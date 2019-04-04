Buy Bank OZK For A High-Quality Regional Bank At A Low Valuation

Bank OZK (OZK) is a commercial bank with a low valuation and great performance record. The company felt a sharp decline in share price last year, due to charging off two large real estate loans worth $45.5 million. As of March 28, the stock was down 38.63% from its share price a year ago. This cost has not fundamentally altered the value of the bank and it continues to perform better than the industry. The company’s fourth-quarter results reflect continued strong performance. The company at present is greatly undervalued and presents an opportunity for investors.

Source: Bank OZK

A Superior Bank

Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks, has been rated as the top performing bank in its asset size 12 times in the past eight years by a number of reputable industry publications, including S&P GMI and ABA Banking Journal (Source). This is well-deserved as the bank has a history of strong growth and responsible management.

Data for the year ending December 31, 2018

Bank OZK Southeast Regional Banks Industry Average Prosperity Bank ROE (%) 11.59 10.19 8.15 ROA (%) 1.9 1.14 1.42 Non-Performing Assets as a percent of all assets (%) 0.23 1.10 0.18 Net Charge-Offs on total loans (%) 0.34 0.19 0.14 Efficiency Ratio (%) 37.93 61.12 43.71

Data from respective 2018 annual reports and from Mercer Capital’s Southeast Public Bank Peer Report from March 28, 2019

As you can see in the table above, Bank OZK has a higher return based on key metrics, such as ROE, ROA, and Efficiency Ratio, when compared to other similar banks. This coupled with its significant growth was what justified its premium valuation in previous years. When we look at its non-performing assets, we see the company’s commitment to high asset quality with far fewer non-performing assets than other banks in the region and only slightly more than its closest peer by asset size.

The trouble comes in the bank’s charge-off rate, which was pushed up significantly during the third quarter. The net charge-offs for the fourth quarter at OZK were well below industry average at 0.07% of total loans and is representative of the company’s average net charge-offs for the past three years.

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

The company also achieves higher yield on loans than the broader average for FDIC insured banks with assets between $10 and $250 billion. This yield has also increased consistently over the past few years.

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

Its average non-purchased loan yield of 6.34% provides a much higher return than the average yield for other FDIC insured banks in its asset size of 4.96% on earning assets (Source). This higher yield is reflected in the bank’s above-average returns and better efficiency ratio detailed in the table above. The company also stated in its earnings call that 76% of its non-purchased loans are variable, meaning the company will benefit from higher interest rates during the first quarter. The company’s net interest margin is also higher than the FDIC average and has been so continually for the past nine years.

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

The bank itself is well run and achieves a high return for its shareholders while seeking to minimize risk by maintaining high-quality assets.

A Review of the Bank’s Assets

The largest share of the company’s assets is its Real Estate Service Group loans, where it has assets worth $13.2 billion which account for 60% of its non-purchased loans.

Last year’s charge-offs were the largest ever for the company’s RESG segment, and second-largest as a percent of assets in the segment; long term the company’s net charge-offs for the segment have been 0.19% which is the same as industry average for total loans. Over the past 16 years since the creation of its RESG segment, it has incurred losses on only five loans (Source). Management has reassured investors in the recent report stating, “We will not sacrifice our asset quality or return standards to achieve growth.”

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

These loan charge-offs in 2018 were still only 0.52% of the whole RESG loan balance and don’t represent a significant impact to the company’s portfolio with $22.3 billion in assets. These charge-offs are also likely two isolated costs to the company as there is only one other loan with an LTV ratio near to that of the other two loans, and management is aware and watching this loan. The bank’s weighted average loan to cost is 49% for RESG loans and the weighted average loan to value is 42%, which demonstrates that these two charge-offs with LTV ratios of over 70% were much riskier than the majority of the other loans. The other outstanding loan with a high LTV ratio is also from 2008 and has an LTV of over 100%. This risk is known to management and the loan is being monitored by the bank which says it is only a risk due to its high LTV ratio not the nature of the debtor or project.

