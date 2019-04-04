Energy Transfer: 7.94% Dividend Yield Plus Multiple Growth Projects Make This An Undervalued MLP

In 1995, Energy Transfer (ET) started as a small Texas-based intrastate natural gas pipeline operator. Through organic growth and acquisitions ET has grown from 200 miles of natural gas pipelines to more than 83,000 miles of pipelines which carry natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), refined products, and crude oil. When Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) combined, it created Energy Transfer, which also owns 100% of Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P, Lake Charles LNG, LNG Export Project and 34.5% of Sunoco LP and 48.7% of USA Compression Partners LP. I am excited because ET has strong growth projects that are ramping up and under development which should drive future growth. I am bullish on the exporting capability of the U.S over the next five years for Liquefied Natural Gas and crude oil, and the company is positioning itself to get a piece of that action. I believe the future growth projects will increase the share price and allow ET to increase its distributions to shareholders, which currently sit at $1.22 per share or a yield of 7.94%.

(Source: Energy Transfer 2019 UBS Midstream Presentation)

ET has had 7 significant projects come on line in 2018, which boosted its operations

ET had two projects come on line in the NGL & Refined Products space in 2018. Lone Star Frac V added an additional 120 Mbpd fractionator at Mont Belvieu complex, while Mariner East 2 was placed in service in Q4 2018. Upon completion, 275 Mbpd capacity will be added to NGLs from the Marcellus Shale to MHIC. In the Midstream business segment, the Rebel II Processing Plant came into service in Q2, adding a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant near the existing Rebel plant in Midland Basin. The Arrowhead II project also added a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant in Delaware Basin which became operational in Q4.

In crude oil, the Permian Express 3 came on line in Q4 2017 and completed in September 2018. This project provided additional takeaway capacity in the Permian with a total capacity of 140Mbpd. In the Interstate Transport & Storage segment, ET completed two major projects. The Rover Pipeline added 712 miles of pipeline from Ohio / West Virginia border to Defiance, OH, and Dawn, ON. In Q2, the Old Ocean Pipeline came on line, adding 160,000 Mmbtu/d through a 24-inch natural gas pipeline from Maypearl, TX, to Hebert, TX.

ET has 12 projects coming on line in 2019 and 2020 to continue its growth operations

2019 should be a strong year, as seven projects are coming on line, which will add to the growth profile of 2018. Two projects are coming on line in the NGL & Refined Products segment. The Lone Star Frac VI was placed in service in Q1, which added a 150 Mbpd fractionator at Mont Belvieu complex. In the second half of 2019, Mariner East 2X will come on line, which will increase NGL takeaway from the Marcellus to the East Coast with a storage facility positioned at the Marcus Hook complex. The Midstream segment has two major projects, including Arrowhead III and Revolution. A cryogenic processing plant and a frac facility in PA, including 110 miles of gas gathering pipelines, make up the Revolution project, as the plant has been completed and the pipelines are being restarted. Arrowhead III will add a 200 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant in Delaware Basin in Q3. At the end of March, the crude oil segment increases its capacity as the Bayou Bridge comes on line adding 212 miles crude pipeline connecting Nederland to Lake Charles / St. James, LA. In January, the first project in the Intrastate Transport & Storage segment came on line as the NTP Pipeline Expansion was completed. This project provides 160,000 Mmbtu/d of additional natural gas pipeline capacity from WTX for deliveries into Old Ocean through a 36-inch pipe. In Q2, the Red Bluff Express Pipeline will be placed in service, adding an 80-mile pipeline with capacity to expand in increments of 25 miles.

2020 will be another year of additional growth as ET’s backlog of projects come on line. All four of its planned projects come in the company's NGL & Refined Products segment. The last two planned additions at the Lone Star facility come on line as Frac VII and the Express Expansion will be complete. The Lone Star Frac VII will add an additional 150 Mbpd fractionator at the Mont Belvieu complex. The Expansion Project will add 352 miles to the Lone Star pipeline, which will add 400,000 bbls/d from Wink, TX, to Fort Worth, TX, through a 24-inch pipe. In the second half of 2020, the J.C Nolan Diesel Pipeline and the Orbit Ethane Export Terminal will come into service. 30,000 bbls/d of diesel pipeline from Hebert, TX, to a new terminal in Midland, TX, will be transported through the J.C Nolan Diesel Pipeline. The Orbit Ethane Export Terminal will add an 800,000 bbl refrigerated ethane storage tank and a 175,000 bbl/d ethane refrigeration facility to the terminal. A 20-inch Ethane pipeline will connect Mont Belvieu, which had 420 Mbod of fractionators added to the export terminal.

