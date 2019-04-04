Hyatt Has A Mysterious Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is the 4th largest group of hotels worldwide. With 63 new hotel openings in 2018, the 19 Hyatt brands are increasingly focused on expanding and diversifying the markets in which they operate. In addition to organic development, the acquisition of Two Roads was crucial to increase the business. Only dedicated to quality customers, the company aims to preserve a balance between growth and income. Hyatt is a company that intends to continue to build shareholder value. Theoretically, for a company of this type, the price of its shares tend to be lower than its intrinsic value. This is not what happens here at this stage. In fact, this is due to the ups and downs in sales and profits linked to the expectation of the continued large sale of assets.

The strategic alliance with Small Luxury Hotels is another step to cover new markets in the world with exceeding quality. However, it is clear that the company policy will make it easier to achieve a sustained increase in cash flow and profits than in growth. It is at this point that investors should pay close attention as we will see later.

It should be noted that Hyatt returned approximately $1B to shareholders in 2018. The highest portion relates to the volume of annual stock repurchases in the amount of $966M (the largest in Hyatt's history) while dividends reached $68M.

For 2019, the quarterly dividend has increased to $0.19 per share. Following its strategy and taking advantage of market opportunities, the company expects to increase its asset sales for approximately $1.5B by 2022.

The table below shows clearly that revenues have a slightly downward trend while net income shows a strong and sustained rise, especially in recent years due to gains in the sale of assets. This is a decisive factor as it denotes excellent management of hotels based on a solid strategy, reduction of expenses and increasing productivity.

Let’s now take an approach to the evaluation of the company knowing that we will arrive at a purely schematic and indicative value. We are going to use a basic discounted cash flow analysis with conservative assumptions:

Adjusted FCF of $420M at 5% CAGR reaching $541M in 5 years

A 20x multiple against FCF in 5 years gives Terminal Value

WACC (Discount Rate): 8%

Cash minus debt: -$934M

Total Market Value: $8.38B

FD Shares Outstanding: 115.13M

Price per share: $72.80

Thus, with a total market value of $8.38B and supposing that there will be the same number of fully diluted shares outstanding (115.13M), we arrive at a value of $72.80 per share.

By company’s 2019 outlook, net income is expected to be approximately $109M to $147M ($128M on average). This indicator has been erratic in recent quarters and it is quite possible that the company has expressed an exaggerated caution. In any case, considering the valuation carried out, we would have an average value of EPS of ~$1.11 which clearly does not support the current market price of around $75.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: The chart is in semi-logarithmic scale.

From the chart above we conclude that the price shows a certain tendency to climb disorderly, being subject to countless falls that may seem unexpected. It is therefore possible for drawdowns to occur as seen at the beginning of 2016 and at the end of 2018.

It is undoubtedly a first-class company but whose profitability is suffering from ups and downs over time. The market may look positively at this company but the indicators do not support the current level of stock prices.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that the company is increasing its penetration in very attractive markets worldwide. While the company makes strong sales of assets, it is following at the same time a low-cost policy and expanding its business based on increasing fees.

Even within this framework, we cannot say that the price of its shares is attractive. If the expected average value for net income in 2019 means a normal year (without the sale of assets), the price of its shares is expected to decline. Only the sale of large-scale assets can motivate the market to prices like the current ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.