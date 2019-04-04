Barrick Falls Behind AngloGold Ashanti On A Debt Risk Analysis

The financial assessment of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shows a remarkable improvement since 2017 though a 10% downwards move in the gold price will be sufficient to move AngloGold Ashanti into a high risk profile.

The financial assessment of Newmont Mining Corporation shows a stable financial risk profile but an 11.4%downwards move in the gold price will be sufficient to move Newmont into a high risk profile.

The financial risk assessment of Barrick Gold Corporation shows a marked deterioration in its financial risk profile with only a 3.8% drop in the gold price making it high risk.

“Top 15 Group risks and opportunities in 2017. 1. A sustained and significantly lower gold price…” Gold Fields Ltd, Annual Integrated Report 2017, p8.

Introduction

Using conventional accounting evaluation and analysis methods on commodity producers is often downright useless. One may calculate a debt repayment term, or the interest cover ratio, or the debt to income ratio, or net debt to EBITDA, whichever matrix is applicable, just to have the commodity price move and invalidate any result. It simply does not matter that the interest cover for a gold producer was 3.2 times in its latest reported financial statements when the gold price has since dropped by 10%.

Gold Fields Limited rates a sustained and significantly lower gold price risk as its number 2 risk of its top 20 risks for 2019, second only to the South Deep operational problems which it is experiencing. It was the number 1 risk for 2018. “Significant” is not very exact. Is it 5%, 10% or 20%? The prominence that Gold Fields gives to a movement in the gold price to a significantly lower level is however very appropriate. Gold miners have no control over the gold price yet movements in the gold price can have extreme effects on the well-being or not of gold miners.

Combine a moving gold price with significant debt levels at a gold producer and one has an explosive risk worthy of the top spot on any risk chart. Debt has to be repaid and that repayment can only flow from the $ value difference between the gold price and the production costs of the gold producer. A lower margin due to a drop in the gold price means the gold producer will experience debt repayment stress as a result. Lower the margin sufficiently, long before the margin becomes zero, and the gold producer may simply no longer be able to commercially repay its debt. An example will demonstrate this observation. One can have a debt of $1000 and a margin of $1 per annum for a theoretical repayment pattern but it will mean that the debt will be repaid over 1,000 years, ignoring interest, which is not commercially feasible. A $2 margin will still not make any sense at 500 years neither would even a $10 margin work at 100 years for repayment. The same principle applies to gold producers and their debt. Commercially viable debt repayment will fail long before the margin between the gold price and production costs reaches zero. It is important for investors or any users of the financial statements to establish the level of gold price where commercially viable debt repayment for a gold producer fails. In fact, it will be very useful to have an assessment method which can evaluate the debt exposure risk at which commodity producers are able to take commodity price movements in their stride.

Knowing the relative debt repayment stress levels of a gold producer at say, the current ruling gold price, is not readily discernible from reading its financial statements, trading updates or “Guidance”. Take for example the top 3 global gold producers: at what gold price levels for each do they experience debt repayment stress and how significant would that stress be? How “significant” does a lower gold price have to be to pose a threat to the gold producer?

Gold producers have developed a very useful reporting matrix for reporting cost of production aptly named “All-in-Sustainable-Costs”, abbreviated to AISC. Each gold producer calculates its own most appropriate AISC per gold ounce produced, which then allows for a comparison between the gold price and the AISC of the gold producer, the very margin which will dictate the debt well-being or not of the gold producer.

The actual ruling gold price and the margin between the gold price and AISC are the first two important variables required to assess the gold producer’s debt repayment risk at any given point in time. Next we need the volume of gold production per annum (always reported by the gold producers), the level of interest paying debt and an estimate of the interest cost of the gold producer. Armed with these core enterprise variables we can test the ability of each gold producer to repay debt if faced with a “sustained and significantly lower gold price”.

We will then be able to answer questions such as:

To what extent would a move lower in the gold price threaten the survivability of a gold producer?

At what level would a move lower in the gold price force the producer to favor creditors over shareholders?

At what level would a move lower in the gold price threaten dividend payments?

At what level would a move lower in the gold price threaten growth initiatives and capex?

At what level would a move lower in the gold price force a restructuring upon the gold producer?

At what level would a move lower in the gold price cause the gold producer to enter a debt repayment failure position?

