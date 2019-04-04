HEXO: Quietly Growing With Cash To Spend

Note: All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Background

When it comes to the Canadian landscape for licensed producers, a name that sometimes goes under the radar is HEXO Corp. (HEXO). The company has been quite active over the last few quarters making some strategic moves and executing its growth strategy. An uplisting to the NYSE has made it bit more of a recognizable name, but we feel it deserves some more attention. We think it is well-capitalized to make additional transactions and partnerships in the cannabis space and subsequently grow its brand. At this point in time, it is worth taking a closer look at one of the lesser-known players in the industry. Its current cash position and access to capital, as well as its future market outlook, make an investment in HEXO an interesting way to diversify from the larger Canadian licensed producers.

Cash is King

One of the most attractive components of HEXO is its current cash position and access to capital. Note 4 of its most recent January 31, 2019, quarterly statements is shown below.

Source: Q2-2019 Financial Statements

Additionally, the company had approximately $8.1M as restricted cash which is not presented in the note above nor factored into the analysis below.

It is a great sentiment when a cannabis company is able to raise funds with one of the big Canadian banks, which is what occurred with a $57.5M raise led by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). The raise was a public offering at $6.50 per share and reiterates confidence of the market given the participation by the big banks.

The current cash position of the company could be even stronger than as at January 31, 2019. This is due to Newstrike Brands, as discussed below, having cash on hand of $107M and no debt as of September 30, 2018. Depending on the cash burn rates in the interim, HEXO could therefore have $272.5M of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet today. If we look at the net cash used in operating activities for the past six months it amounts to approximately $38.5M. Therefore, at that cash burn rate, HEXO is nicely positioned to continue to operate and execute its strategy.

In addition, HEXO Corp. has also secured a line of credit worth up to $65M. The interest rate is in the mid to high 5% range which is fairly normal for companies in the cannabis space. There is also access to additional capital as well which will serve HEXO well if it needs additional financing to expand. Based on these details from the MD&A "The credit facility consists of a $50 million term loan and a $15 million revolving loan with an uncommitted option to increase the facility by another $135 million for a total of $200 million. Both loans mature in 2022." This is quite positive for HEXO as it gives the company greater financial flexibility and also lessens the likelihood of having to finance through a dilutive share offering.

What's New

First Harvest Complete

Today, HEXO announced that it had completed the first harvest in its new 1 million square foot facility. The annual capacity of this greenhouse is 108,000 kg and with the Newstrike deal (discussed below) adding another 150,000 kg of annual capacity, the company is in a great position to continue to scale.

Newstrike Deal

In mid-March 2019, HEXO announced that it was going to acquire Newstrike Brands. The Newstrike acquisition was an all-share transaction and was valued at approximately $263M. Source: Hexo Press Release

Newstrike Brands is best known for being partly owned by the Tragically Hip. There were some rumors that the company was looking for a company or buyer and has found that with HEXO Corp. After crunching the numbers, the premium that was actually paid (through shares) for Newstrike shares by HEXO was less than 5% depending on which day one is using to compute that transaction price. As well, Newstrike had over $107M of cash on hand and no debt based on its latest quarterly statements as at September 30, 2018. Furthermore, the deal expands HEXO’s reach into the other provinces in Canada as it now has new supply deals with Alberta, PEI, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia. A snapshot of the footprint is shown below:

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Just based on this information alone, the deal overall looks like a win for HEXO. Despite the strong supply agreement with the SQDC, this deal provides for expansion nationwide.

Going forward, HEXO appears to be in the same conversation as the big Canadian LPs when it comes to both market capitalization and its potential reach. Its Newstrike acquisition, as well as its partnership with Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) will be paramount to its success long term.

Recent Results

Revenue

One of the metrics that is important to look at with respect to companies in this developing industry is production and sales growth. In Q2 2019, the company's most recently released earnings period, it achieved over $13.4M (CDN) in net revenue. Production has been ramping up as evidenced by a 39% increase over the prior quarter and there is demand for what HEXO is producing. The clear positive trend in sales growth is noted below:

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

While the results are impressive, it is important to note the excise taxes that are reduced from the top-line revenue. This imperative is to be factored in when performing any analysis.

Operations

The second quarter was a busy one for HEXO and it does not appear to be slowing down. On March 14th, the company announced its second-quarter results for 2019. CEO Sebastien St. Louis had this to say about the quarter: “This quarter not only saw an exponential increase in gross revenue and production, but also saw us continue to execute on our promises including reaching a construction and licensing milestone on our 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse expansion and listing on the NYSE. Just yesterday, we announced an agreement to acquire Newstrike Brands Limited. HEXO’s future is very promising, I am looking forward to continually driving shareholder value and achieving milestones with our team.” Source: Hexo Press Release

The CEO is echoing a strong sentiment for the company and the milestones mentioned cannot be ignored. Additionally, the joint venture with Molson Coors could open up opportunities for both companies within the beverage industry and beyond.

Risks

As with all companies in the cannabis industry, there will always be execution and regulatory risk. Risks specific to HEXO would be its current lack of output capacity. Provided the demand in the Canadian market is strong, the companies that can produce the most will be able to scale and realize more favorable margins. The Newstrike acquisition will help as it has added an additional 150,000 kg of capacity, but Hexo does still trail the larger Canadian LPs in licensed capacity.

Another potential risk for HEXO is its rich valuation relative to its peers. As shown below, based on EV/Revenue, HEXO's shares are valued at a higher multiple than CannTrust's (OTC:CTST) and OrganiGram's (OTCQX:OGRMF), the companies it is often compared to in Canada.

Data by YCharts

However, based on its strong cash position, partnerships and expanded reach, it is not unfair for it to trade at a premium to either CannTrust or OrganiGram.

Overall Takeaway

Based on HEXO's current cash position and recent access to new capital, it has positioned itself with an opportunity to grow in both the short and long term. Its expansion into more provinces through the Newstrike deal gives it a geographic footprint and reach similar to the largest Canadian LPs. Based on these factors, HEXO makes for a great investment case in the cannabis space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.