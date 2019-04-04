Kelt Exploration: The Price Of Quality

The market values the company at a small discount to my fair value estimate, and compared to NuVista Energy, the market values Kelt Exploration at a premium.

With conservative assumptions, the 2019 production will grow at a fast pace while the debt ratios will decrease.

Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) reported excellent Q4 results. In the context of depressed Canadian oil and gas prices, the company took advantage of its gas market diversification to generate a positive total netback.

Also, the net debt is still low and the company plans to keep on growing production while reducing the debt ratios.

The market values the company at a small discount to my fair value estimate, and compared to NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), the market values Kelt Exploration at a premium.

Source: Presentation April 2018

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Gas marketing diversification paid off

During Q4, Kelt Exploration kept on growing. The production increased by 15% year over year to reach 28,711 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Liquids represented approximately 45.5% of the total production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In this article, I'll compare Kelt Exploration to NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF). These Canadian producers operate a similar production mix.

As it's the case with many oil and gas Canadian producers, the depressed oil and gas prices in Canada impacted the company. The realized prices from oil dropped 40% during Q4. But the gas realized price of C$6.37/mcf is unique.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Many Canadian producers increased their exposure to the U.S. gas hubs to avoid the low Canadian gas prices. But Kelt also benefitted from the exceptionally high prices at the Sumas hub.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The company forecasts selling 17% of its 2019 gas production at the Canadian hubs (AECO and Station 2). Also, management plans for a normalized gas price of US$2.90/MMBtu at the Sumas hub.

Source: Presentation April 2018

With the growth and the bigger scale, the per-unit costs decreased compared to the previous quarter. The company is still reporting higher per-unit costs compared to NuVista Energy, but the difference is shrinking.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Kelt Exploration doesn't provide any information about the sustaining capex. In my previous article, I had estimated the sustaining costs at C$12.97/boe. The 2018 reserves report indicates proved FD&A costs of C$10.8/boe. As there was no transaction that disturbed the proved FD&A costs in 2018, I consider C$10.8/boe as a proxy for the sustaining capex.

The Q4 adjusted funds from operations amounted to C$47.1 million. The net debt increased as the net capital expenditures of C$70.3 million exceeded the adjusted funds from operations. But the net debt to TTM adjusted funds from operations ratio is low at 1.1x.

With low net debt and profitable production, management plans to keep on growing the production volume.

Valuation

Management forecasted two scenarios for the 2019 budget, depending on the oil and gas prices.

Source: Press release Q4 2018

If oil and gas prices correspond to the pessimistic scenario, the company will reduce the capital program by about C$20 million. In both cases, the goal is to grow the 2019 production by 25.9% to reach the midpoint of the guidance of 34,000 boe/d.

However, management didn't state how it plans to keep the same production goal with a lower capital program. But the company will provide an update at the beginning of May with the Q1 earnings.

Source: Press release Q4 2018

In any case, the net debt to adjusted funds from operations ratio is expected to stay low.

Management also provided the expected adjusted funds from operations under both scenarios.

Source: Presentation April 2018

With the per-barrel sustaining costs at C$10.8/boe, the expected total netback is in the range of C$19.06/boe - C$10.8/boe = C$8.26/boe to C$17.73 - C$10.8/boe = C$6.93/boe.

The company generated a total netback before hedges of C$8.8/boe and C$8.22 during Q3 and Q4, respectively.

Thus, I estimate the company will generate a total netback of C$8/boe over the long term. I apply a 12x multiple to the profits with a flat production to estimate the intrinsic value.

Source: Author

With the assumptions described above, the market values the company at a small discount to my fair value estimate.

Also, compared to NuVista Energy and Paramount Resources, the market values the flowing barrel at a premium. The lower valuation for Paramount Resources makes sense as the company operates at higher costs. But the comparison with NuVista Energy deserves more attention.

Source: Author, based on company reports

During Q4, Kelt Exploration generated a higher netback due to the exceptional gas prices at the Sumas hub. But, over the previous quarters, NuVista generated higher netbacks. And NuVista is also a low-cost operator. Thus, I don't see any reason to value Kelt Exploration at a premium compared to NuVista.

The valuation of the reserves also shows the premium the market considers for Kelt Exploration.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Kelt Exploration is a well-managed oil and gas Canadian producer. The company generates total positive netbacks in the context of depressed Canadian oil and gas prices. Thanks to its low costs, the company is still growing its production while keeping the debt ratios at low levels.

But the stock price reflects these positive results; the discount to my fair value estimate is small. And the market values the company at a premium compared to NuVista Energy.

Conclusion

Kelt Exploration reported another good quarter. The company generated a positive total netback in the context of depressed Canadian oil and gas prices. The net debt is still low and the production volume is growing at a fast pace.

Management forecasted similar results during 2019. The production volume is expected to grow by about 25.9% without increasing the net debt to adjusted funds from operations ratio.

With these results, the stock price isn't a bargain. The market values the company at a small discount to my fair price estimate, and the market values Kelt Exploration at a premium compared to Nuvista Energy.