Using the above-mentioned variables and a “what if?” analysis method will provide the answers. When one does an analysis of moving targets one has to use an analytical tool capable of dealing with moving targets. It’s not viable to allocate the full margin between the gold price and AISC as available to repay debt. A portion of the margin will be used for dividends, to fund new growth initiatives, exploration and new capex. A 50% allocation of the margin, which I consider reasonable, is used towards debt repayment for all modelling. Calculating a Debt Survival Curve provides an enterprise core risks sensitivity analysis model to movements in the gold price; its application goes further than just the relationship between the gold price and debt.

Barrick Gold Corporation

First up is Barrick Gold Corporation, the 2018 global top gold producer at 5.74mil ounces of gold produced in 2018 and guiding 2019 gold production of 5.1 to 5.6mil ounces. All data have been obtained from the published Barrick Annual Report 2018 which incorporates the merger with Randgold Resources. The analysis starts in 2017 as a base case and to explain the Debt Survival Curve derived from the core enterprise variables. A further advantage of using these variables is that the comparison can validly be made from one period to the next irrespective of corporate actions such as mergers or sales of assets. The actual variables used for each gold producer and for each year will be disclosed at the end of the article to reduce statistical noise in the article. Modelling the variables in an Excel Spreadsheet aims to establish at which gold price levels debt repayment is low risk, medium risk or high risk and at which gold price level does debt repayment commercially fail. (I’ll happily send anyone who asks me via the Seeking Alpha mailing system, a copy of the Excel Model used in this assessment, please just provide me with an email address to where I can send it.)

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by Barrick Gold Corporation 2018)

The model calculates the number of years which it would take to repay all interest bearing debt for each level of the gold price from $900 to $1600 at $10 intervals. The commercial debt repayment failure level is reached at around 30 years. I pick the nearest cut off point to 30 years for charting purposes but use goal-seek to calculate the actual 30 year cut-off point.

Why 30 years as the commercial repayment failure point? The gold producer can and will allocate an increasing percentage of the margin towards debt repayment as debt repayment stress increases, reallocating towards debt management some of the 50% allocated to dividends and growth initiatives in the model. It follows that the miner will cut dividends, exploration expenditure, capex and expenditure on new projects as debt stress increases. The re-allocation of more margin towards debt repayment will mitigate the 30 year cut-off point back to around 10 years, which is considered commercially feasible. It remains appropriate to depict the risk curve unaltered from reallocation of margin which is an “active restructuring choice”, while the 30 year point depicts the “do nothing effect”.

Note how the slope of the curve rapidly accelerates as the gold price falls. The slope is on a benign incline up to about 5 years in repayment period (low risk), whereafter the incline starts to accelerate but is still manageable for the 6-7 years period (medium risk), then rapidly accelerates once the 7 year level is exceeded (high risk). On this 2017 chart, Barrick would have reached a commercial debt failure point once the gold price dropped to $935. Barrick’s 2017 average gold price achieved was $1258, substantially higher than the debt failure point at $935 but remains uncomfortable in the middle of the medium risk zone.

Operating in the low risk zone would mean that the gold producer can comfortably pay dividends, engage in exploration, initiate new growth projects, fund capex, etc. A move into the medium risk zone will require the gold producer to make choices, for example, growth vs dividends, new projects vs capex or exploration vs closing low profitability activities. Once the gold price falls to a level where the gold miner operates in the high risk zone, it is truly a precarious situation. The Debt Survival Curve is a pretty nasty exponential curve. In the high risk zone even a small negative change, as little as 1% or 2%, in the gold price has a significant impact on the deterioration of the miner’s position. The high risk zone is the restructure-or-die zone. All margin will be rechanneled into servicing and repaying debt. There will be no scope for dividends or exploration spending, capex will be cut to the bone, new developments will be stopped, shafts first and whole mines second will be closed and mothballed and eventually asset sales will be used to reduce debt. Having a Debt Survival Curve handy when investing in any commodity counter will mean forewarned is forearmed.

As mentioned, Barrick in 2017 achieved an average gold price of $1258 which had it operating right in the middle of the medium risk zone. The absolute level of debt at Barrick is relatively high but a solid margin from a low AISC allowed it to carry the debt. It is however not without a consequence: the low risk zone is somewhat difficult to achieve for Barrick, given the high absolute level of debt and this high level of debt carries forward into 2018 and 2019. A low AISC of $750 together with a high debt load gave Barrick’s Debt Survival Curve a slower spike but a fat foot. The obvious question which arises is: how did Barrick perform on this debt repayment analysis after 2017? Badly.

