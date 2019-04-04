Before You Buy A Stock, Establish An Evaluation Time Frame

Source

Introduction

This article is the fourth article of a series I'm writing called the "Before you..." series. The first article in the series was "Before You Buy, Watch for Super-Cycles", the second was "Before You Copy Great Investors, Know Your Differences", and the third was "Before You Buy a Stock, Know When You'll Sell". The reason I decided to write the series is that I've noticed that a lot of writings on SA have become more sophisticated and technical over the past couple of years (and I think that's a good thing), but I worry that new readers and newer investors coming to the site to share ideas about investing might be a little overwhelmed at first. I specialize in cyclical investing and rotational strategies, and I know that my own investing strategy has become more intricate and sophisticated over the years. And again, I think that's a good thing. But it can be hard to discuss some of the basic assumptions I'm making about my investment ideas and strategies in a 2,500-word article, while also getting in the specific analysis I want to highlight in the articles as well.

So, the "Before you..." series is intended to take one small piece of what I look at before making an individual investment, or before making adjustments to my overall investing strategy, and sharing my thoughts on that subject in a series of (hopefully) concise articles. While the "Before you..." titles may be interpreted by readers as being directed at them, I want to note that they are equally directed at me, as a series of reminders of the lessons I've learned on my investing journey.

I don't expect everyone to agree with each article, but each article should at least offer something to think about. My basic approach to investing is a value approach, mixed with a little bit of growth-at-a-reasonable-price approach. Someone with a very different approach might not find my thoughts on various issues useful. That's fine. I think there are many good strategies out there. But my focus is on cyclical value and medium-term rotational portfolio strategies, so these articles will often be from that perspective.

What is an evaluation time frame?

Most investors eventually develop a preferred investment style, like value, growth, momentum, sentiment, dividend growth, income, growth-at-a-reasonable-price, passive, active, index, high-quality etc. Sometimes these styles can be mixed and matched, like, for example, sentiment and value. You can buy a stock based on past fundamentals of the business at a time when the market doesn't like the stock, and then sell when the market loves the stock, for example. Or, you can combine growth investing with income investing and get dividend-growth investing. The potential combinations of different investing styles are endless.

And, investors tend to spend a lot of time thinking about what sort of investing style they prefer. My observation is that investors spend a lot more time thinking about their preferred style than they do about the specific time frames they are using to evaluate the stock candidates for their portfolios. Yet, evaluation time frames are every bit as important as investing style.

What I mean by "evaluation time frame" is the return one expects on their investment in a given about of time. The time frame one chooses, whether it be 3 months, 1 year, 5 years, or 10 years, doesn't really matter. As long as the evaluation process is tailored to fit that time period.

It's important to note that evaluation time frames differ from holding periods and time-horizons in subtle but important ways. I view a time-horizon more in terms of the time at which an investor shifts from the accumulation phase of investing to the distribution phase of retirement. There might be a certain type of investment that one doesn't want to hold while in retirement, or a certain strategy they may no longer want to practice (or no longer can practice when not making regular contributions). Even if you are, say, 5 years from retirement and have a time horizon of 5 years, you can still use a 10-year evaluation time frame to examine a stock, though. Conversely, just because you plan to hold a stock for a long time and your time-horizon is many decades away, that doesn't mean you should attempt to evaluate a stock over that same time frame. One's time horizon doesn't limit one's evaluation time frame.

Meanwhile, a holding period is the time period in which one actually owns the stock. Holding periods can differ from an evaluation time frame, too. You might evaluate the prospects of a stock over the next 10-years, for example, but then wind up owning the stock for a holding period of 20-years, or, holding only 5-years if the circumstances change after the initial purchase. So, choosing to evaluate a stock over a particular time period doesn't necessarily commit one to hold the stock over that time period.

You may desire to hold the stock your entire life, but if you have many decades of life ahead of you, in my opinion, it doesn't make sense to try to evaluate what the stock will be doing 20, 30, or 40 years from now. And I think trying to evaluate the prospects of a stock over that time period is a mistake because, usually, investors over-estimate their ability to predict the future that far in advance and they make the error of conflating the probability that an index will be higher and produce good returns 40 years from now (which are quite high) with the probability that any particular stock in that index will be higher and produce good returns 40 years from now (which are quite low). This can cause problems for investors who like to build their own portfolios of individual stocks and who are using very long-term evaluation periods that stretch beyond what they can actually reasonably predict.

So, the first rule in establishing an evaluation time frame is to have one that an investor can realistically have above-average chances of estimating accurately. For most of us with mere mortal forecasting abilities that's probably limited to 10 years or so when it comes to any single individual stock. But even if one wanted to go longer than that, they should specifically have a number in mind that is less fuzzy than 'forever'.

