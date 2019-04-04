Buffett's 'Mistake': How His Delta Purchases May Fit The Ideal Model For A Berkshire Acquisition

In an interview with Becky Quick, Buffett acknowledged that he had by "mistake" exceeded his own 10% limit for ownership of Delta, but having done so, decided to add more.

Exceeding 10% ownership of a publicly traded non-financial corporation is really not that big a deal. It just creates a little nuisance in crossing the threshold defining a beneficial holder as an "insider". Being defined as an insider requires meeting the filing requirements under Section 16 of the Securities Act of 1934. What this means is filing Section 16 Form 4 within two days whenever a change in holdings takes place. When asked by Becky Quick about exceeding the 10% threshold with Delta Air Lines (DAL), Buffett made a typical Buffett joke about losing one's virginity; once he realized that he was over the 10% threshold, he just decided to buy a whole lot more. End of story. Or is it?

I don't want to get carried away with a far-fetched extrapolation, but there might be somewhat more to the story. Buffett is a straight shooter, meaning that he stays within the boundaries of literal truth, but in a few areas he prefers to keep mum or brush the question aside with good-natured obfuscation. One of these areas has to do with the complications of buying publicly traded companies.

In this recent piece on potential Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) acquisitions I argued that industrials are the major target of Buffett's elephant gun. My individual stock focus in that piece was Parker-Hannifin (PH), which would probably be Buffett's ideal business if it were available at the right price. At the same time, I mentioned airline stocks in passing. Though not exactly industrials and not exactly Buffett's ideal sort of business, I thought that they might be close enough. Here's how I put it:

Airlines, though not strictly industrials, have some of the same qualities and are cheap on the face of it. They're worth a look.

In this article, I want to give Delta that look. What strikes me is that Buffett's enthusiasm for buying more and more Delta fits the model of the process by which he has acquired publicly traded whole companies. That model will likely prove at least as important as his model for the ideal business, whether or not the particular company proves to be Delta.

Why Airlines? Why Delta?

Some of the factors which make airlines resemble industrials are obvious. Like most industrial companies, they are capital-intensive. Instead of lathes and other manufacturing machinery, they have airplanes, which are perhaps the perfect model of very long-term commitment of capital. For this reason, airlines tend to have more debt than the average company. In Delta's case, debt is about 50% of market cap.

Historically, airlines have been risky, and the history of the industry contains a long series of bankruptcies. Delta last passed through bankruptcy between 2005 and 2007, as the entire industry was pressured by high fuel costs. The company came out of bankruptcy with streamlined costs and bought Northwest in 2008, making Delta the largest U.S. airline.

Like other industrials, airlines are sensitive to the economy, only more so. Their ideal environment is moderate, steady, non-inflationary growth. They are vulnerable to economic downturns, which make it harder to fill seats and maintain prices; they are also vulnerable to a robust and inflationary economy leading to high fuel costs and wage pressure. Delta is skillfully managed, but there are no exceptions to the challenges of this difficult industry. Worst of all, the airline business is highly competitive, and has at times been suicidally competitive.

By now you are probably wondering why anyone would want to own an airline stock. Here's what Buffett himself had to say back in 2013:

If a capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk back in the early 1900s, he should have shot Orville Wright. He would have saved his progeny money. But seriously, the airline business has been extraordinary. It has eaten up capital over the past century like almost no other business because people seem to keep coming back to it and putting fresh money in. You've got huge fixed costs, you've got strong labor unions and you've got commodity pricing. That is not a great recipe for success. I have an 800 (free call) number now that I call if I get the urge to buy an airline stock. I call at two in the morning and I say: 'My name is Warren and I'm an aeroholic.' And then they talk me down.”

So, what made him change his mind? The major point is the fact that major airlines have come to recognize that unconstrained price competition is indeed suicidal. They haven't exactly colluded. They've just undergone a conversion experience as if collectively struck by a blinding light.

As for sensitivity to the economy, the problems aren't quite as bad as they appear. While economic extremes are no fun, they happen infrequently and don't last long, so that good management can make its way through them. For a very different investment analogy, think of mortgage pass-throughs. They work well within a relatively narrow band of interest rates. At the extremes, exactly the wrong things happen. When rates fall, effective maturities go down as homeowners refinance - the exact thing you don't want to see. When rates rise, effective maturities on your lower-yielding bonds go up as homeowners stick to what they have. Mortgage pass-throughs do best in the sweet spot between extremes. What you have to consider, though, is how well you are paid to live between two well-known tail risks. That's how it is with airlines. Right now they are priced cheaply enough that the pincer of tail risks at opposing economic extremes seems acceptable.

Why Delta? By most accounts, Delta is the best-run airline. It excels by such measures as revenue per available seat miles, which increased by 4.3% year over year for 2018. It is the cheapest of the majors except for American Airlines (AAL). Delta is much cheaper than Southwest (LUV), its most comparable peer. Its P/E is around 8.5 even after recent strength attributed to good operating results and guidance. It returns capital with buybacks and a rising dividend (most recent year up 15%). Its current yield is 2.55%.

