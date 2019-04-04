Expedia Group, Inc.: A Long Growth Runway Will Fuel Dividend Growth

The stock is reasonably priced for long-term investors when you consider its growth prospects and solid cash flow streams.

The company has aggressively expanded via M&A. Even though this has hurt the company's efficiency, it's important that Expedia maintains an edge in a highly competitive industry.

An "industry disruptor" can completely change an industry. Like Amazon (AMZN) has done to e-commerce, or ride-sharing has done to personal transportation, once innovation occurs - industries are never the same again. We see a similar event in companies such as Expedia Group (EXPE), whose online suite of travel booking services have brought convenience, technology, and savings to the travel industry for consumers. The company has heavily pursued acquisitions to gobble up market share and has become a one-stop shop for consumer travel needs.

Despite this, there is an extensive growth runway available to Expedia Group that should provide steady upside for long-term investors. Investors should keep in mind however, that competition is putting pressure on profits and that strong execution by management will be key to successful long-term out-performance.

Expedia Group owns various online travel booking services that effectively replace "old school" travel agents. Through Expedia Group and its subsidiaries, you can book vacations, flights, hotels, and rental vehicles. The company has aggressively expanded over the past several years, and now generates more than $11 billion in annual revenues.

The ability for consumers to easily book travel plans is a game-changer for the travel industry. Not only are the digital channels easier and more convenient, but they allow travelers to shop between hotels and airlines with ease, and can accumulate rewards through loyalty programs without having to associate with a specific brand or chain of hotel or airline.

Performance Overview

Expedia has spent much of the past decade expanding, which is why earnings have been so choppy. The growth has been more reflected in the top line which has expanded at a CAGR of 14.35%. More than $6 billion has been spent on acquisitions over the past few years. As the company continues to build itself up and organic growth takes over, Expedia's bottom line with smooth out.

We begin our analysis by evaluating Expedia's operational performance. We gauge this by using a series of metrics. We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

We see a clear downtrend in all three metrics over the past 10 years. While Expedia remains a solid FCF generator, the clear downtrend is not what we want to see. Though it's possible (and likely) that a combination of competition from rivals such as Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Airbnb (AIRB), and premiums paid for strategic acquisitions have slowly impacted the company. The metrics have largely stabilized since 2016, so investors should continue to monitor them and be sure that performance doesn't continue to slip.

The fortunate part of this, is that Expedia remains in solid financial shape despite aggressive spending on acquisitions. It's important for a company to maintain financial discipline. A company with too much debt can face liquidity issues, or a cash flow squeeze if the company suffers an unexpected downturn. While Expedia's leverage ratio of 2.41X EBITDA is only just under our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X, the company's strong cash balance of $2.44 billion against $3.7 billion in total debt makes the leverage ratio less worrisome.

Dividends And Buybacks

Expedia Group is just getting its "training wheels" off in the dividend growth space. The company has raised its dividend each of the past seven years. The current payout totals $1.28 annually. The dividend's current yield of 1.06% is well below the 2.51% available to income seekers via 10-year US treasuries.

The dividend has grown at a 5-year CAGR of 17.2%, but that has settled down recently. The past four years have featured increases between 7-8% annually. The company's strong revenue growth means that cash flows will continue to grow, leaving plenty of room for dividend growth in the years to come. As it is, the dividend payout consumes less than 20% of cash flow.

Expedia has recently upped its stock buybacks, spending $892 million over the past 12 months. Outstanding shares have dropped over the past decade from 153 million, to 146 million.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

Despite increasing competition in the digital travel booking space, Expedia has a remarkably large growth runway ahead of it. The company's overall market penetration is quite small, with just low single-digit penetration across the world (aside from the US and Canada). As the years go by, Expedia can continue to grow by grabbing market share both organically and through M&A.

Source: Expedia Group

Acquisitions will likely continue to play a role in future growth. The company's extensive acquisition history includes a total of 23 transactions over the years. Expedia can expand its services into new applications via M&A. Examples include its acquisition of Pillow.com (short-term rental for multi-family properties) and HomeAway (Expedia's answer to Airbnb).

Lastly, the company's growth requires that it remains invested in innovating and integrating digital components of the travel booking experience. As we can see in the graphic below, there is a large portion of customers that book via Expedia's mobile app. Maintaining a smooth digital experience can provide differentiation from competition, as well as further drive loyalty.

Source: Expedia Group

Expedia does come with some risks that investors should keep in mind. Obviously, the health of the travel industry is crucial to Expedia. While a recessionary environment can impact the rate at which people travel, there is a pretty consistent "base" built in of people who travel for business, etc.

Perhaps the most underrated risk is whether management can execute a growth strategy efficiently. We have seen performance metrics erode some over the years. If acquisitions continue to come into play, it's important for management to execute them (pay the right price, save on synergies, etc.) in a way that adds value to Expedia over the long term.

Valuation

At $122 per share, Expedia Group currently trades near the midpoint of its 52-week range. The stock is up approximately $12 since the market corrected over the winter.

Analysts are currently projecting earnings per share for the full fiscal year of $6.92. Based on the current share price, Expedia is trading at an earnings multiple of 17.63X. While this is substantially lower than Expedia's 10-year median PE ratio of 28.62X, we have to account for how inconsistent Expedia's EPS has been throughout the decade. An extremely volatile EPS will skew the PE ratio.

For example, looking at value from a cash flow perspective reveals that the stock isn't quite as cheap as the PE ratio may indicate. The current FCF yield of 5.90% is middling between its highs coming out of the recession, and lows in recent years.

With analyst consensus estimating earnings growth in the 14% range per annum over the next 5 years, a case for value can be made for long-term investors. We find it to be very reasonable to pay 17X earnings and a 5.9% FCF yield for a stock that is growing at a double-digit rate.

Wrapping Up

Expedia has been part of a movement that has revolutionized the global travel industry. The company has expanded aggressively, although that has cost it some efficiency in the process. Still, we like the strong balance sheet, cash flow stream, and room for future growth. We don't mind the current valuation for a long-term holding, making Expedia a stock worth investigating further.

