Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable?

The market is not a believer yet, and Gaming and Leisure Properties still trades at a discount.

Being a landlord is all about cash flow and stability. When thinking about the ideal landlord situation, what factors are you looking for?

Obviously, you want a tenant that can easily pay rent.

You want a property that the tenant cannot easily leave or replace. Nothing kills value in real estate faster than vacancies.

You want a property that cannot be easily duplicated. If a competitor opens up across the road and charges less rent, your value goes down.

You want a property that will continue to be there 20, 30, 50 or more years down the road.

You want to control variable expenses by making them the responsibility of the tenant.

There is a REIT that offers investors an opportunity to be part of exactly this kind of business. To top things off, it is paying a well-covered dividend that is currently yielding over 7%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is a REIT that invests in regional casino properties. The first of its kind, GLPI was formed in 2013 from a spin-off of Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Since then, GLPI has worked on diversifying its portfolio. However, the casino sector has significant moats which limit the number of potential tenants. The company had reduced its exposure to PENN to almost 50%. But once PENN merged with Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK), it became the source of approximately 78% of GLPI's rent.

GLPI tenant diversification by projected 2019 rent

GLPI continues to take a methodical approach towards growth, finding opportunities like the Tropicana acquisition without being desperate and trying to force growth. Diversification is very difficult in the casino industry due to the small number of casino companies.

Strong Rent Coverage

The leases enjoy EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent) coverage of 1.82x-2.0x.

(Source: GLPI Investor Presentation, November 2018)

GLPI's tenants have consistently maintained high levels of rent coverage. PENN, Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and El Dorado Resorts (ERI) are all publicly traded companies, so investors can keep an eye on the companies themselves for any potential issues.

Each lease has two components: a fixed rent which increases annually at 2%, and a variable rent which is based on performance. The variable portion is adjusted every 2 or every 5 years depending on the lease, and is equal to 4% of the annual net revenue over the trailing period.

This creates some volatility for GLPI. Last year, the variable portion of the rent declined $2.7 million. That decline was offset by a $4.8 million increase in the fixed rent.

In the long run, the mechanism provides a method for the lease to be automatically adjusted based on the tenant's results. This will allow for rent growth to be slowed during tough times and to accelerate during good times. As a landlord, you want to get the maximum rent you can get, but you also do not want to financially harm your tenant. The fixed base rent provides GLPI what is needed to ensure it can cover its expenses and protect the dividend.

Tenant Stability

In its leases, GLPI includes several features which prevent tenants from easily leaving the property.

First, the leases are Master Leases, which are cross-defaulted and guaranteed by the parent corporation. A tenant cannot simply decide that one property is failing to perform and close it without working out a deal with GLPI.

Second, while the tenant is responsible for buying and maintaining all the FF&E (Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment), they are not allowed to take the gaming equipment with them. If the tenant wishes to end the lease, they must sell everything, including the gaming license, to a successor tenant. Failing to sell the property, there are provisions for an orderly auction to a new tenant.

Finally, tenants are required to make capital expenditures to maintain the properties. Tenants that have a significant investment in the property are less likely to simply walk away. Of course, there are cases where it can happen. For example, PENN has a property in Sioux City Iowa that was forced to close after a court decision caused its license to be revoked. GLPI later sold the property.

Another situation that is ongoing is that with Casino Queen. GLPI extended a $13 million loan to CQ Holding Company, which defaulted on senior debt. Since GLPI's loan was unsecured, CQ Holding was prevented from making cash payments on the loan. Casino Queen is in negotiations to sell its operations, at which point GLPI expects it will recover the full principal of its loan.

It is a testament to the security of the lease that Casino Queen has remained current on its lease payments. After selling its operations, the buyer will become responsible for the payments. This is a common situation for REITs when their property is essential for the tenant to bring in cash. It is in creditors' best interests that the company continues operations, and paying the lease is essential to do that. Even when tenants go bankrupt, they frequently continue paying rent.

Competition Limits

When people think of gambling, they often think of Las Vegas or Atlantic City. In recent years, more and more states have legalized casinos.

(Source: GLPI Investor Presentation, November 2018)

GLPI spans 16 states, and most of its casinos draw traffic from local areas. Where Las Vegas requires tourists from around the world to fly into town, these casinos get their bread and butter from populations within driving distance.

Casinos tend to be highly regulated by the states. While this can create some issues, like the closing of Argosy Sioux City mentioned above, it also provides GLPI with some protection.

Opening a casino is not simply a matter of having enough money to build a casino. States issue licenses, and usually a very limited number of licenses. This slows down expansion and limits growth, preventing the very real risk of a market becoming oversaturated with casinos.

Since the leases tie the gaming license to the property, it limits the ability of a tenant to easily move to a new location. The trend has been to increasing permissiveness from governments, as casinos have proven to be quite profitable for taxing authorities.

