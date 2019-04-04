Gabelli Utility Trust: A Good Gut Feeling About The Sector, But Not About The Fund

Gabelli Utility Trust isn’t the best way to play the sector due to the high premium to NAV.

We think there’s still value in utility stocks.

The sector is now the most expensive one versus its own history.

Thanks to the drop in interest rates, the utilities sector performed very well.

Last summer there was a broad consensus that the only way was up for interest rates. We disagreed and told that " the only way is up" applied more to bond prices than to interest rates. We expected long rates to decline due to disappointing economic growth figures and easing inflation numbers.

As a logical consequence, we wrote positive articles on the interest-rate sensitive sectors Utilities and Real Estate.

Long-term interest did indeed go down and both Utilities and Real Estate performed well.

As a result, both sectors look overvalued compared to their own history.

Exhibit 1: Historical valuation

Is it time to sell Utilities and Real estate or are we jumping to conclusions?

A sector peer comparison

In exhibit 2 you can see an overview of the different valuation metrics for the equity sectors.

Exhibit 2: Sector peer comparison

Exhibit 3 displays the same information, but now we see a ranking from cheap to expensive for the different valuation metrics. A high score means cheap, and vice versa, a low score equals an expensive valuation.

Exhibit 3: Sector valuation ranking

The cheapest sectors are Energy, Materials, Utilities and Financials and the most expensive ones are Technology, Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services.

We can end our sector analysis here and recommend the three above cheapest sectors.

But implicitly we would assume that all sectors deserve the same absolute valuation as a fair value. And that would be too easy.

A question of fair value

What are the reasons a certain sector would deserve a higher fair valuation compared to another sector?

A sector with a higher:

growth rate,

pay-out ratio,

return on equity and

profit margin

deserves in our view a higher valuation. Based on the so-called Gordon growth model we can determine justified valuation metrics which confirm the above.

Exhibit 4: Justified P/E

Source: CFA Institute

In exhibit 4 we can clearly see that a higher payout ratio (1- earnings retention rate b) and a higher growth rate g lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 5: Justified P/B

Source: CFA Institute

In exhibit 5 we can clearly see that a higher return on equity (ROE) and higher profit margins (which lead to a higher ROE) lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 6: Justified P/S

Source: CFA Institute

In exhibit 6, we can clearly see that a higher profit margin, a higher payout-ratio and a higher growth lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 7: Justified dividend yields

Source: CFA Institute

In exhibit 7, we can clearly see that a higher growth leads to a higher valuation.

Upside potential

All this information can be used to determine a fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector.

Exhibit 8: Sector upside potential

This translates into a 5% upside potential for the S&P 500.

The sectors with the biggest upside potential are Materials, Utilities and Healthcare.

The most overvalued sectors (versus our fair value) are Consumer Discretionary and Technology.

Upside potential versus peer comparison ranking

When we move from the peer comparison to the upside potential-ranking, Energy tumbles from the first to the 8th place, while Materials and Utilities remain in the Top 3, which is completed by Healthcare.

Exhibit 9: Upside potential versus peer comparison ranking

Although both Utilities and Real Estate look overvalued compared to their own history, certainly Utilities and to a lesser extent Real Estate still have some nice upside potential.

A famous fund to play the Utilities sector is the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT).

Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objectives are long-term growth of capital and income. The Fund invests in companies that provide products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, and water.

This closed-end fund has beaten its benchmark over the longer term.

Exhibit 10: Performance

But this performance is influenced by the movements (or gyrations might be a better descriptor) of the fund's premium to NAV through history.

Currently the fund is trading at a premium of almost 40%, while the average premium over the past 5 years was 21%.

Exhibit 11: Premium/Discount to NAV

Exhibit 12: Premium/Discount to NAV history

In 2018, the premium was even bigger than it is today! And in the past the premium was at times as high as 70%!

Exhibit 13: Premium/Discount to NAV

In early 2010, nobody was more puzzled about the price of the Gabelli Utility Trust than its manager and namesake, Mario Gabelli. He was quoted by the Wall Street Journal: “I personally think the premium is unsustainable. It’s off the wall.”

We personally think the current premium is unsustainable and strongly advise not to play the utilities sector through the Gabelli Utility Trust.

Efficient market hypothesis believers have tried to explain closed end funds’ discounts and premiums for years with myriad explanations. Most commonly, the reason a CEF trades at any given discount or premium is related to the fund's distribution rate, regardless of the source of the distribution.

Other typical reasons for premiums and discounts include:

Overall market volatility.

Recent NAV and share price performance.

Brand recognition of fund family.

Name recognition (or lack thereof) of the fund manager.

Recent changes in distribution policy.

An asset class or investment strategy falling out of market favor.

An asset class or investment strategy rising in the market's esteem.

The name recognition of the fund manager is for sure top-notch for the Gabelli Utility Trust and the utilities sector is certainly rising in the market’s esteem. But even then the premium is currently way too high.

Conclusion

Thanks to the drop in interest rates, the utilities sector performed very well recently. The sector is now the most expensive one versus its own history. Based on our fair value estimate we think there’s still value in utility stocks. Gabelli Utility Trust isn’t the best way to play the sector due to the high premium to NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain a recommendation or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.