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

The company noted that “The RESG portfolio includes loans of many different sizes, and historically, on average, approximately 89% of our total commitments are actually funded before the loan is repaid.” Though its RESG portfolio represents high exposure to commercial real estate loans, these loans are diverse in geography and the product type as detailed by the two charts below.

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

The number of fundings in the RESG segment increased during 2018, decreasing the number of unfunded RESGs owned by the bank and increasing their total return; this trend is expected to continue in 2019. The company is also working to diversify its asset base and has done so in FY 2018, decreasing its dependence on RESG loans.

Source: Management Comments For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018

The majority of the company’s diversification has been into lending to RV and Marine dealers, the value of which nearly doubled in 2018 to $1.9 billion in fourth quarter 2018 from $867 million in fourth quarter 2017. These loans are to borrowers with high credit quality as stated in the company’s Management Comments. These loans are also much smaller than the average loan for the RESG segment and represent an area of strong growth for the company.

The company’s largest asset segment after non-purchased loans is investment securities, mainly comprised of short-duration government agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities. These investments were purchased to boost balance sheet liquidity while minimizing additional exposure to interest-rate and market risks.

Overall, the company maintains a very high asset quality and prides itself in this. It continues to grow loans every year while also maintaining high returns on these loans as detailed in a previous section. During 2018, the bank achieved loan growth of 18% whilst maintaining its high asset quality and return standards. The risk of any further charge-offs from the RESG segment is unwarranted as most loans in the RESG segment are of lower risk and more recent. (Source)

Valuation

Bank OZK is currently cheap when considering its historical valuations as well as those of its peers. For the purpose of comparison, I will be using the industry averages for the Southeast region in which OZK is most concentrated, as well as Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), which is the most similar bank by asset size and branch count (Source).

Bank OZK Southeast Regional Banks Industry Average Prosperity Bancshares Price to Earnings (TTM) 8.93 14.05 14.98 Price to Earnings (Forward 8.1 11.27 13.59 Price to Book 0.99 1.35 1.19 Dividend Yield (%) 3.04 2.00 2.37

Data as of 3/28/19

Source: Mercer Capital; S&P Global Market Intelligence and Yahoo Finance

Bank OZK currently trades at a P/B ratio of .99, which is well below the current industry average of 1.35. Its P/E ratio of 8.93 times earnings is well below the industry average of 14.05 times earnings and 14.98 for Prosperity Bank. The company has in the past traded at a premium to the industry average due to its strong performance, but this is no longer the case.

The company’s low valuation is also reflected by its dividend yield of 3.04%, which is well above the company’s historical yield which varied between 1.2% and 1.8%, as a result of the large share-price decline felt during the second half of 2018. Bank OZK has issued a dividend every year since going public in 1997. It has raised its dividend every year since then and every quarter for the past 34 quarters. This reflects a strong commitment by the company in returning shareholder value. The company’s dividend is very safe, and it raised its dividend even during the Great Recession when many other companies were canceling payment altogether. The current payout ratio of the company is 24.5% which is in line with the past four years where it has floated between 24% and 26%. The company just raised its quarterly dividend once again on April 1 to $0.23 per share. (Source)

The company’s share price lost over 50% of its value during 2018 in reaction to two charge-offs of RESG loans worth $45.5 million. Currently, the stock is down 38.63% from its share price a year ago and 42.5% off its 52-week high. Though the loan charge-off was a shock to investors and certainly had a negative impact on the company’s earnings in the third quarter of 2018, it does not fundamentally change the underlying value of the bank to warrant this low share price.