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by Barrick Gold Corporation 2018)

The commercial debt repayment failure point deteriorated from $935 in 2017 to $1000 in 2018, and using the guidance numbers for 2019, will deteriorate further in 2019 to an uncomfortable $1059. The deterioration is also evident in the 5 year cut-off point for a low risk of debt repayment failure position. The low risk zone starts at a gold price at or above $1330 for 2017, but deteriorated to at or above $1416 in 2018, and is now stuck at this level ($1411 for 2019) given the 2019 guidance. Barrick’s position would be greatly improved when/if a gold price level of $1400 can be achieved, a gold price level which we have not seen since 2013.

The start of the high risk zone calculated for 2019 stands at a gold price of $1177, a gold price level which we saw in October last year. Barrick will still be operating at around the middle of the medium risk zone for 2019 provided that the gold price keeps trading around the $1300 levels. The deterioration in the debt repayment failure point (mostly due to a deterioration in the AISC variable) now sees Barrick facing a much more vicious exponential curve. Barrick will be forced to make unpalatable choices when/if the gold price approaches the $1200 level.

The 2019 Debt Survival Curve of Barrick stands in stark contrast with its 2017 curve and the trend will have to be changed by the new management. Barrick’s Debt Survival Curve lost its slower spike due to a deteriorating AISC but retained its fat foot due to its still high debt load, for a less desirable chart all-round. The required change, we know from 2019 guidance, is not going to happen in 2019, thus investors should be very curious and anxious about the company’s strategy from 2020 onwards.

How does Barrick compare to its closest two rivals, Newmont Mining Corporation at number 2 and AngloGold Ashanti Limited at number 3?

Newmont Mining Corporation

Barrick made an unsolicited approach for a merger with Newmont in early 2019 which failed. Newmont in turn, proposed a merger with Goldcorp which succeeded. Newmont has provided pro-forma forward guidance for 2019 in its Form 8-K dated 4 March 2019 estimating “Newmont Goldcorp” attributable gold production of 7.5mil ounces, which will catapult the merged Newmont Goldcorp into the number one gold producer position. AISC for the combined Newmont Goldcorp entity is estimated at $945. Modelling for the 2019 period also requires an estimated debt level for 2019 and an estimated interest cost of that debt for the Newmont Goldcorp entity which has not been disclosed and cannot be estimated with a fair degree of certainty at this stage. The lack of debt information limits the analysis of Newmont to the 2017 and 2018 financial years.

Exhibit 99.2, Form 8-K dated 4 March 2019.

“DENVER, March 4, 2019 — Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously determined that Barrick Gold Corporation’s (Barrick) (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) unsolicited, all-stock negative premium proposal to acquire Newmont is not in the best interests of Newmont’s shareholders. After a comprehensive review conducted in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Newmont’s Board unanimously concluded that Barrick’s proposal does not constitute, and would not reasonably be expected to constitute, a Newmont Superior Proposal (as such term is defined in the arrangement agreement between Newmont and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG, TSX: G) (Goldcorp)). The Company’s previously announced combination with Goldcorp, represents a superior value creation opportunity to generate long-term value through an unmatched portfolio of world class operations, projects, exploration opportunities, reserves and talent. “Our thorough review of Barrick’s unsolicited proposal and its associated risks has reaffirmed our conclusion that the combination of Newmont and Goldcorp represents the best opportunity to create value for Newmont’s shareholders and deliver industry-leading returns for decades to come,” said Gary Goldberg, Newmont’s Chief Executive Officer. “Unlike Barrick, Newmont Goldcorp will be centered in the world’s most favorable mining jurisdictions and gold districts. The combination with Goldcorp is significantly more accretive to Newmont’s shareholders on all relevant metrics compared to Barrick’s proposal, even when factoring in Barrick’s own synergy estimates. Realizing value through Barrick’s proposal for Newmont’s shareholders hinges entirely on a new management team that lacks global operating experience and is only two months into its own transformational integration.””

Goldcorp debt stood at $2.867bn as at 31 December 2018, while the relative weighting of debt to production volume and estimated higher combined AISC indicate that the combined Newmont Goldcorp entity’s Debt Survival Curve will probably deteriorate in 2019.

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by Newmont 2017 & 2018)

Newmont’s commercial debt repayment failure point improved from $1055 in 2017 to $1032 in 2018. A tiny improvement from $1287 in 2017 to $1273 in 2018 is evident also in the 5 year repayment cut-off point, for a low risk of debt repayment failure trading position at Newmont. What sets Newmont apart from Barrick is that Newmont’s 5 year cut-off point is comfortably lower at $1273 in 2018 than Barrick’s $1416 and lower than the current gold price of around $1300. Better dividends, more growth opportunities, development opportunities and sustainable capital expenditure can be expected when a gold producer operates within the low risk zone as does Newmont before the Goldcorp merger.