Benefits of evaluating multiple time frames

There is a really interesting point that is hard to overstate enough regarding time frames. Once an evaluation time frame is established, it is possible for four different investors, one who thinks a stock is a buy, one who thinks it's a sell, one who thinks it's hold, and one who thinks it's a short, to all be correct in their judgement (or, to all be incorrect). We'll never know if they are correct or incorrect, though, if they don't establish an evaluation time frame. It is possible for a stock to drop -20% after its next earnings report, making the short-seller correct, then rise 50% over the course of the next year, making the long position correct, then drop -60% over the next two years, making the seller correct, but then, over a ten-year time period, be up a total of 500%, making the holder correct. So, it doesn't really matter whether someone is a short, long, hold, or sell. That doesn't tell us anything meaningful without a useful time frame attached to it.

For the past 3 years or so, I've focused heavily on evaluating stocks on a medium-term 5-year time frame because I felt like it was a neglected time frame by many investors and analysists. Most profession sell-side analysts seem to evaluate no farther than 3 years into the future. Many individual investors seem to aim for 10-year or long time frames (at least on SA). And then many technical and options traders are working in shorter than 2-year time frames. This left a sweet spot with little coverage for me in the 5-year time frame spot, especially for cyclical stocks, and there is a decent amount of value to be had by evaluating using that time frame, in my view.

Here's a real-life example from 2018 that shows the importance of using a clear evaluation time frame. About this time last year, I happened to come across some analysis on RV-maker Thor Industries (THO). There had been about a dozen articles on SA written about Thor the previous year and virtually all of them were positive on the stock, and none negative. I noticed that it wasn't that those analysts positive on Thor's prospects were necessarily wrong about Thor. If one took a 10-15 year time frame, Thor actually did look pretty good. The problem with using only that time frame, though, was that nobody noted that Thor's medium-term dangers were quite high. So, I wrote an article titled "Understanding Thor's Dangers Over the Medium-Term" in order to warn investors who didn't want to suffer a 60-80% drawdown in their investment, that such a drawdown was a real risk even though Thor's price had already fallen -20% when I wrote my article, and even if the company and stock were probably good as a 10-year hold.

So, Thor could have bounced over the short-term (1 year), fallen -60-80% over the medium-term (3-5 years), and risen 300% over the long-term (10 years). The evaluation time frame mattered a lot with this stock.

Thor went on to fall after my warning article:

Data by YCharts

The chart above only depicts the portion decline that happened after my article was published. Thor actually fell a total of -68% off its highs. I ended up buying the stock near the lows and I wrote about the purchase on December 16th, 2018.

Data by YCharts

It's been doing okay since then. I don't know whether we've seen the bottom or not. But I do know there are benefits to establishing a clear evaluation time frame, and, that using multiple evaluation time frames can provide additional benefits to the investor.

Matching evaluation time frame to investing style

It probably goes without saying that it's important to match your evaluation time frame with your investment style and overall portfolio strategy. The best investment opportunities are the ones that offer opportunities over multiple time frames, though, so it makes sense to evaluate as many time frames as you are capable of doing. For example, you may be able to evaluate the short-term momentum of a stock and earn +25% in three months, but evaluate it over a 10-year evaluation period as well, and realize that it's worth holding on to instead of taking profits after that three months time period is up. And, perhaps you are buying in the earlier stages of the business cycle and a recession is unlikely within the next 5 years, so the medium-term evaluation is very good, too, and you know volatility will be relatively low during this time period. Knowing how to evaluate over multiple time frames is a wonderful skill to have, even if one can do just fine as an investor being good at evaluating one time frame and investing with one style and strategy matched to that time frame.

For example, a dividend growth investor might have done just fine buying Costco (COST), near the 2008 market peak over a 10-year time frame.

Data by YCharts

That's a respectable return. But if they had recognized the danger of a lurking recession over the medium-term and held off for a better price, buying 7 months later would have been considerably better.

Data by YCharts

And I didn't cherry-pick the bottom, I just used January 1st, 2009 for the example. There is an additional benefit of evaluating multiple time frames in that, even if you went ahead and bought Costco stock near its peak in 2008, you would be aware of the type of potential price decline in the event of a recession, and be less likely to panic and sell at the bottom. Likewise, being aware of the short-term volatility of a stock could make one more comfortable with big price moves over short periods of time, even if one didn't want to actually try to invest based on those price moves. So, knowing, and evaluating, are not the same as taking action on what you know how to do well, but the knowledge is still valuable.

Conclusion

My bread-and-butter investing time frame is medium-term, especially for cyclicals, but I am always willing to use simple short-term technical analysis to better understand what might move the stock over short periods of time. And more recently I've started focusing on 10-year time frame cyclical analysis in addition to the 5-year time frame because it allows me to expand the universe of stocks I can analyze. There might be times when there aren't any 5-year time frame cyclical stocks trading at buyable levels that can outperform the market, but there could be opportunities for less-cyclical stocks that I might otherwise overlook, that could outperform over a 10-year time frame.

So, there are many benefits establishing at least one clear evaluation time frame, matching that time frame to your strategy, and being able to evaluate stocks using more than one time frame as well.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.