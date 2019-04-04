DowDuPont: Why We Went Long

We had a nice setup in DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) which we took full advantage of. This firm's divisions are agriculture, materials science, and specialty products. The company spun off its "Materials Science division" segment recently and is now gearing up to spin off its "Agriculture and Specialty Products" segments into two separate entities over the next few months. DowDuPont expects these "spin-offs" to deliver multi-billion dollar cost synergies over the long term which should really help profit going forward.

What attracted us to DowDuPont though was its attractive valuation. Although the earnings and cash flow multiple may look a tad high at present, the firm's price to book ratio of 0.9 and price to sales ratio of 1.0 look very attractive compared to both the industry and DowDuPont's historical averages over the past 5 years, for example.

Furthermore, the earnings multiple of just over 22 at present is not telling the whole story about how profitable this company is. In fiscal 2018, for example, the firm brought in over $20 billion in gross profit. Yes, operating expenses such as Research & Development and SG&A were well up for the year plus interest expense also played its part. Nevertheless, with 4%+ revenue growth expected next year (among the three segments), we believe the bottom line will be meaningfully enhanced over the next few years.

Recent action in the technicals though also look encouraging. Being chartists, we believe that any fundamental argument that could possibly change the paradigm here has already been reflected in the share price. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's go through why we like the technical action on the daily chart.

First off, we can see that we have a potential breakaway gap on the daily chart above. There seems to be a belief among technical analysts that gaps are always filled but this is not true. Considering the price action on the daily chart since last October, for example, there is every chance (considering the really attractive valuation and forward-looking prospects) that we have a breakaway gap here in play. These types of gaps always come before a meaningful move in the share price. We have plenty of reasons to believe we have a breakaway gap such as...

The gap has occurred on substantial buying volume.

The basing pattern lasted over 5 months.

Price as I write is breaking above $37 a share

Another clue that price has completed a multi-month reversal pattern is the "Reversal Day." A bottom reversal day invariably means a lower intra-day price followed by a higher close. As shown on the chart below, we got this reversal day on the 29th of last month. Price dropped to a lower intra-day low of $34.47 whilst also traded as high as $35.88 before closing at $35.85. The close price was significant in that it was much higher than the high on the previous day.

If we look at the long-term weekly chart, we can see that there are divergences between the RSI momentum oscillator and the share price. The momentum oscillator like volume is an excellent predictive tool in that it can turn bullish before the actual share price rallies. As we can see from the chart below, DowDuPont's share price dropped to fresh lows in December of this year but the RSI did not. This usually means a trend change is about to come.

If we look at an updated end of day chart for Wednesday the 3rd of April, we can see that we got strong follow-through again today with price now having well cleared its 50-day moving average. The 2.3%+ move in the share price again took place on strong volume which is encouraging.

To sum up, we would now expect the recent breakaway gap to offer strong support if price for whatever reason cannot stay above the 50-day moving average. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.