For the present, Newmont is a lower risk proposition than Barrick, all round, based on this debt repayment risk analysis. The Goldcorp merger is not expected to alter that outcome in any significant manner.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

AngloGold has been restructuring over the past seven years as its debt position became untenable. It has cut production from 2014 to 2017, cut capex from 2013 to 2016, cut its labor force throughout 2013 to 2017, cut exploration costs by more than 50% from 2013 to 2017 and eventually started selling assets to bring its legacy debt position and high cost production under control. All data on AngloGold has been obtained from its Annual Financial Statements or Annual Integrated Report both versions available here.

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by AngloGold Ashanti)

The 2017 position of AngloGold was still fairly horrible with AngloGold operating right on the border of the high risk zone. The 2017 high risk zone started at a gold price of $1258 and AngloGold achieved an average gold price of $1258 in 2017. AngloGold’s strategies to alter its debt risk profile have paid off. The 30 year debt failure point has shifted on 2019 guidance to $1059 to match the debt failure point of Barrick, which is a material improvement on AngloGold’s $1155 debt failure point of 2017. The high risk zone now starts at $1166, slightly better than the position of Barrick but it is the start of the low risk zone where AngloGold now has a significant advantage over Barrick with the AngloGold low risk zone starting at $1260 for 2019, better than both the Barrick and Newmont (2018) low risk starting points.

The 2019 reality is that AngloGold is currently trading inside the low risk zone and is expected to further improve its position going forward. This article is mainly about Barrick but the analysis of AngloGold delivered a startling result. See also the direct 2019 comparison between Barrick and AngloGold hereunder.

Annual Comparative Charts

2017

Comparing the three global top gold producers directly, vividly demonstrates the superior position of Barrick vs the high risk position of AngloGold in the 2017 period.

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by Barrick, Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti.)

2018

The marked deterioration in the position of Barrick, while still superior, now contrasts with an improving AngloGold position while the Newmont position remains in steady middle ground.

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by Barrick, Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti.)

2019

It’s a pity that I cannot as yet do the Debt Survival Curve for Newmont for 2019. The real revelation however is how AngloGold shifted and improved their risk profile to eclipse a deteriorating Barrick risk profile for 2019. See how Barrick’s “fat foot” now comes into play. AngloGold’s relatively lower debt to production level and margin place it in a lower risk profile than Barrick even though they now share the same debt repayment failure point.

(Source: Chart and model by Sarel Oberholster, created from data extracted from financial reports published by Barrick, Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti.)

Conclusion

The risk profiles of each of the three global top gold producers are summarized in Table 1.

(Source: Data points modeled by Sarel Oberholster, created from data inputs extracted from financial reports published by Barrick, Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti.)

Having regard to all the data points of each of the global top producers, AngloGold Ashanti stands out for its journey from a high risk gold producer to now not only match the debt repayment risk profiles of the top two gold producers but likely being slightly better than both, certainly better than Barrick for 2019.

Monetary debt, as is shown in the exponential Debt Survival Curve, creates a more dangerous risk when a gold producer faces a “sustained and significantly lower gold price” than is commonly realized. The sharp deterioration as a result of a very dangerous exponential curve is not to be taken lightly. It is still disconcerting that two of the three top global gold producers enter a high risk debt repayment failure zone around the $1160-$1170 gold price level while Barrick now faces the high risk zone at a very uncomfortable gold price level of $1247 : hardly $50 (a 3.8% downwards move in the ruling gold price of $1296) stands between Barrick and the high risk zone. Newmont will move into the high risk zone upon an 11.4% downwards move in the gold price while AngloGold will move into the high risk zone on a 10% downwards move in the gold price. All commodity producers can mitigate some of this monetary debt risk by shifting a portion of their funding needs to commodity based financing as explained in my previous article here. Using commodity based financing is a great defense against a “sustained and lower significantly gold price” by locking in the gold price on that funding and reducing exposure to the negative exponential curve resulting from the use of monetary debt.

Investors would do well to keep track of all three top gold producers against a moving gold price given the debt dynamics exposed in this article and the strategies currently employed by each.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Variables extracted from the financial reports of Barrick, Newmont and AngloGold Ashanti used to calculate the Debt Survival Curves in the above article:

*Interest cost estimate used for 2019 for AngloGold Ashanti adjusted lower to reflect its lower credit risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.