Why might Delta fit the particular needs of Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway? For one thing, Buffett needs size. Delta is the largest airline, with Southwest second. These are the two airlines in which he has recently done heavy buying. As the largest, Delta - with a market cap now over $36 billion - is the one most able to move the needle within Berkshire.

The Special Problem That Buffett Must Overcome

As I wrote in the article linked above, Buffett has shifted toward a strong preference for companies that are leveraged to the economy, capital-intensive, and able to deploy capital profitably. He prefers businesses with strong moats, and while barriers to entry are imperfect in the airline industry, Delta's size, route network, and network of alliances with foreign carriers constitute a broadly based defense against competitors. There are good reasons to see why Buffett might covet a business this size, with this quality and a reasonably strong moat, and at a price which makes it among the cheapest in an industry which also happens to be one of the cheapest sectors of the market.

Buffett's more interesting problem has to do with the acquisition process itself. The ideal acquisition for Buffett harkens back to Iscar Metalworking and Marmon, businesses with private owners who wished to sell a part of their holdings or cash out entirely. The obvious advantage lies in dealing with a single owner for whom he can write a number on a sheet of paper and get a "Yes" or "No" answer. The other advantages of a private transaction are more subtle, but in some ways more important. The process of buying all of a publicly traded company must be shaped carefully to meet Buffett's primary goal.

Imagine the view from inside Berkshire. Looking out at the world with roughly $100 billion of deployable cash earning the short-term T-Bill rate, Buffett's primary goal is to replace a major chunk of that cash with an investment further out on the risk scale but offering much better returns. Making that swap - cash for a good business - seems simpler than it is. Private owners might be happy to receive cash, but shareholders of publicly traded companies may not. Publicly traded companies have many owners with many different personal situations, including capital gains liability in the event of a sale. A pure cash deal triggers that capital gains liability, while a deal made in the currency of Berkshire stock merely moves the capital gain into the cost basis of Berkshire stock. That way, the owners who wish to do so can continue to defer paying taxes (or avoid them altogether if planning to leave the shares in their estate).

But consider this problem from the Berkshire point of view. What happens if a substantial number of holders of the targeted company prefer Berkshire stock to cash? This is exactly what had to be taken into account in the Burlington Northern Santa Fe acquisition. In order to satisfy BNSF shareholders who desired a tax-free component, Buffett designed buyout terms which offered a choice between cash and Berkshire shares based on average price at the closure. I remember it well because I arbitraged it at the time in order to harvest a very safe 1.5% short-term return.

The overall structure of the BNSF deal was composed of 60% cash ($15.9 billion) and 40% stock ($10.6 billion in Berkshire shares) for the 77.4% of Burlington stock Buffett didn't already own. The total valuation for BNSF was $34 billion in equity plus the assumption of $10 billion in debt - $44 billion in all. The price of BNSF common shares was $76 on the day of the announcement and the offer was $100, a markup of 31.5%. There is much food for thought in the structure and circumstances of that deal and in the process by which it came about.

Note that 77.4% number. It means that when Buffett had his famously brief conversation with BNSF CEO Matt Rose, he already owned 22.6% of Burlington Northern. In other words, he had already swapped cash for about $7.5 billion worth of BNSF stock. That means that his BNSF shares already owned appreciated instantly by 31.5% or, looked at another way, were owned at a 24% discount to the deal price. That softened the pain of having to bid 131.5% of market price and giving up precious Berkshire stock in exchange for Burlington Northern.

His earlier painful experience with the Gen Re acquisition in 1998 had underscored for Buffett that Berkshire stock was too precious a currency to use casually. For that acquisition, he issued new shares, diluting Berkshire owners by roughly 22%. After a number of problems over its first five years as a Berkshire subsidiary, Gen Re has worked out decently, but the price paid continues to dilute the value Berkshire shareholders would have had if Buffett had passed on the deal. The terms of the BNSF deal were structured so as to avoid that problem by reducing the amount of Berkshire stock employed as much as possible.

The BNSF deal may be taken as a Buffett principle: a deal acquiring a public company should require the smallest possible amount of Berkshire stock. A deal that increases the number of Berkshire shares with little or no reduction of unproductive cash doesn't address Buffett's basic problem. So, what might?

What Worked With BNSF Might Work With Delta

Recall that Buffett already owned 22.6% of Burlington Northern at the time he struck the deal. This helped in several ways. For one thing, it meant that he already had a close business relationship with BNSF CEO Matt Rose. The second factor was that the 22.6% of BNSF that Berkshire owned had been acquired with cash. The third was that the 22.6% already owned had been purchased at a significantly lower price than the bid for the rest of the company. In effect, it reduced the overall cost of the acquisition. Something of the same thing happened with Berkshire's subsequent Precision Castparts acquisition, although it grew out of a much smaller position established by Todd Combs, who then brought the idea of the deal to Buffett. The Burlington acquisition probably outlines Buffett's ideal model of a process for deals involving publicly traded companies.

