow-up, I own about 1% of the company shares here right now myself and that there is 99 others, we want to see your success move forward as quickly as possible. Also being a Canadian here, I believe that after four decades in the oil and gas industry, there is tremendous market, not in the oil and gas market for your tests, but also in the industrial and automotive sector such as the Detroit or anywhere else that you manufacture where there's a huge amount of chemicals involved. And I don’t know if you’ve looked into those areas at all.

James Howard-Tripp

You're absolutely correct. We are having those discussions. Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Lafe McGarry, [ph] Prosper Financial Group. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is just regarding penetration strategy. So, once you form these formal relationships with the major healthcare providers, it’s not as that they place an order for 1 million tests, it provide the access to their marketing client base. So, I just want to understand, if some pharmaceutical companies utilize pharmaceutical reps that keep your products on line, [ph] how are you incorporating your tests or driving awareness so that if there is a regular utilization and increased penetration of those markets?

James Howard-Tripp

Yes, super question. So, first of all, so when you deal with the large healthcare systems, and it’s part of the reason that it's taking so long to get to announce where we are and what we’re doing is that it is that very complex process. Now, you cannot into -- and I think we mentioned a good number of the group on the call, Canadian, so I'll use UHN in Toronto as the example. So, it would be the equivalent of us for example bringing UHN on board with all of the hospitals, all of the teaching hospitals plus all of the ancillary hospitals, plus all of the clinics within that, all of the patients that run within that and then obviously all of the outreach that they would have into outlined areas. And you go okay, they’d find on, they’re going to use the tests, how do you make this work.

And it’s actually a pretty complex process which involves obviously one, we can supply the test but the blood has to be drawn within this entire hospital network. It has to be sent to us because we’re a single source lab. We could put a lab in the hospital but we have to run it. We can't put a lab that is freestanding that they run. So, at this point, all the tests come to us. So, we need to get all of the staff trained on how to do all of this and then get the tests sent to us. When the reports come back, they’ve got to tie into their electronic medical record system. Most of the U.S. uses a system called Epic. We need to tie into that, the physicians need to be able to order through that, they need to report back from that, they need to tie to the patient charts. And you go on as you drive it through that. So, who teaches the physician, who teaches the nurses? In all of the systems we are working with, they have very sophisticated groups who are responsible for this. And so, as we started our discussions we’ve typically started at the CEO and CFO level that is because of the kind of contact base that we've had in, you take it in, you show it there, you deal with the Chief Medical Officer. From the Chief Medical Officer, once you have the blessing of the groups, you go down to all the various departments. You've got to get pathology on board, you’ve got to get gastroenterology on board, you’ve got to get pulmonology on board, you've got to get urology on board, you've got to go down kind of all of these, you’ve got to get ob-gyn on board, you’ve got to get radiology on board. They've all got to know how to do it until you drive the protocols.

Once that's done, it actually is literally as simple as the Chief Medical Officer saying, right, we're going live. And you could go live with the entire system or typically what we're doing is we're starting with an area so that we get to actually test it through and pilot it through and make sure that it’s still working and then you expand it out and expand it out and expand it out. So, key here is you don't need a large sales force to actually manage this. What you do need though is I guess, typical terminology is you need sort of key account people. And so, that's where our focus has been. It's also part of again, the reason for looking for more money, because as we -- instead of having one individual that manages two or three of these, we want a dedicated person or two dedicated people inside each of these that actually live there, live, breathe and die at each and every day. Makes sense?

Unidentified Analyst

Make perfect sense. I appreciate the very thorough and detailed answer.

James Howard-Tripp

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adam Schiff, [ph] private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Yes, just a follow-up from before. In terms of the $1.5 million that you recently raised, just a couple of questions around that. What is the use of proceeds in as much detail as you could? And was there any insight or participation? And I'm also curious if there's -- there must be lots of in the money warrants and options outstanding now that the stock seems to be up from where these things were priced at. Could you just comment on those three areas?

James Howard-Tripp

Sure. And I'll start with the insiders. So, on the insider participation, no, there was none. But that was specific agreement with TSX. We needed to preclude insiders in order to be able to do the deal. So, insiders specifically not allowed to take part. When I go to -- and sorry, the final -- I was going to try and do it in reverse order. Your last question was?

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I asked about in the money warrants and options. I guess, just sort of looking at where your most immediate potential sources of funding might come from? And then, I guess, tied to that is what's the use of proceeds, $1.5 million? Because you did -- you said that it -- you will be deploying it quickly. So, I just wondered if you could just detail that.

James Howard-Tripp

Yes. No, perfectly. So, starting with the warrants and options. You're right on the options side, but I think for -- most of the options are held by insiders. And so, I think at this point, we're probably all sitting there. It's always difficult. I've worked for certain companies where in actual fact, the insiders were forced to exercise and trade some of their positions pretty much on a quarterly basis. So, in other words, the market got used to insiders trading. I think unfortunately, typically, most people see selling by insiders as a negative side. And so, for most of us, you have it in just subset. [Ph] I actually did exercise my warrant some time back, I think, in fact it was at $0.23. I was one of the guys that did that, but that was a show of good faith at that side.

But you’re right about warrants. We’ve got a pretty large number of warrants that are very clearly in the money. We would love people to exercise them. It would be a great source of capital for us. I suspect that people watching where we're going are probably waiting to see where we actually can go to and that they like a four-fold increase or six-fold increase rather than a two. But, you're right, marvelous source of income if not income, marvelous source of funding…

Unidentified Analyst

Could you just -- could you comment on the actual numbers, like how many warrants are outstanding, like what strikes and so on? Because -- and I assume that the ones that are just issued in these last two unit offerings, there would be a four-month hold on those I guess.

James Howard-Tripp

Yes. There is a four-month hold on both the shares and the warrants. But, I’ll tell you what, in the financial statements, both the MD&A and the financial statements, is actually a very detailed schedule on the warrants. I think, without the recent $1.5 million financing, I think there are about 27 million warrants out there. But I can't remember what the breakdown is. I think, the vast majority of those are well in the money. But I do know two of the larger groups that hold them. And certainly, as I'm looking at it, no indication that they are going to exercise them at this point. I think they're waiting to see -- we go to $0.50 to we go to $0.70.

And then, use of proceeds, no, absolutely. Part of what we did is we laid it out is to very specifically use the use of proceeds to drive the business. So, we’re hiring staff, specifically into the areas as we were talking up, particularly very specialized staff. We’re also beginning to the clinical development program, Aristotle, as we take it through. And we’re also very specifically rolling out into the Investor Relations on program; that has a build into the telehealth patient directed and so down all of those parts. So, that’s the three primary uses of the money.

Operator

We’ve reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Howard-Tripp for closing remarks.

James Howard-Tripp

I think it’s just to thank you for being on the call. We appreciate the support. You don't do these things on your own. Hopefully, we have explained well enough where we’re going. And yes, we think we’re in for a pretty exciting ride as we move out over the next few months. And you’re absolutely welcome to keep our feet to the fire. We know we need to execute, we must execute, we certainly intend to execute. So, it's a matter of driving on and getting it right. So, at that point time, I leave it alone and thank you for joining us.