Financials

GLPI grew AFFO per share by 9% in 2018 to $3.18. Guidance for 2019 is for another 7.5-8.5%, primarily depending on the variable rents. This growth is primarily fueled by the Tropicana acquisition and the PENN/PNK merger last year.

(Source)

GLPI has provided consistent growth in both AFFO/share and the dividend. The company has kept the AFFO payout ratio around 80%, and it is likely that it will seek to keep it there.

Since the leases offer a consistent 2% increase on the fixed portion, which will be amplified or reduced based on the occasional adjustment of the variable rents, same-store results should be modestly increasing over time.

For GLPI, year-to-year growth will be primarily dependent upon its acquisitions. Historically, the company has been opportunistic and management has not had a "grow at all costs" mentality. For 2019, growth will primarily come from having the Tropicana properties for the whole year.

GLPI's net debt/annualized EBITDA is approximately 5.5x. The company has relied primarily on debt and retained cash for acquisitions to avoid issuing common shares at unattractive prices. Management did not state what price they would consider issuing equity, but during the conference call, CEO Peter Carlino answered a question about it saying:

Dan, it’s unlikely. I mean it's a tool that we have available to us. We guided folks to where we hoped to take the leverage of the company and expect to take the leverage to the company during calendar 2019. We are certainly going to get back within the band of where we have guided the rating agency from a leverage perspective without any activity on the ATM. The way the board thinks about it right is that a current yield on the equity that it’s still 450 basis points wide of the 10 year treasury. We think there is still dislocation in the equity value of the company.

This type of patience is all too rare. Too many REITs start issuing equity simply because their price is relatively high compared to last year, but their acquisitions end up being dilutive to common shareholders.

Recession Fears

(Source: GLPI Investor Presentation, November 2018)

Many believe that a recession is likely to occur within the next 2-5 years, and it is a hard thing to argue against. In its investor presentations, GLPI points out that regional gaming companies like PENN and PNK fared much better through the recession than its Vegas competitors.

No doubt this was due in large part to Vegas relying on tourists traveling, and a much greater portion of their revenue comes from excess spending on hotel rooms, expensive dinners, shows, alcohol and all the other bells and whistles that go with a Vegas trip. Going to a local casino to gamble a few hundred dollars is relatively cheap compared to a vacation to a gambling destination.

Clearly, gambling is a discretionary expense for consumers, so any impact on discretionary income is going to impact the casino industry. Being positioned as a landlord provides some insulation. The only real terrible scenario is if a casino actually closes permanently, at which point a casino is not terribly easy to convert to an alternative use.

GLPI has an advantage in that none of its properties account for more than 5.3% of revenues. Additionally, while the company's diversification isn't great compared to other triple-net lease REITs, it has great diversification compared to MGM Growth Properties (MGP) or Vici Properties (OTC:VICI), which are almost entirely dependent on MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) respectively.

In a recession, it is a safe bet that the variable rents would be impacted and that there would be little to no opportunity for growth through acquisitions. Growth would almost certainly stop, but downside for GLPI in terms of cash flow should be limited. The master leases will ensure the casinos cannot simply shut down one poorly performing property, and they will likely be willing to run in the red waiting for the economy to improve. Actually, closing casinos is an extreme step that might not occur even if the operator is driven to bankruptcy.

With virtually all property level-expenses being the responsibility of the tenants, the REIT should be able to hunker down and wait for the economy to improve.

Conclusion

GLPI makes for an intriguing investment. It has tenants that are on strong financial footing and have a significant interest in maintaining their properties. Overbuilding is a risk that is somewhat controlled by government regulation.

Gambling is an industry with a significantly large moat that limits the ability of new competitors. That is a significant advantage in protecting the business of regional casinos, although it has the drawback of preventing any significant tenant diversification.

GLPI is paying a 7% yield, and the company has been growing its dividend consistently. It is pretty rare that a REIT can offer a yield that high that still has solid growth potential.

I particularly like management's conservative approach to issuing equity. All too often, REITs will push growth for the sake of growth, resulting in impressive increases in gross numbers but very little, if any, growth of cash flow per share. That strategy often benefits numbers next quarter, but can have long-term consequences down the road.

A recession poses a risk to the gambling industry. Last recession, regional operators experienced a relatively smaller decline. A recession would likely stall growth for GLPI and could compress its payout ratio. There is a good chance that GLPI would be able to maintain its dividend, as its tenants are unlikely to walk away from billions in investments because of a temporary recession.

This is a moderate-risk investment, but one with great growth potential over the next few years. Casino REITs are relatively new, and the market has not yet fully accepted them. As it is demonstrated that casinos can be a source of dependable cash flow, even when gaming revenues are impacted by volatility, the gaming REIT sector could see pricing improvement. With greater exposure to regional gaming, I believe GLPI is the best-positioned of the gaming REITs for growth and managing volatility.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio to cater for conservative income investors.

Take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPI, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.