That's the little subtlety that might lie behind Buffett's "mistake" in exceeding 10% ownership of Delta. It would certainly explain the way he cleverly dismissed the subject with a little joke. Consider the benefits of building up a position of 20%, let's say, before making an offer for Delta. That much Delta stock would already be in hand before adding the acquisition premium. And it would have been bought with cash, reducing the need to use Berkshire stock as currency. To get a notion of the scale of a Delta deal, you might use a price around $70 for a starting point, raising the market cap to about $42 billion, and also note the $16 billion of debt assumed. As a subsidiary of Berkshire, Delta's debt costs could probably be reduced, another use of low-earning cash producing the guaranteed return to retiring higher-cost debt. But here's the best part from Buffett's point of view: taken together, the almost $60 billion cost of buying Delta could make a major dent in his $100 billion of underemployed cash.

Just as a sidebar observation for those interested in Berkshire buybacks, it has undoubtedly occurred to Buffett that using his own stock in an acquisition might subtly shift the terms for buybacks at least up to the amount required to complete a Delta deal. The mental accounting is that it's worth paying the current market price of Berkshire, whatever it happens to be, to replace Berkshire stock used in lieu of the same amount of cash in order to complete a deal. Buffett would probably wish to buy back enough Berkshire shares to offset the shares issued, so that net-net the deal would have been done through cash. Every share of Delta already owned reduces the number of Berkshire shares he would need to buy in the open market or elsewhere.

If Buffett has cast covetous eyes on Delta, questions like this are probably never far from his conscious thoughts. They certainly would help to explain why he might want to exceed the 10% ownership hurdle without calling too much attention to it.

How would you, as a potential Delta investor, get more information going forward? Remember the requirement for filling out those Section 16 Form 4s. If Buffett's ownership of Delta climbs materially over 10%, perhaps to 20% or more, a deal becomes much more likely. Be on the lookout for further Berkshire Form 4 filings. Keep an eye on Delta price and volume. If Buffett continues to buy with Delta's price rising, bear in mind that from his perspective these purchases would still be cheap in comparison to the higher price he would expect to have to pay for the entire company.

My Own Thought Process

On Monday, April 1, I bought positions in Delta in my own and my wife's taxable accounts at $52.25. I mentioned this to her at breakfast on Tuesday, and she called me later that morning to offer me very rare congratulations on how prescient I had been. I immediately disabused her of this notion and quickly informed her that one day's change was pretty much both random and meaningless, and was best attributed to luck. Delta had reported unexpectedly good operating statistics that morning before the market open and had increased forward guidance. There's no way I could have guessed that would happen. I had bought on Monday without any idea that Delta would jump 6% the next day. If anything, I was too timid.

(Although I'm a long-term investor, here's a trader's note: I bought positions at about half normal size - not altogether insignificant in portfolios of 10 stocks - but I would have bought twice as much if I had known an immediate jump was on the way. My reason would not have been to harvest the quick jump, however, so much as to avoid watching it climb and complicate the odds on adding to the position.)

That purchase of Delta was entirely based on fundamentals, although I must acknowledge that about six months ago, Buffett's purchases of airline stocks had put them on my radar screen. My preference might have been for a diversified industrial like Parker-Hannifin, which I already owned, but quality industrials, though cheaper than the market, had P/Es half again as high as those of airlines. The case for airlines is a bit complicated, however, and the moat is not quite as strong as the moat for most diversified industrials. On the other hand, Delta is significantly cheaper than most industrials. My best explanation of its low P/E (and other valuation measures) is that the airline industry suffers for its past transgressions and historical disasters in much the same way financials do. To a degree, this looks to me like the sort of anomaly created by unaccountable recency bias. Recency bias by the majority of market participants often spells opportunity for value investors.

The airlines, along with banks, are among the cheapest groups in the market. Because I already own an overweight position in banks - a situation I share with Buffett - the arrow of value pointed at airlines. I looked closely at Southwest, but settled on Delta. After the run-up of the past two days, Delta is still relatively cheap, under 9 times earnings, and I would consider adding on a dip. If prices continue heading up without much of a dip, I would look closely for stronger evidence that Buffett might be closing in on a deal.

Let me be entirely clear about one thing: I don't suggest buying anything merely in the expectation that it is a candidate for acquisition. I also do not normally piggyback on Buffett actions, although his actions sometimes call to my attention stocks or sectors worth considering.

Buffett's "mistake" may well be just what he says it was, a failure to notice that Delta buybacks had already pulled him over 10% and a realization that since he was already over the hurdle defined by Section 16, he might as well buy more - a lot more. Further evidence of continuing Buffett interest might persuade me to double up and make Delta a full position at any price below $60, which is just below the old high.

I continue to like Delta on the basis of value and fundamentals at the current price, without needing further reinforcement from actions by Buffett. As with all investments, do your own research on Delta and the airline industry and think it through based on your own goals and risk tolerance. Also, please comment and let me know what you think.

