Enterprise Products Partners: Positioned To Take Advantage Of Near-Term Energy Sector Growth

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) gave a presentation at the Mizuho Energy Infrastructure Summit. As is often the case, the company spent a great deal of time discussing its own business and making an investment case in itself to the analysts in attendance at the event. It also spent a good deal of time discussing some of the broader trends in the North American energy space, which Enterprise Products Partners is well-positioned to benefit from. Overall, the company is very much a favorite among dividend-focused investors and for good reason, as it is a very solid player in the midstream space with a long history of rewarding its unitholders with both distributions and capital appreciation.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, boasting a current market cap of $64.39 billion and enterprise value of $90.66 billion.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, the company has approximately 49,200 miles of pipelines spread across much of the continental United States, which gives it a base of operations in most of the major producing resource basins. Unlike most other midstream companies, Enterprise Products Partners has pipelines carrying all of the different energy products that are produced in the nation. This means that no matter what a potential customer is producing, Enterprise likely can provide some sort of transportation or storage product to meet their needs. This could provide the company with some advantages over its peers, as it is likely to be one of, if not the, first company to be approached when an upstream producer needs offtake services.

The breadth of Enterprise Products Partners' operations gives it an advantage when it comes to generating revenue. This is because the company owns all of the infrastructure between the oil & gas field and the exporter or distributor, excluding refineries.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

The reason why this gives the company an advantage when generating revenues is that each one of these different steps generates a fee for it. Thus, Enterprise Products Partners would receive five or more payments off of each unit of resources that makes its way down the chain. This differs from smaller firms that may only generate one or two payments because they do not have infrastructure at every step of the process.

One of the biggest stories in the North American energy space over the past few years has been the strong production growth of both crude oil and natural gas. This is a story that continues to this day, despite the sharp decline in oil prices that we saw in the fourth quarter of last year. As we can see here, the production in every major resource basin is currently higher than a year ago:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This production growth is expected to continue over the next few years. This is partly due to advances in horizontal drilling techniques that have driven down breakeven costs and somewhat improved the decline rate, which has always been a major problem with shale production.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

It is somewhat interesting to note that the demand for hydrocarbons in the United States has not really been growing in recent years. This is due to improving fuel efficiency in automobiles, which were previously a major consumer of petroleum products. The exception here is natural gas, which has seen some demand growth as coal-fired power plants are retired and replaced by natural gas-fired ones. With that said though, the energy industry is becoming ever more dependent on exports, particularly to Europe and Asia. As we see here, U.S. exports of crude oil are expected to surge in the coming years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

The same is true of liquefied petroleum gas, in which the current production greatly exceeds demand. This is also something that is expected to be true as production continues to grow.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Of course, this optimistic scenario can only play out if the midstream infrastructure is there to handle the newly produced resources. After all, all of the existing infrastructure only has a finite capacity and upstream producers need to get the new production away from the oil and gas fields and to the market, where it can be sold. Enterprise Products Partners is moving to take advantage of this by expanding its infrastructure. The company currently has $5.1 billion worth of projects scheduled to come on-line over the next few years, between now and 2022.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

These are just the projects under construction. That $5.1 billion figure does not encompass all of the projects that the company is working on. In fact, Enterprise Products Partners has already spent more than $6 billion expanding its infrastructure in the Permian region, and promises that more is scheduled. This does make some sense, as nearly half of the production growth that we have seen since 2016 has been in the Gulf Coast (primarily the Permian basin). Here are just a few:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One of the major projects that Enterprise Products Partners is working on to take advantage of the already discussed trends in the energy industry is the Midland-to-ECHO pipeline expansion. The current system is a 418-mile crude oil pipeline going from Midland, Texas (in the Permian) to Echo, Texas (near the Gulf Coast). The pipeline is capable of carrying 575,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

The company is currently working to expand this pipeline, bringing its total capacity up to 620,000 barrels per day. This expansion was scheduled to come on-line last month, so hopefully the pipeline is now running at the higher capacity. This should have a positive effect on Enterprise Products Partners' revenues, as the company's revenues move upward as its throughput does.

In addition to increasing the capacity of its existing pipeline, Enterprise Products Partners is constructing a second pipeline to run alongside it. This second pipeline has a maximum capacity of just over 200,000 barrels per day. The company commenced the line fill operation in February and expects it to be transporting crude oil later this month.

One of the nice things here is that nearly all of this new capacity has already been contracted out to third parties under long-term contracts:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This is something that is always nice to see, as it essentially removes much of the risk from Enterprise Products Partners, while essentially guaranteeing the company a positive return on the capital that it had to expend in order to construct the two projects. With that said though, Enterprise Products Partners still has some commodity price risk here due to the unhedged ECO volumes shown above. This is particularly noticeable in 2020 and 2021.

As mentioned earlier, much, if not all, of the new energy resource production is going to be going towards exports as the domestic energy industry becomes more dependent on this market. In order to take advantage of this, Enterprise Products Partners has proposed the Sea Port Export Terminal, which is to be located just north of Freeport, Texas.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This terminal, if ultimately approved, would add to the company's already substantial terminals operation. One of the more interesting things with this terminal is that the loading area will be located about forty miles offshore instead of along the coast as is the case with most export terminals. The oil will be piped to the loading area via two 36-inch underwater pipelines. My suspicion is that Enterprise Products Partners is using this somewhat unusual design to increase the size of the tankers that it can accommodate. It is certainly possible that if it constructed a purely onshore facility that the loading dock would not be able to accommodate VLCCs or other high-capacity ships. As the anchorage point is forty miles offshore though, the dock could theoretically be constructed to accommodate any size of tanker. This is something that could prove appealing to exporters.

It is important to keep in mind that the Sea Port Oil Terminal is at this time simply a proposed project. As such, Enterprise Products Partners has not provided a timeline for its construction or an estimated date by which it will come on-line. As such, we do not know when, or even if, this project will begin to benefit the company. It is still something that we should pay attention to though, as the project does present a major opportunity for the company.

One of the main reasons why investors buy master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is to receive the distributions that they pay out. Enterprise has been quite successful here, as it has consistently increased the distributions that it pays out on a per unit basis, regardless of the movement in oil prices.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As of the time of writing, units of Enterprise Products Partners yield 4.38%. While this is far from the highest yield in the midstream space, it is still a respectable one that any investor should appreciate receiving.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the biggest midstream companies in the United States, and it continues to expand upon its dominant position. It is doing this in a way that supports the surging export market for energy products along the American Gulf Coast. Ultimately, this should allow the company to continue on with its track record of paying and growing distributions and rewarding its unitholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may have indirect exposure to any of the companies mentioned here via various long-only funds. I do not own any of them directly.