(Source: Energy Transfer March 2019 Investor Presentation)

Exporting has a bright future, and ET is starting to carve out a piece of the pie

The United States has been expanding its energy exporting capabilities, and according to the Energy Information Administration Annual Energy Outlook 2019, the U.S will become a net positive energy exporter. The Department of Economic and Social Affairs has indicated that the global population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050. As the global population increases, there will be a growing demand for dependable energy. ET currently has two export facilities, and the company recently renewed its commitment to develop the Lake Charles LNG Export facility. The company is positioning itself to capitalize on a growing global population which will continue to consume larger quantities of energy.

ET’s Nederland Terminal sits on 1,200 acres located on the Sabine-Neches waterway between Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas. Nederland is a marine terminal which provides storage and distribution services for refiners and transporters of crude oil and NGLs. The terminal has a storage capacity which consists of 28 million bbls of crude oil and 1.2 million bbls of refrigerated propane/butane. There are another 800,000 bbls of refrigerated ethane storage under construction through the Orbit export project. Nederland has 5 ship docks and 4 barge docks which can accommodate Suez Max-sized vessels. ET can export via pipelines, barge or ships domestically and internationally, and has a current capacity to export 1.5 million bbls/d of crude and 200,000 bbls of propane/butane. The Permian and Mont Belvieu projects which are underway will provide future growth opportunities for the Nederland terminal as ET generates revenue by providing term or spot storage services and throughput capabilities to its customers.

The Marcus Hook Industrial Complex sits on 800 acres in the northeast. There are 4 seaborne export docks which can accommodate VLGC-sized vessels. There is currently an underground storage facility for NGL with a capacity of 2 million bbls. Above ground, ET can store 3 million bbls of BGL and 1 million bbls of crude. ET is bringing on line 280 bbls/d of NGL export capacity and 65,000 bbls/d of ethane export capacity. There is long-term growth potential through the Rover, Revolution and Mariner East projects, which positions ET for expansion of its exporting, processing, storage and manufacturing capabilities at Marcus Hook.

The Lake Charles LNG Export Project will add to ET’s exporting portfolio, as it solidifies an important partnership. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and ET are 50/50 in this venture, as both companies bring their specific expertise and capabilities to the table. Royal Dutch Shell will act as the project lead, as it will manage the construction and operate the facility, while ET will be the site manager and project coordinator. Once the facility is in service, natural gas will enter through ET’s extensive natural gas pipeline network. Once at the facility, the natural gas will be liquefied and then exported. Shell is a global leader in LNG and will leverage its network to market the LNG exported from the Lake Charles facility to its global buyers. The 152-acre site will have two deep-water docks which can accommodate ships up to 215,000 m3 capacity. The estimated export capacity is 16.5 million tonnes per year.

Financials

In October 2018, Energy Transfer Equity completed its acquisition of Energy Transfer Partners and is now operating as one partnership. This made the 2018 financials jump, but as I will outline, the combined entity has improved multiple metrics. The combined revenues from ET and all of its subsidiaries improved across all categories except Other. The total revenue jumped from in 2018 by 33.47% as refined product sales increased by 53.19% and natural gas sales increased by 53.26%. Crude sales and NGL sales both also increased by over 30%. Now, you would expect that these levels would increase as ETP got absorbed into ETE, but these metrics drove operating income, which increased by 96.55%. I believe that the growth projects combined with the growing demand for energy should increase revenues for years to come, which shareholders will benefit from in a growing dividend and an increased share price scenario.

(Source: ET Form 10-K)

Conclusion

ET presents and interesting opportunity at a share price of $15.60 and a dividend yield which exceeds 7%. The growing global demand for energy will continue to increase as the population increases and industrialization of third-world countries continues. ET is a fully integrated company, as its assets are aligned with the major U.S drilling regions. The company’s growth projects will add capacity and services to its massive network, allowing it to collect more money for the services it provides. Over the next few years, the company should have an easy time increasing distributions to shareholders and generating value. I believe ET is undervalued, and we will see the share price trade around the $20 range by 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.