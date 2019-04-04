Tile Shop Holdings: 2019 Growth Should Lead To Share Price Improvement

It appears that Tile Shop can generate positive cash flow after dividend payments in 2019 along with around $51 million adjusted EBITDA though.

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) has seen its business rebound with improving comparable store sales and gross margins that have returned to historical levels. Its stock hasn't rebounded as there were concerns about its 2019 guidance being less detailed than before. However, it appears that Tile Shop should be worth at least $7 to $8 as long as it can generate low-single-digit comp growth in 2019.

Decent Sales Growth

Tile Shop delivered +5.0% comparable store sales in Q4 2018, which continued its run of improving comps, although it was still slightly below consensus. Tile Shop's comps improved from -6.8% in Q1 2018 to +5.0% in Q4 2018.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Comps -6.8% -1.8% 2.1% 5.0%

However, the comparison against Q4 2017 was fairly easy, as Tile Shop reported -4.9% comps in that quarter, partly due to its decision to discontinue advertised price promotions in December 2017.

A look at two-year stacked comps (versus 2016) shows that Tile Shop's Q4 2018 wasn't as strong as Q3 2018, although it did represent an improvement over the first half of 2018.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Stacked Comps -2.2% -1.3% 3.2% -0.1%

The decision not to offer formal guidance for 2019 on items such as comparable store sales, adjusted EBITDA or EPS negatively affected the stock.

However, during the Q4 2018 conference call, the company did mention expecting low-single-digit comp growth in Q1 2019, along with improved results later in the year. This would make three-year stacked comps roughly flat in Q1 2019 and positive during the remainder of the year.

Notes On Gross Margins

Tile Shop has also managed to essentially restore its margins. It reported 70.4% gross margins in 2018 (up from 68.5% in 2017). It did provide guidance for 69% to 70% gross margins in 2019, which is a dip from 2018 levels, but also in line with what it mentioned before about its long-term gross margin target. Tile Shop has seen strong growth in categories that have slightly lower margins, resulting in its belief that a 69% to 70% range would be an appropriate target.

Tile Shop has also been working on shifting some of its China-sourced products to suppliers in other countries, but doesn't expect that to have an impact on gross margins.

Estimated 2019 Results

If the company can generate approximately +3% comparable store sales growth in 2019, then it may end up with around +4.5% net sales with the addition of four to six net stores in 2019 (weighted towards the second half of the year). This would result in approximately $373 million in net sales during the year.

With 69.5% gross margins, the gross margin dollars would be around $259 million. It also mentioned that SG&A expense growth would be "limited primarily to expense increases associated with revenue growth and the addition of new stores". I've assumed roughly +3% SG&A growth (compared to +4.5% net sales growth), which would result in its adjusted SG&A being equal to around $237 million (including depreciation, but not including stock-based compensation).

That results in an estimate that Tile Shop's adjusted EBITDA will be around $51 million in 2019. This is around a 13.7% adjusted EBITDA margin, while Tile Shop is aiming for 20% in the long-term. This would likely take multiple years of mid-single-digit comp growth to achieve though.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $373 Gross Margin $259 Adjusted SG&A $237 Depreciation $29 Adjusted EBITDA $51

Valuation

Tile Shop may be able to generate around $20 million in positive cash flow in 2019 based on its projected EBITDA, current dividend and its expectation for a $10 million to $15 million reduction in inventory during the year.

This would reduce its net debt to around $27 million by the end of 2019. Tile Shop's market capitalisation is only $305 million currently, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $332 million based on projected year-end net debt. This works out to around 6.5x adjusted EBITDA.

I can see an 8x to 9x adjusted EBITDA multiple being justified if Tile Shop can keep its gross margins stable in the 69% to 70% range and deliver low-single-digit comps or better. A 8x multiple would make Tile Shop worth around $7.20 per share and an 9x multiple would make it worth around $8.15 per share.

Conclusion

Tile Shop appears to be on the rebound now with its stabilised (and restored gross margins) and improved comparable store sales performance. Sustaining mid-single-digit positive comps may be challenging, but I think that low-single-digit positive comps are a reasonable target for now. This would make Tile Shop worth around 25% to 40% more than it is currently worth.

Tile Shop has a modest amount of debt and a viable path to deliver positive cash flow (after paying its dividends and assuming that it doesn't have a large inventory build). While the items missing from its guidance have spooked some investors, I think its overall position is much improved from 2017, when there were questions about how bad its situation could get.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.