Risks And Challenges

The company faces similar risks and challenges to the broader financial industry. The potential slowing economic growth could harm the bank’s core RESG and RV & Marine segments as lending in these sectors is often dependent on a strong economy. The company has dealt with a recession before and proven itself able to sustain a decent return while others were suffering insolvency, but this is no guarantee that it will weather a future downturn the same. RESGs, according to the Federal Reserve, are some of the highest risk assets for default in a recession, and given the bank's high exposure in these loans, they could take a heavy hit. Under less severe circumstances, the housing market continues to slow, decreasing the availability of borrowers for the bank to lend to. This is unlikely to prevent the bank from increasing loans entirely, but it may struggle to find loans offering the same level of return as those issued in the last couple of years.

The Investment Opportunity

Upside Potential

The company's shares have been wrongly discarded by investors who have made the judgment that the company is no longer a well-run institution based upon the charge-offs in 2018. I believe that this is not the case as the bank still delivers a superior return across multiple metrics and its highest risk loans are well-diversified. Furthermore, management at the company has taken measures to diversify its assets away from over-dependence on RESG loans like those charged off in 2018. This demonstrates competence within management in dealing with potential risk and its awareness of investor caution. I believe the company’s management has in the past done a spectacular job of growing the company and providing value to shareholders. This may be in part due to the CEO/Founder of the company maintaining a sizable interest in the bank which brings his interests in line with those of shareholders.

Based upon its history of strong performance, conservatively the company deserves to be valued at least in line with the industry average. With present earnings of $3.24 per share and average industry P/E ratio of 14.05, the company’s shares would be valued at $45.52 which represents a 57% upside and $16.54 increase from share price at Friday’s close of $28.98. A catalyst for higher valuation quickly approaches as the company is due to report earnings on April 17 when I anticipate another quarter of growth for the bank, as interest rates support higher return on loans. The company's earnings should assuage concerns about company management and risk, and as investors realize that management is, in fact, taking measures to counteract the very risk that they are most worried about while delivering strong returns, they will reinvest in the stock driving share price higher.

Outside of share-price appreciation, the company has a strong track record on its dividend and has not once cut it since initiating payments over 20 years ago. Shares bought before April 15 can receive the company's quarterly dividend which was just raised to 23 cents per share. This benefit is even greater for long-term investors as the company's dividend has grown consistently over its history and at a faster rate than the S&P 500, whose dividend grew by 9.84% in 2018 while OZK's grew by 11.97% (Source).

Downside Risk

In the worst-case situation for the company, we experience another severe housing crash which heavily affects its RESG segment where 60% of the bank's assets are. The Federal Reserve reported that the highest delinquency rate on real estate loans during the financial crisis was in Q1 2010 at 10.02% of all loans (Source). Given OZK's RESG portfolio of $13.2 billion in real estate loans, approximately $1.32 billion worth of loans would be delinquent. If all of these loans remained delinquent and defaulted, this would result in a loss of $10.26 per share. This economic situation would also harm the overall return on the bank's loans from lower interest rates and harm earnings. My one-year downside price target for the stock would be $18 a share representing a loss of $10.98 and a 37.9% decline from Friday's close of $28.98. This estimate is based upon the possibility of large loan write-offs impacting book value and a recession's impact on the company's earnings. This represents a scenario far less likely than the potential for upside, especially given the company's diversification within its RESG portfolio and diversification away from RESG loans, but is nonetheless a possibility and investors should be aware of the worst-case possibility. There is a very slim possibility that a flash recession could wipe out enough of the bank's assets to cause a failure; though improbable, it is a risk to be considered.

Conclusion

The upside gain for this stock of $16.54 is more than 50% higher than the worst-case decline of $10.98 per share. Additionally, the upside potential can be realized simply by continuing to provide superior return, or even if return slips to be in line with the industry average, in the status quo whereas the downside for the stock will only be realized if a severe housing downturn were to occur and if we were to enter into a recession. In my view, Bank OZK is a quality bank with a competent management team which has delivered out-performance over the past few decades, and with shares this cheap as a result of charge-offs that did not fundamentally alter the bank's long-term return, there’s nothing to do but to scoop up shares while they’re cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.



I may purchase OZK shares using funds from this article, but do not plan to purchase shares in the next 72 hours.